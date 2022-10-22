Read full article on original website
Level 1 Overtime: Kewaunee explodes, Kimberly gets revenge
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The first week of the playoffs is in the books and what a Friday night it was for Kewaunee. The Storm scored the most points in Level 1 of the playoffs as they cruised by Sturgeon Bay 71-6 in a Division 5 game. Kewaunee knows it gets tougher with a Week 1 rematch against Kiel, a team the Storm beat 28-21.
Kimberly tops Kaukauna in sectional semifinal
KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night No. 3-seeded Kaukauna and No. 2 Kimberly met in a Division 1 boys volleyball sectional semifinal and Kimberly beat the Galloping Ghosts 3-1. Kimberly advances to Saturday's sectional final against No. 1 Appleton North.
Green Bay Phoenix hold on to beat St. Norbert in exhibition
Green Bay, WI--The Green Bay Phoenix men's basketball team barely outlasted division III St. Norbert on Tuesday night in an exhibition game, winning 50-45. The Green Knights, who were paced by senior Michael Payant's 11 points, led 22-20 at halftime. The Phoenix scored the first nine points of the second...
Green Bay crossing guard helps reunite three lost siblings with mother
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are recognizing the good work of a crossing guard who helped reunite three lost children with their mother. Crossing guard, Tony Helminger, was stationed at Edgewood Drive and Robinson Avenue, near Wilder Elementary School on Oct. 20. When school let out, he was...
Health Benefits of Collagen
Erika from Natural Healthy Concepts in Appleton joins Living with Amy to talk about the benefits of collagen supplements and how to use it. Take a look. Natural Healthy Concepts is located at 310 N. Westhill Blvd. in Appleton. Visit their website www.nhc.com or call (920) 968-2350 for more information.
Sturgeon Bay art museum features 52 state artists in 'must-see' exhibit
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- A local art gallery is showcasing what it calls one of the biggest events of the year. The 47th Juried Annual Exhibition is underway at The Miller Art Museum in Sturgeon Bay. From a digital photograph of a frosty Door County scene to an acrylic painting...
Coleman gym finding success on the powerlifting stage
(WLUK) -- A gym in Coleman is finding success on the powerlifting stage. The Grind has members who recently placed in state meets, and qualified for nationals. Members say The Grind has a family-like feel. It's encouraging people to get fit and get stronger. To check out The Grind Gym...
Fire departments from across Door County helped after woman fell 40-50 feet at park
TOWN OF GIBRALTAR, Wis. (WLUK) -- It took first responders two and a half hours to rescue a woman who fell 40 to 50 feet at Peninsula State Park over the weekend. Gibraltar Fire Chief Andy Bertges said the 32-year-old woman was near the Eagle Tower close to an overflow parking lot. He believes she got too close to a ledge and lost her footing, landing 30 to 40 feet from the Eagle Trail.
Bellevue man faces charges for attempted armed robbery at Green Bay gas station
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Bellevue man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in an attempted armed robbery at a Green Bay gas station earlier this month. Ziante Watts, 31, allegedly tried to rob the Mobil gas station store at 1465 University Avenue Oct. 3. He allegedly demanded money and fired a handgun, but no injuries were reported.
Appleton high school student gets a Monday Morning Makeover
APPLETON (WLUK) -- "I believe she could be the future in my academy." Those words from stylist Josif Wittnik about Brandi Towns, who received the latest Monday Morning Makeover. The 16-year-old junior at Appleton West High School talked to Josif about her interest in hair. Josif and the team at The Salon Professional Academy gave Brandi a real-world lesson on the industry by sitting her in the chair for a makeover.
Spook yourself this Halloween with a visit to The Grand Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Grand is a rich part of Oshkosh's history, but many may not know about what lies behind its theater curtains. Haunted Happenings will take place in October featuring ghost tours that highlight the 139-year history of The Grand and the spirit stories within. There are ghost...
Menasha Public Library looks to incorporate community input in potential renovation
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Staff at the Menasha library said a future renovation is still in its early stages, but they already want to hear from those who will be using it. "There's going to be some things we disagree with, but we're going with what the community is asking of us," Menasha Library Director Brian Kopetsky said.
Door County meat company issues voluntary recall on some products
(WLUK) -- A Door County meat processor is issuing a voluntary recall on some of its products after they were misbranded and produced without inspection. The recall affects ready-to-eat meat products from Door County Custom Meats and Venison Processing in Sturgeon Bay. The products were sold at farmers markets and retail stores in Door County.
VA clinics in Northeast Wisconsin hosting medication take-back events
(WLUK) -- If you have unused medications, including controlled substances, you can turn them in during upcoming take-back at local VA clinics. Members of the public can visit the Milo C. Huempfner clinic in Green Bay, 2851 University Ave., or the John H. Bradley clinic in Grand Chute, 10 Tri Park Way, on Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Gooey Monster Cookies
For more on all the products Bulk Priced Food Shoppe carries you can visit their website at bulkpricedfoodshoppe.com. The store is located at W6482 Greenville Drive in Greenville. Ingredients:. 1 box of white cake mix. 1/2 cup butter, softened. 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract. 8 oz cream cheese, softened. 1 egg.
Attorney pleads not guilty to assaulting deputy after Rob Schneider show
KEWAUNEE (WLUK) -- A Green Bay attorney pleaded not guilty Monday to allegedly assaulting a sheriff’s deputy after a comedy concert in Ashwaubenon. Mark Howe waived a preliminary hearing and then entered the not guilty plea to three counts, including resisting an officer causing substantial bodily harm. No trial date has been set. However returns to court Dec. 12 for a status hearing, court records show.
Appleton school board approves 2022-23 budget to balance anticipated net loss
APPLETON (WLUK) -- With a budget of nearly $244 million, Appleton school board members say they need more state help to account for challenges like high costs and staffing shortages. “We're going to need an increase in the revenue limit," Appleton School Board Treasurer James Bowman said. "This revenue limit...
Maple Butter Blondies
For more on all the products Bulk Priced Food Shoppe carries you can visit their website at bulkpricedfoodshoppe.com. The store is located at W6482 Greenville Drive in Greenville. Ingredients:. 3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened. 1 cup brown sugar. 1/4 cup pure maple syrup. 2 tsp. pure vanilla.
Pulaski FFA's haunted trail exceeds goal of raising money for burn victims
PULASKI (WLUK) -- A haunted trail in Pulaski exceeded its goal in raising money for victims of a bonfire explosion. The Pulaski FFA held its haunted trail over the weekend, hoping to raise at least $500 for the burn victims. Its original plan was to donate proceeds to Children's Hospital,...
Suspect in children's deaths sentenced for jail escape attempt
APPLETON (WLUK) – Matthew Beyer was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for trying to escape from the Outagamie County Jail. Meanwhile, preparations continue for his Dec. 1 trial for allegedly killing his two children in their Kaukauna home. Beyer, 38, is charged with two counts of first-degree...
