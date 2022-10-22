Read full article on original website
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
Defending 4A champion Green Level sweeps D.H. Conley in rematch of last year's regional final
Greenville, N.C. — Green Level's volleyball team swept D.H. Conley on the road to advance to the third round of the 2022 NCHSAA 4A playoffs. This was a rematch of the 2021 4A eastern regional final. Green Level edged Conley in five sets last year and went on to sweep Ardrey Kell in the state championship game.
(4) Middle Creek takes down (13) Green Hope in 4A second round
Cary, N.C. — The 4th-seeded Middle Creek Mustangs hosted and swept the 13th-seeded Green Hope Falcons in the second round of the 4A volleyball playoffs on Tuesday night. The two teams split their regular season meetings as Southwest Wake Athletic conference rivals, and a playoff tiebreaker was a fitting end to the season series.
WATCH: Campbell coach Mike Minter talks about next game against NC A&T
Mike Minter – CampbelThe Campbell Camels look to get back in the win column this week against North Carolina A&T. It’s another road game, another homecoming and another step towards a Big South Conference title.
No more ‘glorified pick-up with jerseys’: North Carolina Central basketball back in action
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time in three years, North Carolina Central University basketball is finally back to normal. “I don’t think there was another program in the nation more affected by COVID-19 than North Carolina Central,” head men’s basketball coach LeVelle Moton said.
'Going to get left behind': NC State, Duke, UNC hope transfer portal delivers for men's basketball teams
Charlotte, N.C. — NC State was looking for key contributors to enhance its roster. UNC was looking for a missing piece to a national championship contender. Duke was looking for experience to surround another highly touted freshman class. And so the men's basketball coaches at the Triangle's three ACC...
Wake Forest lands Top 150 senior Aaron Clark
Aaron Clark, the No. 122 overall prospect in the class of 2023 announced his commitment to Wake Forest live on 247Sports. The 6-foot-6 senior shooting guard at Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy chose Wake Forest over Miami and it came down to his official visit along with the effort from the coaching staff.
UNC football: Mack Brown sends message to Tar Heels about ranking, ACC hype entering Pitt game
North Carolina (6-1) entered the polls after its Week 7 over Duke and improved its standing to No. 21 (AP) during its bye last week. At their highest position in the polls since the 2021 preseason, Tar Heel head coach Mack Brown says his team isn't focused on its ranking ahead of Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh, especially considering their recent lack of success with a number by their name.
ACC announces football game times & networks for November 4 & 5
Greensboro, NC – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 5. NC State Wolfpack is the only local area ACC team playing at home. They host Wake Forest on Saturday night at 8 p.m. Duke is traveling north to play Boston College on Friday evening at 7 pm. North Carolina Tar Heels will have a noon game in Virginia against the Cavaliers.
UNC Basketball 2022-2023 Player Preview: Tyler Nickel
Freshman Tyler Nickel will be looking to make an impact on the UNC basketball program during his first year on campus. College basketball fans across the country know that North Carolina is bringing back a ton of returning players from last year’s team that went all the way to the National Title Game. What many folks outside of Chapel Hill don’t realize is that the UNC basketball program is also bringing in a deep and talented freshman class.
A Little-Noticed Part Of UNC’s Success Last Year
There are clear reasons North Carolina advanced to the 2022 NCAA championship game – good talent; strong guard play; Armando Bacot’s relentless work on the boards, fueling the ACC’s top rebounding offense; and a program tradition that promotes belief in success. But a key, mostly unremarked factor...
Playoffs? The N.C. A&T Aggies have been predicted to make the FCS Football Championship field
The North Carolina A&T Aggies have won four straight football games and with a win over the Campbell Camels this Saturday they could find themselves in the driver's seat for the Big South Conference Championship. Winning the Big South would give the Aggies a FCS playoff bid where the Aggies haven't played since 2016 when Tarik Cohen was churning out yards for the Aggies.
MARTIN: Bad news for Tar Heel basketball?
What is the bad news for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team?. They are ranked No.1 in the pre-season polls, and a high rank in the early polls can be a setup for bitter disappointment when the regular season doesn’t turn out so well. Better maybe to be ranked low...
WATCH: Jahmal Banks With Not One, But Two Impressive TD Grabs
Wake Forest wide receiver Jahmal Banks had two impressive touchdown catches against Boston College. The first one saw him spin fully around to make a back-shoulder catch in the end zone. And later in the game, he had a defender draped all over him, but he was still able to get into position to make the touchdown catch. Check out both these catches with this ACC Must See Moment!
NC A&T’s Greatest Homecoming on Earth back in action after 2 years of pandemic
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since Sunday, people have been flocking to Greensboro to celebrate the Greatest Homecoming on Earth at the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University campus. GHOE is back in full swing with more parties, football and tailgating for the 96th year. Concert venues and hotels have already seen the results. “NC […]
#GHOE Schedule of Alumni events for the North Carolina A&T Aggies homecoming week
North Carolina A&T State University celebrates its homecoming this week and it is sure to be wonderful event and wonderful event. This is that time of the year when the Aggies break out the fly gear, start frying fish and warming up the grill. Below is a list of events...
Aggie Pride! Greensboro business prepares for NC A&T State Homecoming week
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s North Carolina A&T State University's homecoming week and while the campus prepares for a week full of activities, businesses off campus are also getting ready. Two A&T State alums created Nxlevel Lifestyle and Entertainment group. Every year during homecoming week, they’re very busy planning...
Thousands to pack out Greensboro coliseum for 'GHOE' events
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is celebrating its homecoming, better known as the 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' (GHOE), with events packing out the Greensboro Coliseum all weekend long. The NC A&T Student Government Association (SGA), Student University Activities Board (SUAB), and Diamond Life Concerts have announced...
Duke, Wake Forest, Davidson among NC’s most expensive colleges and universities
CHARLOTTE — North Carolina is home to some of the nation’s most highly ranked colleges and universities, and they have the cost to match. The most expensive universities in the state, when considering the overall cost of attendance beyond just tuition and fees, have prices well above $70,000 a year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education. And the price tag is rising.
Billy D’s Fried Chicken Expands to Universities Across North Carolina
Chef William Dissen of the Market Place in Asheville, North Carolina, and Haymaker in Charlotte, North Carolina, brings his brand of Southern sandwiches to campuses across the state with the opening of Billy D’s Fried Chicken at Elon University this month and another planned for Wake Forest University soon.
Greensboro Announces Loose Leaf Collection Schedule
Greensboro has so many trees that many people assume the name refers to the dominant color of the city in spring and summer. Actually, Greensboro is named for Revolutionary War General Nathanael Greene, but somehow lost the extra E. But the name doesn’t mean that Greensboro has any fewer trees,...
