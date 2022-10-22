Read full article on original website
Defending 4A champion Green Level sweeps D.H. Conley in rematch of last year's regional final
Greenville, N.C. — Green Level's volleyball team swept D.H. Conley on the road to advance to the third round of the 2022 NCHSAA 4A playoffs. This was a rematch of the 2021 4A eastern regional final. Green Level edged Conley in five sets last year and went on to sweep Ardrey Kell in the state championship game.
Here are the start times for the third round of the volleyball state playoffs
Raleigh, N.C. — The third round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association volleyball state playoffs is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, with games held at the higher seed. HighSchoolOT is your go-to place for volleyball coverage throughout the playoffs. Here are some helpful links to follow the playoffs:
With Southeast Raleigh boys soccer, Martinez approaches Wake County record, sparks turnaround
Raleigh, N.C. — To the surprise of his brother and teammate, Axcel Martinez stood near the touchline as the start of the second half approached, the pinnie he wore during the first half now nowhere to be seen. Martinez had been nursing and playing through a hamstring injury recently...
cbs17
No more ‘glorified pick-up with jerseys’: North Carolina Central basketball back in action
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time in three years, North Carolina Central University basketball is finally back to normal. “I don’t think there was another program in the nation more affected by COVID-19 than North Carolina Central,” head men’s basketball coach LeVelle Moton said.
Holliday: Duke rocks Miami, eyes bowl bid
After whipping Miami 45-21 for its fifth win, Duke needs only to beat Boston College at Chestnut Hill or Virginia Tech in Durham to lock up a postseason trip in head coach Mike Elko’s first season. Saturday’s pivotal win at Hard Rock Stadium revealed qualities in this 2022 Duke...
247Sports
UNC football: Mack Brown sends message to Tar Heels about ranking, ACC hype entering Pitt game
North Carolina (6-1) entered the polls after its Week 7 over Duke and improved its standing to No. 21 (AP) during its bye last week. At their highest position in the polls since the 2021 preseason, Tar Heel head coach Mack Brown says his team isn't focused on its ranking ahead of Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh, especially considering their recent lack of success with a number by their name.
packinsider.com
NC State vs. Wake Forest Kickoff Time Set for 8pm
It’s been a season of night games for the Wolfpack football team in 2022. The kickoff time has been set for #24 NC State’s home game against #10 Wake Forest on November 5th, and it will be at 8pm on ACC Network. When this game kicks off, 6...
MARTIN: Bad news for Tar Heel basketball?
What is the bad news for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team?. They are ranked No.1 in the pre-season polls, and a high rank in the early polls can be a setup for bitter disappointment when the regular season doesn’t turn out so well. Better maybe to be ranked low...
virginiasports.com
No. 8 Virginia Shuts Out NC State On Senior Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer team (12-2-3, 5-2-2 ACC) used a pair of goals in each half, including two goals and an assist from Alexa Spaanstra, to pick up a 4-0 victory over NC State (7-7-4, 2-6-1 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday (Oct. 23).
First look, NC State vs Virginia Tech football: How will Wolfpack fans respond?
The loss of quarterback Devin Leary and defeats at Clemson and Syracuse have knocked Pack out of Atlantic Division contention.
247Sports
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension
Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
WRAL
Buffalo Road closing near Clayton, 6-mile detour in place
CLAYTON, N.C. — Drivers in Johnston County will notice a traffic shift next week. Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will close a section of Buffalo Road between Clayton and Selma to replace a pipe near Live Oak Church Road. The closure will last through...
National media comments about Miami football after Duke loss
Mario Cristobal and the Miami football team hit a new low in the 2022 season with a 45-21 loss to Duke while committing eight turnovers. The national media took notice for the second time in the last five weeks of a Miami loss. After the Miami 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee State, it didn’t seem like Miami could get lower in 2022.
James Thompson, 16: Raleigh shooting victim was a fan of basketball, cooking, fishing
In the first funeral for victims of Raleigh’s mass shooting, the 16-year-old is remembered as a young entrepreneur interested in all sports.
cbs17
Holly Springs Road in Cary reopens after dump truck flips, spilling load of rocks
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Holly Springs Road was closed for nearly three hours Monday afternoon from Cary Parkway to Lilly Atkins Road in Cary due to a traffic crash, the town’s police department said. A CBS 17 crew at the scene saw debris and an overturned vehicle blocking...
3 injured when car hits man near Thales Academy in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a crash near Thales Academy Raleigh where at least one person was hit by a car. Police said a man was struck by a vehicle and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were also taken to the hospital, though their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
whqr.org
Pipeline builder halts legal effort to acquire land for NC extension
Developers of a proposed pipeline extension that would bring natural gas to North Carolina have withdrawn legal proceedings to acquire land for the project. But the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it's not abandoning the $468 million project. In a federal court filing last week, the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it...
NC Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Cary in November
CARY, N.C. — The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is only a few weeks away. The popular lights display returns to Koka Booth Amphitheatre Nov. 18 through Jan. 8. It will be open daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. A section of the greenway next to Symphony Lake...
8 hurt in 6-vehicle pileup on Interstate 40 in North Carolina
On Sunday at 5:20 p.m., six vehicles were involved in a car crash on I-40 westbound at mile marker 309, near Garner.
elonnewsnetwork.com
PHOTO GALLERY: North Carolina State Fair
The 2022 North Carolina State Fair ran from Oct. 13 to Oct. 23 and welcomed over 854,368 visitors, according to the fair’s attendance records as of Oct. 23. Though the fair is yet to reach its pre-pandemic attendance levels, the number of visitors has increased since last year. The...
