Dad missing along with wife and two sons shared heartbreaking posts about family before their mystery disappearance

THE father who, along with his wife and two sons, has been missing since Sunday shared heartbreaking posts about family before they disappeared.

Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, haven't been heard from after Anthony displayed "paranoid behaviors," police said.

Tony and Suzette have not been seen since Sunday Credit: Facebook

The couple's sons, Brandon and Noah, are also missing and reportedly live with autism Credit: Facebook

Tony had shared multiple posts about family to Facebook in the months and years before his disappearance Credit: facebook.com/WeathermanTony

Facebook posts from Anthony, known as Tony, have surfaced as the search for the family continues.

On January 3, Tony posted a poem: "Suzette and Anthony, Sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G. First comes love, Then comes marriage (1/3/93), Then comes Brandon (3/3/2003) and Noah in a baby carriage (7/2/2007)!"

Previously, in November 2019, Tony had posted a more mysterious message.

"Reflect upon your present blessings, of which every man has plenty; not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some," the post reads.

The posts have surfaced as new surveillance footage of the family has been revealed.

The U.S. Sun exclusively obtained security footage and images from a Gulliver, Michigan gas station, where the Cirigliano family was last seen at around 11am on Monday.

Inside the gas station, which is about 300 miles and a five-hour drive from their Fremont home, Brandon Cirigliano, 19, asked to use a phone but "couldn't figure it out," manager Heidi Bonifield Bowler told The U.S. Sun.

The attentive store manager said that she didn't think the rest of the family knew he asked for the phone.

But who he was trying to call or why is unknown at this point, which only deepens the mysterious and concerning circumstances surrounding the family's disappearance.

About five hours later, the father Anthony Cirigliano called a family member at 4pm on Monday.

That was the last time anyone has heard from him, his wife Suzette, or their teenage sons Brandon and Noah, who both have autism, police said.

'NO SIGNS OF STRUGGLE'

The search for the family began when Suzette Cirigliano's mother was found wandering their Michigan neighborhood alone on Monday night.

The mother reportedly has dementia and requires full-time care, according to Fremont Police Department Chief Tim Rodwell.

Neighbors spotted the woman and called the police.

Cops arrived to discover that the doors to the family's home were locked, and their minivan was gone.

There were pets found in the home as well.

"We don't see any signs of violence, we don't see any signs of foul play right now," Rodwell told News 8.

"There's no signs of struggle inside the home.

"No property damage or anything like that. That would lead us to see if this was a suspicious issue.

"But everyone we've talked to … they all describe this to be extremely abnormal behavior from Tony and Suzette."

911 CALL REVEALED

"Tony was exhibiting some signs of paranoia," Rodwell said.

The 51-year-old reportedly called 911 right after midnight on Sunday.

According to Rodwell, he was talking about the September 11 attacks and wanting to speak with the FBI.

The audio from the call, obtained by 13 On Your Side, reveals more of the conversation.

"It is of vital national interest," Cirigliano told a dispatcher.

"It is related to September 11th. And people want to erase me from the face of the earth.

"I'm not crazy. Mr Geeting knows me. I'm a Christian," the dad said.

"I just need some help. And then the US government will take it from here.

"I know this sounds crazy. You don't have instructions for this. Please send someone that knows Geeting and can talk to US authorities, please."

The outlet reports that the dispatcher confirmed that Tony did not have weapons in his possession during the call.

Two officers were sent to the home, where they spent about 45 minutes speaking with Tony and his wife to make sure "mental illness wasn't putting anybody in jeopardy," Rodwell said.

"It's not normal behavior or normal interactions we have with the community."

FAMILY MEMBERS CONCERNED

Relatives of the family told News 8 that the family's cellphones were off and that Suzette's was still in the home.

Officials said that the couple's credit cards and bank accounts were not used, and the boys' phones were also found in the house.

Search warrants have turned up no information about their whereabouts, according to the police chief.

The family also told local media that they don't believe Tony would hurt his relatives and that he was likely protecting them.

However, they added that he was "troubled" last weekend and warned that "bad things" would happen, according to News 8.

Police say they don't know the family's whereabouts but are hopeful that Tony and Suzette might see or read a news report and get in touch with relatives.

"The biggest thing right now is trying to get ahold of anybody that has information that would help us locate this family," Rodwell said.

Anthony "Tony" John Cirigliano is 5'6" and 180 pounds with brown hair.

Suzette is 5'9", 120 pounds, wears glasses, and has blond hair.

Brandon Cirigliano, 19, is 5'8", 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Noah Cirigliano, 15, is 5'6", 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The couple's two sons reportedly live with autism.

The family may be in a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna with the registration number "DJL1982."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2400.