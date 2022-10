Kubalik had one power-play goal and two assists in the Detroit Red Wings' 5-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday evening at Little Caesars Arena. The 27-year-old forward has eight points (3-5--8) through his first five games with the franchise, the most since former Red Wings defenseman Paul Coffey had 10 (2-8--10) in five contests in 1992-93.

DETROIT, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO