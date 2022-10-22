'It's a great feeling to win the town': Capital grinds out crosstown win, completes perfect regular season

Thank you to the 6,507 people who submitted comments opposing the expansion of the Holland Lake Lodge. But if you oppose turning over Holland Lake Lodge to the POWDR corporation because it exploits public lands for private profit, be aware that the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act and the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal do the same. All three proposals have […] The post Blackfoot-Clearwater, Lincoln Prosperity Proposal worse than Holland Lake expansion appeared first on Daily Montanan.

LINCOLN, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO