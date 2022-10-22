Read full article on original website
Related
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
iheart.com
Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway
An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
San Diego Channel
Fact or Fiction: Are Airlines offering prizes to sit in the middle seat?
(KGTV) – A story you may have heard claims an airline is now offering people prizes for sitting in the dreaded middle seats. Virgin Australia just launched what it calls the Middle Seat Lottery. Each week, any adult passenger seated in a middle seat can enroll in a raffle.
29 Brutally Hysterical Parents On Twitter Who Have Me Laughing In A Way I Know Damn Well I Shouldn't Be
"I told my mom I thought parenting got easier as the kids get older, and she laughed so hard she cried a little."
The Real Deal: Airbnb-type app for dogs? How hosts could make some extra cash.
You want your dog to run free, but you don't have the space to do it? There's an app for that!
Formerly Poor People Are Sharing The Necessities That They Used To Think Of As "Luxuries," And It's Absolutely Heartbreaking
"Growing up, medicines like Tylenol were unnecessary because you can 'tough it out.'"
Doctor: Hard to tell if Fetterman’s comprehension impaired
Analyzing his performance during the debate, Dr. Huma Sheikh said John Fetterman appears to have Broca's aphasia.
Comments / 0