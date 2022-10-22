ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado parents react to CDC recommending COVID-19 vaccine annually

By Natalie Chuck
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
After a unanimous vote on Thursday , the CDC is recommending children over the age of six months old and adults include the COVID-19 vaccine into their annual vaccine schedule.

Colorado's Department of Public Health and Environment is not recommending the vaccine be made a school mandate in Colorado's schools.

"It's too new still. You know, there's not enough side effects, not enough trials that have gone through to really say one way or another that it's safe with no long term effects," said one Colorado Springs father.

Another parent in Colorado Springs said she wants to "see the long term effects" before the vaccine is required for children in schools.

Here is a list of required vaccines for students in Colorado.
_____

Comments / 34

Rachel Cat
4d ago

I completely agree with these parents. The dumbo administration is set on covering up the side effects. I’ve read about lack of fertility, problematic pregnancies and losses of babies and or mother, blood clots, heart attacks, etc. We do not know enough, yet, about the long term impacts of these vaccines and how they can be improved. They are totally different from they way other vaccines have been developed using the virus. CDC is a totally irresponsible agency

Reply
43
Plumb Joy
3d ago

Anything Biden's Communist Divisive Commission recommends must be ignored, they or any democrat tainted organization or person can't ever be trusted, not ever again.

Reply
21
Lori L Martin
3d ago

NO NO AND ABSOLUTELY NO!!!!!!!!! With just a risk of Myocarditis and If you push this parents will pull kids out and home school them

Reply
19
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

