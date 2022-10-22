ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Hornets-Lakers Trade Sends Gordon Hayward To L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 NBA season. Of course, it’s early, but things aren’t looking great. In a competitive Western Conference landscape, it will be challenging for a team to overcome a slow start to the season. Teams tend to use a wait-and-see approach, but will it be too late?
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
Magic Johnson reportedly in talks for ownership stake in Raiders

Magic Johnson may soon be adding to his already vast ownership portfolio. Liz Hoffman of Semafor reports this week that the retired Los Angeles Lakers great Johnson is in talks to buy a stake in the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. Hoffman adds that Johnson has been assembling a group of investors in recent weeks to purchase a minority interest from Raiders majority owner Mark Davis.
Derrick Rose-led bench mob fuels Knicks 1st win

After a season-opening loss in Memphis, Jalen Brunson made it clear before they head home that all he cares about is a New York Knicks win on his Garden debut. The Knicks bench mob made sure their new point guard got his wish. Brunson just did enough, delivering 17 points...
Brown jokes he's ready to kick Kerr's ass after getting Dubs ring

SAN FRANCISCO -- Sunday at Chase Center was full of firsts for Kings coach Mike Brown. The parking, his office and the locker room -- it all felt like a bit of a foreign land. After six seasons as Steve Kerr's top assistant on the Warriors' coaching staff, Brown is in his first season running the show in Sacramento. Chase Center, and the Bay Area as a whole, was Brown's home for a long time. Now, he's the one playing visitor.
Charles Barkley Unloads On Lakers’ Management

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting an ear full from former NBA star Charles Barkley. His analysis of the Lakers management isn’t good, as he unloaded on them. So what is the former NBA star saying about the Lakers management that’s so bad?. Barkley Isn’t Happy With Players...
Draymond proves commitment to Dubs with effort in loss

SAN FRANCISCO – As the Warriors were losing to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at Chase Center, Draymond Green was making a statement that should bring his team at least a modicum of relief. He’s very much with them. Through all the nonsense and side gigs and...
Jayson Tatum, Derrick White lead Celtics over Magic, 126-120

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Derrick White combined for 12 straight points late in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic 126-120 on Saturday night. Tatum had 40 points and eight rebounds. He launched a 10-2 run with two free throws with...
