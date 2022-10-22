Discover how the Canon EOS R System’s breakthrough features helped photographer and filmmaker Raisa Abal capture the action of a high-energy streetball game. When you’re shooting a new subject, you want to be able to focus on getting the strongest set of images possible, not worry about your kit. So when given the opportunity to capture a fast-paced streetball game in Barcelona, Spain, Raisa Abal turned to the Canon EOS R5, an R System camera boasting the innovative RF mount, ergonomic handling, up to 8-stops of image stabilisation and excellent AF to boot. Here’s how it helped Abal to focus on her subject, and how it could help you too.

