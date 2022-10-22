ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

10/21/22 Men: Purdue 181, Indy 113; Women: Purdue 176, Indy 115

By Paul Ward
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
Senior Khadin Soto comes out of the water for a breath of air during the men's 200-meter breaststroke on Friday. Paul Ward | Staff Photographer

Purdue hosted the University of Indianapolis in its first meet of the season Friday afternoon. Both the men's and women's teams outscored the Greyhounds 181-113 and 176-115, respectively. Sophomore divers Jordan Rzepka and Sophie McAfee swept both one- and three-meter springboard events, while the swimmers would finish the meet winning 27 of the combined 32 events. The Boilermakers return to the Burke Aquatic Center on Saturday for the Indiana Intercollegiates.

The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
