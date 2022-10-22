'It's a great feeling to win the town': Capital grinds out crosstown win, completes perfect regular season

Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Blockage reported on I-90, west of Butte
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash west of Butte, near Ramsay at mile post 216. Drivers are asked to slow down as there is partial blockage on the roadway.
Montana History Teacher of the Year will be honored at State Capitol
Eric Chaon of Great Falls will be honored as Montana History Teacher of the Year on Wednesday, November 9
yourbigsky.com
Harry Potter fans will love this Montana Cathedral!
For all the Harry Potter fans in Montana, this cathedral in Helena is a must-see! The church somewhat resembles the famous Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The Cathedral of St. Helena features gothic architecture similar to the enchanting school. The twin spires at over 200 feet give the cathedral that Hogwarts-y feel.
Montana Has The Most Incredible Art Fantasy World Anywhere
Just outside of Lincoln, Montana, is one of the most incredible fantasy lands in all of the world. "Sculpture In The Wild" is a unique art showcase featuring materials and themes inspired by the area. This is one of Montana's most incredible hidden gems. Sculpture In The Wild is like...
montanarightnow.com
Crash blocking eastbound lane over Homestake Pass on I-90
BUTTE, Mont. - A crash is blocking the eastbound driving lane on Homestake Pass on I-90 in Butte Tuesday. The crash is located at mile-marker 234. The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report website said road conditions over Homestake Pass are scattered snow and ice.
montanarightnow.com
Crash blocking eastbound lane east of MacDonald Pass on HWY 12
HELENA, Mont. - The Highway 12 eastbound lane is blocked east of MacDonald Pass after a crash slide-off Monday. Montana Department of Transportation reported on its 511 road report the crash happened at mile-marker 35, 7.5 miles east of MacDonald Pass. MDT said the following about road conditions in the...
NBCMontana
Snow levels drop heading into the weekend; travel impacts
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Butte/Blackfoot Region from 6AM Saturday through 6PM Sunday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations above 6000 feet of 5 to 9 inches, and 9 to 15 inches above 7000 feet. Valley snow accumulations, including Butte and Anaconda, of 2 to 5 inches, Saturday night through Sunday.
NBCMontana
'1923' films in Uptown Butte mansions
BUTTE, Mont. — Filming of the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ resumed in Uptown Butte Monday. The production crew filmed inside mansions near the intersection of Excelsior Avenue and Park Street. The area surrounding the mansions was closed off to public traffic for most of the day,...
Montana Man Faces 20 Charges After Bizarre Hot Springs Shooting
ICYMI. I saw a post from the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office pop up in my news feed over the weekend and I'm still shaking my head about the crazy story. It's straight out of the wild, wild, West. Honestly, it's a miracle no one was hurt or killed, considering the suspect basically sprayed bullets around the property of a popular hot springs lodge in Jackson, Montana.
Blackfoot-Clearwater, Lincoln Prosperity Proposal worse than Holland Lake expansion
Thank you to the 6,507 people who submitted comments opposing the expansion of the Holland Lake Lodge. But if you oppose turning over Holland Lake Lodge to the POWDR corporation because it exploits public lands for private profit, be aware that the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act and the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal do the same. All three proposals have […] The post Blackfoot-Clearwater, Lincoln Prosperity Proposal worse than Holland Lake expansion appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Missing Helena woman found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Kathryn Ulrich has been canceled. Kathryn has been located safe.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missing 61-year-old Butte woman located
BUTTE, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 61-year-old woman who is without her medication. Zella Dennis is a white woman who is described as being five feet, eight inches tall, weighs 208 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Zella was last seen...
Report: Highway 141 closed due to bridge and culvert damage
Multiple agencies are reporting that Highway 141 between Avon and Highway 200 is closed due to bridge and culvert damage.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana State Prison over capacity, shutting down visitation due to staffing shortages
Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. (Provided by the Montana Department of Corrections.) Visitation for inmates at the over-capacity and short-staffed Montana State Prison will be suspended Oct. 31 until further notice. “The vacancy rates at the facility are holding steady,” Department of Corrections Carolynn Bright said Friday in an...
NBCMontana
California man admits trafficking meth in Butte
MISSOULA, Mont. — A California man, 29-year-old Heriberto Tavares, has pleaded guilty to trafficking meth in Butte. He faces a mandatory minimum of five to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and four years supervised release. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Justice:
