Defending 4A champion Green Level sweeps D.H. Conley in rematch of last year's regional final
Greenville, N.C. — Green Level's volleyball team swept D.H. Conley on the road to advance to the third round of the 2022 NCHSAA 4A playoffs. This was a rematch of the 2021 4A eastern regional final. Green Level edged Conley in five sets last year and went on to sweep Ardrey Kell in the state championship game.
With Southeast Raleigh boys soccer, Martinez approaches Wake County record, sparks turnaround
Raleigh, N.C. — To the surprise of his brother and teammate, Axcel Martinez stood near the touchline as the start of the second half approached, the pinnie he wore during the first half now nowhere to be seen. Martinez had been nursing and playing through a hamstring injury recently...
Here are the start times for the third round of the volleyball state playoffs
Raleigh, N.C. — The third round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association volleyball state playoffs is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, with games held at the higher seed. HighSchoolOT is your go-to place for volleyball coverage throughout the playoffs. Here are some helpful links to follow the playoffs:
3 injured when car hits man near Thales Academy in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a crash near Thales Academy Raleigh where at least one person was hit by a car. Police said a man was struck by a vehicle and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were also taken to the hospital, though their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Driver falls asleep, crashing tractor trailer on new I-885 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A tractor-trailer driver fell asleep behind the wheel Wednesday and crashed into a large road sign. The crash occurred before 1 a.m. on the new East End Connector, also known as Interstate 885, near Exit 10 for U.S. Highway 70. The road reopened by 5:30 a.m.
Driver charged in deadly pedestrian crash in north Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a car Tuesday in north Raleigh, and the driver is facing charges. The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. on Fox Road, near Thales Academy. The road remained closed until almost midnight. Police said a man was...
Report: Raleigh No. 9, Burlington No. 15 in national housing market survey
RALEIGH – Even with recent changes in the Triangle real estate market, Raleigh remains a top emerging market in the nation, ranking ninth in a new report from The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com. The index on which the report is based tracks housing market data, economic data, and...
Man charged in deadly Sunday afternoon shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man was charged in connection with the Sunday shooting death of a 29-year-old. Kahleed Zion Blount, 20, was charged with murder following the shooting death of Zake Nati Pratt. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Forest Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
Johnston County express: NC’s fastest growing county keeps adding jobs, people, infrastructure
Editor’s Note: Each week, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. This week, we take an in-depth look at the commercial and residential markets in Johnston County, as the state’s largest county in terms of geographic area is undergoing significant economic development and transportation projects.
Largest Hindu temple in North America unveiled in Cary
CARY, N.C. — The largest Hindu temple in North America is now in Cary. Crowds gathered to celebrate the tower’s completion on Monday, a historic day when the Indian community celebrates Diwali, a holiday known as the Festival of Lights. Gov. Roy Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore...
2 men murdered in Edgecombe County over the weekend, no suspects
TARBORO, N.C. — Two men were murdered in separate shootings in Edgecombe County over the weekend, according to the sheriff's office. A Tarboro man was killed in a shooting on Sunday, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. LaMichael Everette was found suffering from a gunshot wound off...
Wilson leaders, community share their visions for newly-purchased Wilson Mall
WILSON, N.C. — City of Wilson leaders are sharing more about what the future holds for the abandoned Wilson Mall. On Oct. 20, the city council authorized the city to purchase the property at 1501 Ward Blvd. from the Georgia-based Hull Property Group for $3 million. The city council approved using $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help with the purchase.
Roxboro police: Man dead after shooting, apparent argument
ROXBORO, N.C. — A Roxboro man died of a gunshot wound after an apparent argument, Roxboro police said. Police arrived to find Tyrone Reed, 40, dead from a gunshot wound on Pointer Street near Brater Street. “Continued acts of violence are stealing loved ones from our community,” Roxboro Police...
Fire burns at car parts warehouse in Cary
CARY, N.C. — The Cary Fire Department responded to a fire at a car warehouse Monday night, which left the building scorched and potentially millions of dollars in inventory at risk. The department said around 9:15 p.m., crews were dispatched to Capital Area Accessory Distributors on Gregson Drive, off...
Police investigating death of 15-month-old in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Police in Rocky Mount are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy. On Sunday around 2:15 p.m., Nash County EMS responded to a home in the 1100 block of York Street, where it was reported that the toddler had fallen and was losing consciousness. The...
'An absolute horror scene': 4 adults, 2 children shot in Oxford
OXFORD, N.C. — Six people were shot in downtown Oxford on Saturday night, two of them children, sources told WRAL News. The youngest child was 18 months old. The oldest victim in the shooting was 64 years old, according to WRAL News' sources. City Commissioner Bryan Cohn was at...
Police: 6 people, at least 2 children, injured in Oxford shooting
OXFORD, N.C. — The Oxford Police Department is investigating a shooting that left 6 people injured. On Saturday around 9:30 p.m., Oxford police said officers responded to the area of Piedmont Ave in reference to shots fired. At arrival officers were directed by persons on scene to six victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
'I don't want to be a pawn': Fiancé of Raleigh mass shooting victim feels city-sponsored event was too politically charged
RALEIGH, N.C. — The fiancé of one of Raleigh’s mass shooting victims told WRAL News that he feels used after participation in Sunday’s city-sponsored Raleigh Healing Together event. Rob Steele, who was set to marry Mary Marshall this upcoming Saturday, said he feels lied to and...
18-month-old baby remains in ICU after getting shot 6 times, Oxford police say
OXFORD, N.C. — Six people were shot on Saturday night in downtown Oxford, two of them children, sources told WRAL News. The youngest child was 18 months old. The oldest victim in the shooting was 64 years old, according to WRAL News' sources. Oxford Police Chief Pat Ford said...
Raleigh photographer a finalist in 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
A clumsy lion cub and a sassy penguin giving his friend the cold shoulder. When wildlife photographer Jennifer Hadley captured these images, she never knew she would become a finalist in the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. Hadley, who lives in Raleigh, worked in the corporate world until last year....
