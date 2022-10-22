Read full article on original website
NBA roundup: Zion Williamson injured in Pelicans’ OT loss to Jazz
Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Kelly Olynyk made a layup with 3.1 seconds left in overtime as the visiting
This Hornets-Lakers Trade Sends Gordon Hayward To L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 NBA season. Of course, it’s early, but things aren’t looking great. In a competitive Western Conference landscape, it will be challenging for a team to overcome a slow start to the season. Teams tend to use a wait-and-see approach, but will it be too late?
Yardbarker
The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Los Angeles Lakers This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season, and they currently have an 0-2 record. Though the team's defense is looking better this year, the Los Angeles Lakers offense has struggled due to the team's lack of elite 3PT shooting. Point guard Russell Westbrook...
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
Lakers News: Shaquille O'Neal, Inside The NBA Colleagues Sign Lucrative New Deal
Shaq, Chuck, Kenny and Ernie will be keeping us in stitches for many more seasons.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson reportedly in talks for ownership stake in Raiders
Magic Johnson may soon be adding to his already vast ownership portfolio. Liz Hoffman of Semafor reports this week that the retired Los Angeles Lakers great Johnson is in talks to buy a stake in the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. Hoffman adds that Johnson has been assembling a group of investors in recent weeks to purchase a minority interest from Raiders majority owner Mark Davis.
Steph Curry Reveals Advice For Jordan Poole
Steph had advice for Poole after the Golden State Warriors fell to the Denver Nuggets
Yardbarker
Derrick Rose-led bench mob fuels Knicks 1st win
After a season-opening loss in Memphis, Jalen Brunson made it clear before they head home that all he cares about is a New York Knicks win on his Garden debut. The Knicks bench mob made sure their new point guard got his wish. Brunson just did enough, delivering 17 points...
NBC Sports
Brown jokes he's ready to kick Kerr's ass after getting Dubs ring
SAN FRANCISCO -- Sunday at Chase Center was full of firsts for Kings coach Mike Brown. The parking, his office and the locker room -- it all felt like a bit of a foreign land. After six seasons as Steve Kerr's top assistant on the Warriors' coaching staff, Brown is in his first season running the show in Sacramento. Chase Center, and the Bay Area as a whole, was Brown's home for a long time. Now, he's the one playing visitor.
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown make Celtics history with Larry Bird record not seen in 38 years
The Boston Celtics are off to the best possible start to begin 2022-23, winning back-to-back games over the Philadelphia 76ers and most recently, the Miami Heat on Friday night. While the rotation is playing well as a whole, it’s the star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown who are...
Pelicans F Brandon Ingram (head) exits game vs. Jazz
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram was being evaluated for a concussion after being hit in the head during New Orleans’ game
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Unloads On Lakers’ Management
The Los Angeles Lakers are getting an ear full from former NBA star Charles Barkley. His analysis of the Lakers management isn’t good, as he unloaded on them. So what is the former NBA star saying about the Lakers management that’s so bad?. Barkley Isn’t Happy With Players...
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and John Wall OUT vs. Sacramento Kings
The LA Clippers have released their injury report vs. the Kings
Watch: Jazz's Lauri Markkanen posterizes Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert with vicious dunk
The NBA season is young, but Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has filed his nomination for dunk of the year. Midway through the first quarter of Friday's matchup between the Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves, Markkanen posterized one of the league's most feared defenders. Markkanen took a bounce pass from point...
Rate the Trade: Draymond Green to the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors both likely have no interest in this hypothetical Draymond Green trade
NBC Sports
Draymond proves commitment to Dubs with effort in loss
SAN FRANCISCO – As the Warriors were losing to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at Chase Center, Draymond Green was making a statement that should bring his team at least a modicum of relief. He’s very much with them. Through all the nonsense and side gigs and...
Steve Kerr presents Mike Brown and Leandro Barbosa with 2022 championship rings before Warriors vs. Kings
On the opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors raised a banner at San Francisco’s Chase Center and the team was presented with their 2022 championship rings in a special pregame ceremony. Members from the 2021-22 team that have moved on to different places and...
Charlotte Hornets Defeat Atlanta Hawks 126-109
Summary, stats, and highlights from the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
LeBron James' Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Lakers Game
LeBron James is listed as probable for Sunday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
FOX Sports
Jayson Tatum, Derrick White lead Celtics over Magic, 126-120
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Derrick White combined for 12 straight points late in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic 126-120 on Saturday night. Tatum had 40 points and eight rebounds. He launched a 10-2 run with two free throws with...
