Paxton, IL

Herald & Review

Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon named a finalist for Thorpe Award

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s best defensive back. Witherspoon has 20 tackles, one interception and 11 passes defended through seven games this season. Witherspoon leads the Big Ten and is second in the nation in passes defended. He’s one of three semifinalists from the Big Ten with Ohio State’s Lathan Ransom and Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Michigan governor candidates debate tax cuts, abortion, guns

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer accused Republican challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday of “stoking violence” and pushing conspiracy theories meant to divide people, while Dixon said voters have felt the pain of the Democrat's failures and “you deserve better.”. Dixon, a former businesswoman...
MICHIGAN STATE
Herald & Review

Regulators propose $155M fine for PG&E for 2020 wildfire

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California regulators proposed on Tuesday fining Pacific Gas & Electric more than $155 million for sparking a 2020 wildfire in Northern California that destroyed 200 homes and left four people dead. PG&E already faces criminal charges in the Zogg fire, which state fire officials said...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

