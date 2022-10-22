Read full article on original website
Times-Bulletin
Lady Knights advance with sweep of Miller City
VAN WERT — On Tuesday night in the district semifinals, Crestview played large at the net and overcame an early deficit to sweep Miller City and earn a trip to the district title game on Thursday. Early on, it appeared as if the game was destined to be a...
Times-Bulletin
Both Lincolnview teams qualify for regional meet
COLUMBUS GROVE — Seven teams along with several individual runners extended their cross country seasons Saturday at district meets in Columbus Grove. Three boys teams won district championships in Columbus Grove, Lincolnview and Ottawa-Glandorf along with the O-G girls team. Individuals from several area schools will be joining them in Tiffin as they look to qualify for the state tournament the first Saturday in November at Fortress Obetz.
ems1.com
Ohio EMS chief dies on duty
WAYNESFIELD, Ohio — Wayne Township Paramedic/EMS Chief Mark Miller died Saturday in the line of duty, according to Waynesfield Police Department Chief Nathan W. Motter. Miller was a Navy veteran, too, according to the chief. Wayne Township Fire & Rescue announced the news on Facebook. The post read, in...
WANE-TV
OSHP: Paulding County semi crash leaves 1 with ‘serious burns’
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a two-vehicle crash in Paulding County that left one man with serious burns Tuesday afternoon. The OSHP said the crash happened at approximately 2:49 p.m. near Grover Hill, Ohio. According to the OSHP, Lilianna Egia was...
thevillagereporter.com
Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured
On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
hometownstations.com
Van Wert Post Investigates a Serious Injury Crash in Paulding County
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Grover Hill – The Van Wert Post is currently investigating a serious two vehicle injury crash that occurred at approximately 2:49 PM today in Paulding County near Grover Hill, Ohio. A black 2014 Ford Focus being operated by Lilianna A. Egia,...
Erie County crash kills one Monday afternoon
ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Massillon, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on state Route 99 in Erie County. Craig Griffith, 63, collided with a Mack Granite truck traveling northbound after failing to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of Harris Road and state Route 99 south of Sandusky, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
52-year-old woman hospitalized with severe head injury after central Toledo assault
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a suspect assaulted a 52-year-old woman, resulting in a severe head injury. The victim's family took her to the hospital on Tuesday shortly after 1 a.m., when she was assaulted at a central Toledo residence in the 1600 block of Nebraska Avenue. The injury required stitches, but the victim remains in stable condition, according to a Toledo police report.
thevillagereporter.com
State Patrol Investigating Crash In Defiance County Involving Two Bryan Residents
(PRESS RELEASE) Washington Township- The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on October 21, 2022 at approximately 10:20am on State Route 15, near mile post 5, Washington Township, Defiance County, Ohio. Lorin Shonk, of Bryan, Ohio, was...
huroninsider.com
Two hospitalized for incapacitating injuries following three-vehicle crash
NEW LONDON – Two men were hospitalized Monday morning following a three-vehicle crash on State Route 60, south of Fayette Road. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when Sidney Clark, 57, of New London, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala northbound on State Roite 60; Trenton Shepherd, 36, of New London, was driving a 2018 Cadillac ATS northbound behind Clark; and Keith Delong, 17, of New London, was driving a 2006 Ford F-350 southbound.
wlen.com
Ohio Highway Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash in Nearby Williams County
Williams County, OH – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash in nearby Williams County. The crash occurred late Saturday night on US 6, near milepost 9. A vehicle was rear-ended traveling eastbound…and then those two vehicles struck a westbound vehicle.
Two people hospitalized after Montpelier shooting in 'familial incident,' police say
MONTPELIER, Ohio — Montpelier police are investigating after two people were shot early Sunday. At 1:34 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to 911 calls regarding shots fired in the 200 block of W. Water Street. Crews arrived at a residence and found two victims who both appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound. Police recovered the weapon used at the scene.
Jury selection bogs down start of Wapak mayor’s trial
WAPAKONETA — Jury selection in the trial of Wapakoneta mayor Tom Stinebaugh was a painstakingly slow and untypically private process on Monday. Finding 12 jurors (and two alternates) who personally knew neither the two-term mayor nor any of the several witnesses summoned to testify during the trial did not come quickly nor easily. Courtrooms at both ends of the second floor of the Auglaize County courthouse were packed with potential jurors starting at 9 a.m. Monday. On the north end, in the common pleas court, some jurors were taken behind closed doors individually — due to the sensitive nature of the queries — for questioning by Judge Patricia Cosgrove as well as prosecutors and defense attorneys.
WTOL-TV
Missing Cirigliano family spotted at UP gas station
MICHIGAN, USA — A family of four that has been missing since Sunday were spotted filling up their van in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Monday, law enforcement said Friday. The Cirigliano family was last heard from on Sunday when family members said the father Anthony was acting paranoid. Friday afternoon,...
bgindependentmedia.org
Tossed bottle leads to arrest for concealed carry and marijuana in vehicle
Bowling Green Police Division was called about an alcohol bottle being tossed from a vehicle in the drive through lane of a restaurant in the 1400 block of East Wooster Street Sunday around 4:15 a.m. Officers reportedly found nearly 26 grams of marijuana, a firearm with a round in the chamber, and the driver with no license.
Lima News
Lima City Schools treasurer resigns
LIMA — The Lima City School Board met in a special session. The board approved the purchase of a nine-passenger van to be used by the athletic department, paid with COVID-II funds. Then the board accepted the resignation of its treasurer, Shelly Reiff, who has been the treasurer since...
thevillagereporter.com
Three-Vehicle Crash In Williams County Leaves Three People Injured
Center Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on October 22, 2022 at approximately 9:39 p.m., on US 6, near mile post 9, Center Township, Williams County, Ohio. Johnathan Miller, of Bryan, Ohio was...
Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition
A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Crash involving car, 2 motorcycles kills 1 person, injures 2 others
TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 60-year-old Marion man was killed and two other people were injured Sunday when a car reportedly hit two motorcycles. Jeffrey Kight was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following the crash on Ohio 97 but died of his injuries, according to the State Highway Patrol. Scott Bullion, 54, also of Marion, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police find car missing from Napoleon
Bowling Green Police Division located a vehicle that had been taken without authorization after it was detected by the camera system at East Wooster Street and Prospect Street. The 2002 red Chevy Cavalier was located Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a business in the 200 block of East...
