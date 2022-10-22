Read full article on original website
People think they've discovered a radical secret in the Vans logo
We love discovering logo secrets here at Creative Bloq, whether it's hidden shapes in negative space or clever typography that tells a story about the brand. But sometimes the internet comes across a completely unintended logo secret that then becomes impossible to un-see. And that's what's happening now with the Vans logo.
Pixpa review: the best platform for photographers?
If you want to build a photography portfolio, Pixpa makes it nice and easy. If you want to also sell downloads and prints of your images, or add an online store, then its wide range of ecommerce features makes it even more enticing. Wedding, portrait and commercial photographers especially will find a lot to like here.
We're not sure we're ready for Microsoft's AI clip art
The unstoppable AI art juggernaut has truly begun rolling, and it seems everyone's jumping on board. Despite a lot of unresolved controversies, some major players are working on generative text-to-image AI art tools, and the latest news could be the biggest development yet in taking AI art generation to the mainstream.
Viral Twitter thread compares advertising then and now
We know the world of advertising has lost some of its magic and mystique. It's no longer one Old Fashioned after another like the world portrayed in Mad Men, nor continual lunches, dinners and industry events. But a Twitter thread has gone viral by suggesting that things are a lot worse than that. It seems that the industry's losing its creative spark – and the examples back that up.
LitEnergy A4 Tracing Light Box review: bright and affordable help for creatives
We can recommend the LitEnergy A4 Tracing Light Box for budget-conscious artists who want a bright and reliable lightbox for tracing. The simple controls and USB-connected power make things nice and easy for the user, but it does get quite hot with prolonged use. For. Very bright. Affordable. Light. Against.
Is the iPad 2022 charging feature Apple's worst ever design crime?
We've come to expect design excellence from Apple – its pristine, elegant white devices instantly recogniseable. But that's not to say it hasn't had its share of design faux pas over the years (we're looking at you, Magic Mouse). And it looks like yesterday's new iPad line-up (check out our iPad generations list for details) announcement brought another eyebrow-raising design decision.
Why Tokenframe is one of the best NFT frames for digital art
Tokenframe is building a strong reputation as one of the best NFT frames for displaying digital art and video. The NFT display brand has been making waves by offering NFT collectors and art galleries alike digital art frames for all uses. I sat down with Tokenframe's founder to dig a...
Focus on your subject with Canon’s EOS R System
Discover how the Canon EOS R System’s breakthrough features helped photographer and filmmaker Raisa Abal capture the action of a high-energy streetball game. When you’re shooting a new subject, you want to be able to focus on getting the strongest set of images possible, not worry about your kit. So when given the opportunity to capture a fast-paced streetball game in Barcelona, Spain, Raisa Abal turned to the Canon EOS R5, an R System camera boasting the innovative RF mount, ergonomic handling, up to 8-stops of image stabilisation and excellent AF to boot. Here’s how it helped Abal to focus on her subject, and how it could help you too.
Those viral Netflix Zelda posters have sent fans into a frenzy
Sadly, Emma Watson will not feature in the title role in a Netflix Zelda adaptation. Nor will Tom Holland star as Link. In fact, the Netflix Zelda series doesn't even exist, although we wish it did. And once again, it's an AI art generator that's to blame for the confusion.
XP-Pen Artist 10 review: Entry-level drawing tablet covers all the basics
The XP-Pen Artist 10 is a good low-cost and entry-level drawing display, bringing all the basic features you need from a stylus-toting sketching device but without breaking the bank. It misses lots of the bells and whistles of a more expensive device, and misses some quality-of-life extras, but you’ll be able to look past it to save cash.
The 4 most mind-blowing future Adobe features announced today
The most exciting part of any Adobe MAX conference is arguably Sneaks – and that's especially the case in 2022, with the event taking place in person for the first time. Hosted by comedian Kevin Hart, this year's event saw Adobe reveal some truly awesome new features and experiments here in LA.
Adobe has a message for creatives worried about the rise of AI art
If there was one buzzword during the opening keynote of Adobe MAX 2022 this year, it was AI. The company announced a slew of new features across its entire product suite, and most of them involved the Adobe Sensei machine learning engine. But just as notable as Adobe's AI focus this year was its eagerness to acknowledge the creative community's concerns about the tech.
Richgv LCD Writing Tablet review: Good drawing tablet practice for kids
The Richgv LCD Writing Tablet taps into kids' creativity in a simple, cheap and mostly effective package. There are some niggles, such as the cheap plastic feel, the easily smudged screen and lack of a facility to tidy sketches, but all in all, this is a nice way to get kids stuck into creative activities.
CapCut video editor: making social content editing easier
CapCut video editor is a web-based editor that makes social content a joy to create. CapCut video editor is ideal for social media content creators who want to free up their time and just get creative. As a social media creator you must also be struggling when it comes to editing – you need an easy video editor. Along with having great influencing talent, your video editing work also needs to be up to the mark.
Is this the worst logo of all time?
We see some outstanding logo designs here at Creative Bloq, but we also see some logos that stand out for all the wrong reasons. And this frightening eyesore is one of those. Apparently designed for a plastic surgeon, the logo has just been discovered by Reddit, and designers are sticking the knife in.
XP-Pen Deco 01 V2 review: Comfortable drawing tablet hits that midrange spot
The XP-Pen Deco 01 V2 is a useful drawing tablet that leads to a great drawing experience, as its stylus feels great in the hand, the device is easy to set up and use, and the design is slender enough to easily fit onto your desk or lap. A few quality-of-life issues are only minor annoyances, not major issues.
Marvel turns baseball mascots into fearsome superheros
Marvel and the MiLB have a surprising amount in common. They both possess a cast of colourful characters that battle against adversity and are idolised by their respective fans. So it perhaps makes sense that Minor League Baseball logos are getting the Marvel treatment. The legendary comic book brand is...
Adobe Photoshop's new AI tools are getting scarily good
Adobe's annual creativity conference has finally kicked off, and for the first time in three years, it's in-person. We're here at the Los Angeles Convention Center, where the company has unveiled a host of new features hitting its entire suite of apps. Photoshop is, of course, in for a bunch...
The best Glowforge machines in 2022
The best Glowforge machines are laser cutters that enable you to cut, engrave and score materials with the accuracy. The best Glowforge machines enable you to cut and engrave hundreds materials from fabrics to wood and plastics using a powerful and accurate laser. Unlike older laser cutters that can be large, ugly and messy Glowforge 3D laser cutters are elegantly designed complete systems that are ideal for crafters and studios alike.
