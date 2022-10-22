ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

(4) Middle Creek takes down (13) Green Hope in 4A second round

Cary, N.C. — The 4th-seeded Middle Creek Mustangs hosted and swept the 13th-seeded Green Hope Falcons in the second round of the 4A volleyball playoffs on Tuesday night. The two teams split their regular season meetings as Southwest Wake Athletic conference rivals, and a playoff tiebreaker was a fitting end to the season series.
APEX, NC
247Sports

Wake Forest lands Top 150 senior Aaron Clark

Aaron Clark, the No. 122 overall prospect in the class of 2023 announced his commitment to Wake Forest live on 247Sports. The 6-foot-6 senior shooting guard at Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy chose Wake Forest over Miami and it came down to his official visit along with the effort from the coaching staff.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

UNC football: Mack Brown sends message to Tar Heels about ranking, ACC hype entering Pitt game

North Carolina (6-1) entered the polls after its Week 7 over Duke and improved its standing to No. 21 (AP) during its bye last week. At their highest position in the polls since the 2021 preseason, Tar Heel head coach Mack Brown says his team isn't focused on its ranking ahead of Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh, especially considering their recent lack of success with a number by their name.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chathamjournal.com

ACC announces football game times & networks for November 4 & 5

Greensboro, NC – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 5. NC State Wolfpack is the only local area ACC team playing at home. They host Wake Forest on Saturday night at 8 p.m. Duke is traveling north to play Boston College on Friday evening at 7 pm. North Carolina Tar Heels will have a noon game in Virginia against the Cavaliers.
GREENSBORO, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball 2022-2023 Player Preview: Tyler Nickel

Freshman Tyler Nickel will be looking to make an impact on the UNC basketball program during his first year on campus. College basketball fans across the country know that North Carolina is bringing back a ton of returning players from last year’s team that went all the way to the National Title Game. What many folks outside of Chapel Hill don’t realize is that the UNC basketball program is also bringing in a deep and talented freshman class.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

A Little-Noticed Part Of UNC’s Success Last Year

There are clear reasons North Carolina advanced to the 2022 NCAA championship game – good talent; strong guard play; Armando Bacot’s relentless work on the boards, fueling the ACC’s top rebounding offense; and a program tradition that promotes belief in success. But a key, mostly unremarked factor...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Playoffs? The N.C. A&T Aggies have been predicted to make the FCS Football Championship field

The North Carolina A&T Aggies have won four straight football games and with a win over the Campbell Camels this Saturday they could find themselves in the driver's seat for the Big South Conference Championship. Winning the Big South would give the Aggies a FCS playoff bid where the Aggies haven't played since 2016 when Tarik Cohen was churning out yards for the Aggies.
GREENSBORO, NC
Bladen Journal

MARTIN: Bad news for Tar Heel basketball?

What is the bad news for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team?. They are ranked No.1 in the pre-season polls, and a high rank in the early polls can be a setup for bitter disappointment when the regular season doesn’t turn out so well. Better maybe to be ranked low...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

WATCH: Jahmal Banks With Not One, But Two Impressive TD Grabs

Wake Forest wide receiver Jahmal Banks had two impressive touchdown catches against Boston College. The first one saw him spin fully around to make a back-shoulder catch in the end zone. And later in the game, he had a defender draped all over him, but he was still able to get into position to make the touchdown catch. Check out both these catches with this ACC Must See Moment!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Aggie Pride! Greensboro business prepares for NC A&T State Homecoming week

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s North Carolina A&T State University's homecoming week and while the campus prepares for a week full of activities, businesses off campus are also getting ready. Two A&T State alums created Nxlevel Lifestyle and Entertainment group. Every year during homecoming week, they’re very busy planning...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Thousands to pack out Greensboro coliseum for 'GHOE' events

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is celebrating its homecoming, better known as the 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' (GHOE), with events packing out the Greensboro Coliseum all weekend long. The NC A&T Student Government Association (SGA), Student University Activities Board (SUAB), and Diamond Life Concerts have announced...
GREENSBORO, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Duke, Wake Forest, Davidson among NC’s most expensive colleges and universities

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina is home to some of the nation’s most highly ranked colleges and universities, and they have the cost to match. The most expensive universities in the state, when considering the overall cost of attendance beyond just tuition and fees, have prices well above $70,000 a year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education. And the price tag is rising.
DURHAM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Greensboro Announces Loose Leaf Collection Schedule

Greensboro has so many trees that many people assume the name refers to the dominant color of the city in spring and summer. Actually, Greensboro is named for Revolutionary War General Nathanael Greene, but somehow lost the extra E. But the name doesn’t mean that Greensboro has any fewer trees,...
GREENSBORO, NC
