Colorado parents react to CDC recommending COVID-19 vaccine annually

After a unanimous vote on Thursday , the CDC is recommending children over the age of six months old and adults include the COVID-19 vaccine into their annual vaccine schedule.

Colorado's Department of Public Health and Environment is not recommending the vaccine be made a school mandate in Colorado's schools.

"It's too new still. You know, there's not enough side effects, not enough trials that have gone through to really say one way or another that it's safe with no long term effects," said one Colorado Springs father.

Another parent in Colorado Springs said she wants to "see the long term effects" before the vaccine is required for children in schools.

Here is a list of required vaccines for students in Colorado.

