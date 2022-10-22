ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevallo, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Falcons Women's Soccer Clinchs Fourth Seed After a 1-1 Tie at West Georgia

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

AHSAA Elite 8 State Volleyball Championships: Addison, Covenant Christian, Meek and Spring Garden Move to Semis at the AHSAA Elite 8 State

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
ADDISON, AL
thecutoffnews.com

AHSAA Elite 8 State Volleyball Championships: Bayshore, Pleasant Valley, Donoho, G.W. Long Move to Semifinals with First-Round Wins

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
ANNISTON, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Resurgent Miles College Lady Bears Volleyball Thrive From Recommitment

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
FAIRFIELD, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Men's Soccer Falls to AUM, 2-1,, Sunday

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

AHSAA State Volleyball Championships: National-Record Setting Bayside Academy Leads List Of Reigning Champs Chasing Another Blue Map

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

BSC Volleyball Falls In Final Regular Season Match

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia football: Predicting results for the rest of the Bulldogs season

It’s a good respite from the typically stressful (or sometimes uneventful) Saturdays watching your team play, but all you really want to do is get through the rest of the regular season and see whether you’re playing for hardware or not. That’s where Georgia is this weekend. At...
ATHENS, GA
thecutoffnews.com

Oak Grove High School Marching Band Wins 4th State Championship In A Row

On Saturday, October 22, 2022, The Oak Grove High School Marching Band won their 4th State Championship in a Row in Class 4a at the Alabama Marching Championships at Tuscaloosa High School in Northport. They also received awards for Outstanding Music Performance, Outstanding Visual Performance, Outstanding Color Guard, and Outstanding General Effect. Earlier this month, they won Grand Champion at the Heart of Dixie Marching Festival in Prattville, where they also received straight superior ratings, best in class colors guard, best in calls percussion, and best in class band. Next weekend they will compete in the Bands of America Regional Championships at Jacksonville State University. Congratulations to the Oak Grove Band!
OAK GROVE, AL
thecutoffnews.com

McAdory High School Band Of Gold Wins Big At Competitions

At the Heart of Dixie Marching Contest in Prattville on October 8, 2022 , the McAdory High School Band Of Gold received Superior ratings in Drum Major, Majorette, Color Guard, Dance Line, Percussion, and Overall Band! Earlier in October, the Band Of Gold received Superior ratings for Drum Major, Majorette, Dance Line, Color Guard, Percussion, and Band at the Covered Bridge Marching Festival in Oneonta. At the Covered Bridge Marching Festival, the band also placed Second Overall in Division One, and the Color Guard and Dance Line received Best In Class. Congratulations, McAdory High School Band Of Gold.
PRATTVILLE, AL
thecutoffnews.com

The Hueytown High School Golden Gophers Marching Band Receives All Superiors At Multiple Competitions

On October 15, 2022, at the 42nd Annual Pell City Marching Invitational, the Hueytown High School Golden Gophers Marching Band received Superiors in all categories, including Band, Drum Major, Color guard, and Percussion and their Color Guard received Best In Class. At the Lake Martin Invitational on Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Hueytown High School Golden Gophers Marching Band received superior in all categories, including Band, Color Guard, Drum Major, and Percussion. Congratulations, Hueytown High School Golden Gophers Marching Band.
HUEYTOWN, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama hopeful to have Bryce Young fully healthy during bye week

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young started back-to-back games after suffering a sprained AC joint to his throwing shoulder against Arkansas. He led the Crimson Tide to its seventh victory of the season, earning a 30-6 win over Mississippi State. Young completed 21 of 35 pass attempts for 249 yards and two touchdowns. It was the fifth time the junior signal-caller tossed 2+ touchdowns and second time he recorded a passer rating of 90+. Alabama’s offense did not have a dominant performance, but it did enough at Bryant-Denny Stadium to earn a victory. As the Tide enters its bye week, Coach Nick Saban is focused on one thing with Young.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WRBL News 3

Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Thirty-eight-year-old Justin Fields, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Al.com reports Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Alabama woman dead after striking tree in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Empire woman is dead following a single vehicle crash Saturday morning. Sandra G. Harris, 64, died when the car she was driving left the roadway around 11:35 a.m., and struck a tree on Sipsey Road, about one mile east of Sipsey, in Walker County, according to the Alabama Law […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy