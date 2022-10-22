ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blackhawks Postgame Show – Blackhawks vs Detroit Red Wings: Blackhawks come from behind, win 4-3 in home opener

By Ben Anderson
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qilVF_0iiaZN2H00

Kevin Powell recounts the Blackhawks comeback win over the Red Wings in the Blackhawks first game back at the United Center! Troy Murray discusses the team’s emerging depth, with players like Sam Lafferty and Andreas Athanasiou making a huge impact, and hear post game thoughts from Max Domi and Head Coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks are back in action for a matinee matchup against the Seattle Kraken Sunday afternoon. WGN Radio’s coverage begins at 12:30pm with pregame coverage hosted by Joe Brand followed with John Wiedeman and Troy Murray on the call at 1pm for puck drop.

More Blackhawks coverage Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Niklas Hjalmarsson Looking to Make Return to Professional Hockey

After sitting out the entire 2021-22 season, Niklas Hjalmarsson is preparing to return to hockey for the 2022-23 campaign. The 35-year-old, who last played for the Arizona Coyotes in 2020-21, is preparing for a comeback with his hometown HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). While no longer a great NHL defender by the end of his career, he should have no problem contributing to HV71 in a big way, assuming he is fully healthy.
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, Chicago Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabres

Welcome to another edition of Full Press Hockey’s NHL Rumors! The NHL 2022-23 regular season games have begun and players will be evaluated. Now, with free agency moves mostly done, rumors are still around. Clubs are always working to improve their rosters for next season. Some teams are having difficulty creating enough cap space to make moves. Others are experiencing severe injuries to star players. Trade rumors/signings are still prevalent. In this Sunday edition of NHL Rumors, we will take a look at the Minnesota Wild, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Buffalo Sabres.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Canucks, Ducks, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it sounds like Juraj Slafkovzky of the Montreal Canadiens might be dealing with an upper-body injury. Meanwhile, with the struggles of the Vancouver Canucks, are some players finding their way into the doghouse?. Could those players be moved? Ducks’ GM Pat Verbeek says he’s...
MLive.com

Red Wings energized seeing Ben Chiarot ‘throwing bodies around’

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings aim to be harder to play against, and part of that is making opponents pay a price physically. It’s one of the reasons they brought in Ben Chiarot. The veteran defenseman threw his weight around during one particular shift during the second period of Sunday’s 5-1 victory over Anaheim that had teammates talking.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

New Jersey visits Detroit in Eastern Conference action

New Jersey Devils (3-3-0, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (3-0-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -110, Devils -110; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils face off in Eastern Conference play. Detroit had a...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Breaking Down the Red Wings’ Red Hot Power Play

Derek Lalonde and his coaching staff have implemented several new strategies since joining the Detroit Red Wings. One of which is their approach to the power play. After only converting on 16.3 percent of their chances last season, Detroit’s new-and-improved power play has scored at a 23.8 percent clip through five games.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Canadiens Prospect Report: Goaltending, Beck & More

In past years, the Montreal Canadiens‘ prospect pool rarely had newsworthy performances. More recently, there has not only been a large number of prospects added to the system, but many have had noteworthy performances, especially on the international stage playing in the World Junior Championships. Early on in the 2022-23 season, they are making their presence known.
Yardbarker

Blackhawks' Boris Katchouk Progressing in Ankle Injury Recovery

Chicago Blackhawks' forward Boris Katchouk was back at practice in full capacity on Monday. The 24-year-old is recovering from a left ankle sprain that he suffered in a preseason game on Oct. 1. This marks another step in the right direction for Katchouk, who was in a non-contact jersey for...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Look to Continue Streak vs Panthers

Chicago will try and extend their three game winning streak against Florida at the United Center. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks will play the Florida Panthers at the United Center looking to notch their fourth consecutive win (TICKETS).
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Kessel of Golden Knights breaks NHL consecutive games played record

Forward passes Yandle with No. 990 against Sharks, scores 400th goal. In stepping onto the ice against the Sharks, Phil Kessel surpasses Keith Yandle's NHL record by playing in his 990th consecutive game. 01:39 •. Phil Kessel played his 990th consecutive NHL game Tuesday, breaking the record held by Keith...
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks News & Rumors: Domi, Mrázek, Stalock, Richardson

This edition of Blackhawks News & Rumors highlights storylines far more appealing than what the Chicago Blackhawks chose to release as their Reverse Retro 2.0, with the club looking to continue riding the surprising momentum gained through a solid start to the season. Domi Becoming a Dominant Blackhawk. One of...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy