Blackhawks Postgame Show – Blackhawks vs Detroit Red Wings: Blackhawks come from behind, win 4-3 in home opener

Kevin Powell recounts the Blackhawks comeback win over the Red Wings in the Blackhawks first game back at the United Center! Troy Murray discusses the team’s emerging depth, with players like Sam Lafferty and Andreas Athanasiou making a huge impact, and hear post game thoughts from Max Domi and Head Coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks are back in action for a matinee matchup against the Seattle Kraken Sunday afternoon. WGN Radio’s coverage begins at 12:30pm with pregame coverage hosted by Joe Brand followed with John Wiedeman and Troy Murray on the call at 1pm for puck drop.

