3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama
Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
Wetumpka Herald
Stanhope Elmore’s Brian Bradford to step down at end of season
Stanhope Elmore football coach Brian Bradford will be stepping down at the end of the season, the sixth year coach announced on Facebook. “This has been the hardest decision of my life and I hope everyone understands,” Bradford said in the post. In his six seasons as the head...
Power 25 Rankings: Hoover moves to No. 1, Gardendale makes jump into top 10
Hoover moved to No. 1 in this week’s AL.com Power 25 rankings, the third different No. 1 team in as many weeks. The Bucs jumped to the top spot after shutting out last week’s No. 1, Thompson, 9-0 in Alabaster on Friday. Both of those teams are idle this week before beginning the Class 7A postseason.
Rodney Bivens Jr. Resigns as Central Football Head Coach
Saturday morning, October 22nd, Central High School Football Coach Rodney Bivens announced his resignation as head football coach. “Thank you to the Tuscaloosa City Schools and Central High School for allowing me the opportunity to serve my Alma Mater and community in the capacity of head football coach,” Bivens said in an exclusive statement made to 105.1 The Block.
Five Star Quarterback’s Reaction to Visiting the Capstone
During Alabam's 30-6 win over Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide hosted 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin on his official visit to the Capstone. Sayin is currently the 12th-ranked recruit and third-best player in the state of California according to 247 Sports. The 2024 recruit also currently has the Carlsbad Lancers at 8-1 on the season and 6-0 in their region.
wvtm13.com
Miss State quarterback Will Rogers comforted an older Alabama event staffer after Saturday's game
It was approaching midnight Saturday night. Thousands of fans had left Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, and there in the dark night it came: The kindest gesture ever. It had been a long night for Miss State quarterback Will Rogers. He had attempted 60 passes against the Crimson Tide and completed 30. He had been sacked four times and very often tossed around like a rag doll. He also lost his teammate Sam Westmoreland days ago. The past few days have been very difficult for Will and the Bulldogs.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum reveals whether or not he thinks Alabama will crack the CFP field
Paul Finebaum was direct when asked whether or not he thinks Alabama will crack the College Football Playoff field at the end of the season. There’s just too much the Crimson Tide would have to do. “No, and here’s the reason. They’ve lost their margin for error by losing...
wtvy.com
Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban says The Tide will work to improve during its bye week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week, ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record. On Monday, Oct. 24, Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham. He talked on a variety of topics with local media, including WBRC, specifically focusing on how players have to use this week to improve themselves on the field before The Tide returns to the gridiron to face LSU in Death Valley on Nov. 6.
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL
If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach
Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
wvtm13.com
Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey to retire after 35 years at WVTM 13
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey announced Monday that he plans to retire in December, capping a 47-year career in broadcasting. On Dec. 9, Tracey will deliver his final weather forecast after 35 years at WVTM 13 – making him the longest-tenured chief meteorologist in the station’s 73-year history. Tracey also holds the distinction of being the longest-tenured chief meteorologist at a single station in the history of local television in Birmingham.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appoints Alisha Ruffin May to Jefferson County judgeship
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Alisha Ruffin May to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the Jefferson County bench last year. The governor appointed Ruffin May to serve as circuit judge, domestic relations division, Place 20. The appointment is effective immediately. “As one of my appointees, you...
thehomewoodstar.com
2 longtime Homewood businesses close this year
Two Homewood businesses that have been in the city for more than 50 years are closing their doors this year. Huffstutler’s Hardware will be closing its doors after 85 years of business, and Nabeel’s Cafe and Market closed its doors after 50 years. “It’s sad,” said Gracie Salmen,...
Shelby Reporter
Asking for nothing in return
Recently the city of Helena held a luncheon to honor those in the city that volunteer their time to help make it a better place. During the ceremony, Councilmember Hewy Woodman presented the Lifetime Volunteer award. The award is given out every year, and a special coin is given out with the recipient’s image engraved on the back.
Bham Now
Birmingham’s Historic Steiner Building sold to local investment group
The Steiner Building, one of Birmingham’s oldest and most iconic buildings, was sold on October 18th for $3,180,000. The four-story, 23,625 square-foot historic, office building at 15 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N in downtown Birmingham was purchased by Steiner Building Partnership. The partnership plans to renovate the entire 2nd floor and a portion of the third floor. The building will be fully leased upon completion of renovations.
vestaviavoice.com
Charles Kessler bringing luxury subdivision near Vestavia Hills
Developer Charles Kessler has plans to build 11 homes, in addition to one already built, on Sicard Hollow Road just outside the limits of Vestavia Hills, to create “Sicard Hollow Farms,” a luxury subdivision. The subdivision will be located at 4401 Sicard Hollow Road and will sit next...
wbrc.com
Former Carver baseball coach sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for sending obscene images to a minor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The former head baseball coach at Carver High School has been sentenced to serve 54 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to sending of obscene material to a minor. According to the plea agreement, 55-year-old Richard Pope was a...
