406mtsports.com
Missoula Sentinel beats Billings West in State AA girls soccer semifinal thriller
MISSOULA — Kassidy Kirgan had no time to hang her head Tuesday. The Missoula Sentinel senior goalie was up to take a penalty kick seconds after she had allowed one to Billings West goalie Maria Ackerman. The Spartans were in a 3-3 tie with the Golden Bears heading to the fifth round of kicks, and a miss from Kirgan would give West the chance to win the State AA semifinal matchup at Sentinel.
406mtsports.com
Big Sky commissioner offers lackluster response about Week 8 officiating
MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies football team dropped its second-straight contest on Saturday in a 31-24 overtime loss at Sacramento State. Broadcast on ESPN2, the Big Sky Conference had a golden opportunity to display two of its powerhouse teams to a national audience. Instead, its officiating stole the show in crunch time, and Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill released a statement via his personal Twitter account on Monday that made things worse.
406mtsports.com
Sauerwein to call Montana Lady Griz games on the radio
MISSOULA — Riley “Ace” Sauerwein will call Montana women’s basketball games on the radio this season. The announcement was made Tuesday by UM and its multimedia rightsholder, Learfield. The 2018 Wisconsin-River Falls graduate will make his debut when Montana hosts North Dakota State in its season...
406mtsports.com
Notebook: Missoula Hellgate rides youth movement into State AA semifinal vs. Billings West
MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate and Billings West’s matchup in the State AA boys soccer semifinals will look quite a bit different from last season. The Knights graduated their entire starting lineup from last year’s state championship squad that won 1-0 in the semis. Yet, here they are, once again one of the final four teams standing as they prepare to take on the senior-heavy Golden Bears 6 p.m. Tuesday at Fort Missoula.
406mtsports.com
Weekend in review: Week 9 of Montana 2022 high school sports
Roundup of coverage from the final week of the regular season of the 2022 fall high school sports season in Montana. The Blitz: Saturday's high school football highlights (Oct. 22) 406mtsports.com. Updated Oct 23, 2022. Highlights from across the state for high school football. agate. Scoreboard: Montana high school football...
406mtsports.com
Montana state senator drafts bill for College Game Day in Missoula
MISSOULA – The Montana state legislature doesn’t have its bi-annual meeting in Helena until January, but bills are already in the works. One of those may have something to do with the Montana Grizzlies football team. State senator Ellie Boldman, who represents Senate District 45, has had a...
406mtsports.com
Montana stumbles at Weber State, to play Portland State in tourney
The Montana women's soccer team wrapped up its regular season with a 2-0 loss at Weber State on a cold, windy Sunday in Ogden, Utah. Despite the loss, the Grizzlies (6-6-6, 3-4-1 BSC) advance to their ninth consecutive Big Sky Conference tournament, their league-record 21st overall. Montana, the No. 6...
montanarightnow.com
Scattered snow and ice covering roadways in eastern and parts of central Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. - Scattered snow and ice are reported on roadways in throughout eastern and central Montana Monday morning. The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report shows road conditions being covered with mostly snow ice and scattered snow-ice on I-94 in areas surrounding Glendive and Miles City. In the...
Al's Sporting Goods aquires all Bob Ward & Sons locations
Al’s Sporting Goods announced the acquisition of Bob Ward & Sons and will take over operations of all five Bob Ward & Sons in Montana located in Missoula, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, and Hamilton.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
You Might LOL At The Sign On This Historic Montana Building
When I moved to Montana in June 2021, I stayed with family in the Bitterroot Valley for a while until I found an apartment in Missoula (which was an experience akin to playing whack-a-mole without a mallet.) Until my apartment search came to a close, I used to take Eastside Highway north to Bell Crossing, and I would drive by this building:
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner
An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
montanarightnow.com
Semi-truck crash slide-off causing blockage near Lolo Pass
MISSOULA, Mont. - A semi-truck crash slide-off is causing blockage in the westbound lane near Lolo Pass on Highway 12 Tuesday morning. The crash is located on mile-marker 2 until further notice. The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said road conditions are wet from Idaho State Line...
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic on a Busy Missoula Street
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 9:00 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer was on duty in the area of West Broadway and was made aware that multiple 911 calls had reported a dangerous driver nearby. A white Volkswagon Jetta was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Broadway. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Man on Probation Gets Caught With Meth and Pills in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 10:25 p.m. on October 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer drove through the parking lot of the One Eyed Jacks Casino located on South Reserve Street and observed various vehicles parked in the rear of the building. One of the vehicles had expired registration. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
NBCMontana
Missoula invites community to participate in public summit
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County JEDI Network is inviting community members to participate in an inaugural summit. "Be the Change: Resilience Through Equity," is an opportunity to build community resilience through equity-minded approaches to challenging problems. The summit is slated for next Thursday and Friday on the University...
Missoula Man Tries to Steal From Home Depot, Gets Caught With Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 24, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to Home Depot for a report of a male who was trespassing in the store. The complainant from the store said he had verbally trespassed the male several times for shoplifting. The complainant was positive...
Why I Don’t Think You Should Bring Kids to These Missoula Places
Let me preface this article a bit. This is my opinion. I can't speak for the general public, even though I know many of you feel the same way. There are places in Missoula where you should and should not bring a new baby or toddler. These places should be common sense, however, it seems they are not. Let's get into this.
