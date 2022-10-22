Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersClanton, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Falcons Women's Soccer Clinchs Fourth Seed After a 1-1 Tie at West Georgia
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
thecutoffnews.com
AHSAA Elite 8 State Volleyball Championships: Addison, Covenant Christian, Meek and Spring Garden Move to Semis at the AHSAA Elite 8 State
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
thecutoffnews.com
AHSAA Elite 8 State Volleyball Championships: Bayshore, Pleasant Valley, Donoho, G.W. Long Move to Semifinals with First-Round Wins
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
thecutoffnews.com
Resurgent Miles College Lady Bears Volleyball Thrive From Recommitment
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Men's Soccer Falls to AUM, 2-1,, Sunday
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
thecutoffnews.com
AHSAA State Volleyball Championships: National-Record Setting Bayside Academy Leads List Of Reigning Champs Chasing Another Blue Map
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
thecutoffnews.com
BSC Volleyball Falls In Final Regular Season Match
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia football: Predicting results for the rest of the Bulldogs season
It’s a good respite from the typically stressful (or sometimes uneventful) Saturdays watching your team play, but all you really want to do is get through the rest of the regular season and see whether you’re playing for hardware or not. That’s where Georgia is this weekend. At...
thecutoffnews.com
Oak Grove High School Marching Band Wins 4th State Championship In A Row
On Saturday, October 22, 2022, The Oak Grove High School Marching Band won their 4th State Championship in a Row in Class 4a at the Alabama Marching Championships at Tuscaloosa High School in Northport. They also received awards for Outstanding Music Performance, Outstanding Visual Performance, Outstanding Color Guard, and Outstanding General Effect. Earlier this month, they won Grand Champion at the Heart of Dixie Marching Festival in Prattville, where they also received straight superior ratings, best in class colors guard, best in calls percussion, and best in class band. Next weekend they will compete in the Bands of America Regional Championships at Jacksonville State University. Congratulations to the Oak Grove Band!
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum reveals whether or not he thinks Alabama will crack the CFP field
Paul Finebaum was direct when asked whether or not he thinks Alabama will crack the College Football Playoff field at the end of the season. There’s just too much the Crimson Tide would have to do. “No, and here’s the reason. They’ve lost their margin for error by losing...
thecutoffnews.com
McAdory High School Band Of Gold Wins Big At Competitions
At the Heart of Dixie Marching Contest in Prattville on October 8, 2022 , the McAdory High School Band Of Gold received Superior ratings in Drum Major, Majorette, Color Guard, Dance Line, Percussion, and Overall Band! Earlier in October, the Band Of Gold received Superior ratings for Drum Major, Majorette, Dance Line, Color Guard, Percussion, and Band at the Covered Bridge Marching Festival in Oneonta. At the Covered Bridge Marching Festival, the band also placed Second Overall in Division One, and the Color Guard and Dance Line received Best In Class. Congratulations, McAdory High School Band Of Gold.
thecutoffnews.com
The Hueytown High School Golden Gophers Marching Band Receives All Superiors At Multiple Competitions
On October 15, 2022, at the 42nd Annual Pell City Marching Invitational, the Hueytown High School Golden Gophers Marching Band received Superiors in all categories, including Band, Drum Major, Color guard, and Percussion and their Color Guard received Best In Class. At the Lake Martin Invitational on Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Hueytown High School Golden Gophers Marching Band received superior in all categories, including Band, Color Guard, Drum Major, and Percussion. Congratulations, Hueytown High School Golden Gophers Marching Band.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama hopeful to have Bryce Young fully healthy during bye week
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young started back-to-back games after suffering a sprained AC joint to his throwing shoulder against Arkansas. He led the Crimson Tide to its seventh victory of the season, earning a 30-6 win over Mississippi State. Young completed 21 of 35 pass attempts for 249 yards and two touchdowns. It was the fifth time the junior signal-caller tossed 2+ touchdowns and second time he recorded a passer rating of 90+. Alabama’s offense did not have a dominant performance, but it did enough at Bryant-Denny Stadium to earn a victory. As the Tide enters its bye week, Coach Nick Saban is focused on one thing with Young.
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Thirty-eight-year-old Justin Fields, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Al.com reports Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed […]
1 Person Died In a Motor Vehicle Crash In Floyd County (Floyd County, GA)
The Police officers reported a motor vehicle accident near Floyd County l on saturday. The crash involved a Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound on Georgia 20, near mile marker 27.
Alabama 8-year-old killed in Interstate accident, state troopers report
An Alabama 8-year-old died after an Interstate accident Sunday night, Alabama troopers reported. The juvenile, an 8-year-old from Alabaster, Alabama, was a passenger in a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that reportedly rear-ended a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage, state police said Monday. The driver of the truck, Reginald E. Jones, 33, of...
Former coach arrested, banned from baseball park after confrontation during game
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A former youth baseball coach is facing charges. Rodney Lynn Clemones is accused of cursing and becoming unruly during a game at Heritage Park, according to the Floyd County Police Department. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Investigators say he was...
Alabama woman dead after striking tree in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Empire woman is dead following a single vehicle crash Saturday morning. Sandra G. Harris, 64, died when the car she was driving left the roadway around 11:35 a.m., and struck a tree on Sipsey Road, about one mile east of Sipsey, in Walker County, according to the Alabama Law […]
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appoints Alisha Ruffin May to Jefferson County judgeship
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Alisha Ruffin May to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the Jefferson County bench last year. The governor appointed Ruffin May to serve as circuit judge, domestic relations division, Place 20. The appointment is effective immediately. “As one of my appointees, you...
thecutoffnews.com
The Big Blow Out Trunk Or Treat - Monday, October 31, 2022 - 5 pm till 7 pm - Old Littleon's Parking Lot 2911 Dartmouth Av. Bessemer
The Big Blow Out Trunk Or Treat - Monday, October 31, 2022 - 5 pm till 7 pm - Old Littleon's Parking Lot 2911 Dartmouth Av. Bessemer 35020. "It has been a pleasure sereving you in District # 3" Bessemer City Councilor Cynthia S. Donald. Sponsors - Hay Ride and...
Comments / 0