10/21/22 Men: Purdue 181, Indy 113; Women: Purdue 176, Indy 115

Hundreds of fans filled seats in the lower levels of Mackey Arena on Saturday for Fan Day. Two scrimmages were held during the event – one between the women's basketball team members and various practice squad players along with the men's team where it matched up against one another. Between the scrimmages, the players went into the hallways of Mackey Arena to do poster signings. People from various ages went up to tables and got the change to interact with the players. Purdue Pete also made an appearance to sign posters.

2 DAYS AGO