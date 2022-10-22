LONDON (AP) — Rishi Sunak ran for Britain's top job and lost. Then he got another shot — and the chance to say “I told you so.”. The former U.K. Treasury chief was runner-up to Liz Truss in the contest to replace the scandal-plagued Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and prime minister. But Truss quit after a turbulent 45-day term, and Johnson has abandoned a comeback attempt. That left Sunak out front, and he won the race Monday to be leader of the Conservative Party and will assume the office he missed out on less than two months ago.

1 DAY AGO