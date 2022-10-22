CHAMPAIGN — Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s best defensive back. Witherspoon has 20 tackles, one interception and 11 passes defended through seven games this season. Witherspoon leads the Big Ten and is second in the nation in passes defended. He’s one of three semifinalists from the Big Ten with Ohio State’s Lathan Ransom and Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO