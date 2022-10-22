10/21/22 Men: Purdue 181, Indy 113; Women: Purdue 176, Indy 115
Purdue hosted the University of Indianapolis in its first meet of the season Friday afternoon. Both the men's and women's teams outscored the Greyhounds 181-113 and 176-115, respectively. Sophomore divers Jordan Rzepka and Sophie McAfee swept both one- and three-meter springboard events, while the swimmers would finish the meet winning 27 of the combined 32 events. The Boilermakers return to the Burke Aquatic Center on Saturday for the Indiana Intercollegiates.
