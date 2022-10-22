Read full article on original website
Related
Breaking: PayPal Update Allows Company to Withdraw $2500 From User Accounts For Spreading Misinformation
The controversial business model change is trending, and causing consternation on behalf of patrons and analysts alike. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, BusinessofApps.com, DailyWire.com, and Google.com.
Warning for ALL Facebook and Gmail users – 25 passwords you MUST change
DO YOU think you've got an uncrackable password? It might not be as safe as you reckon. Common passwords used by lots of people are easy to guess, making them a liability when it comes to staying safe from hackers. If a hacker were to guess your logins, you could...
Facebook Warns 1M Users About Usernames, Passwords Stolen Via Malicious Apps
Meta Platforms Inc's META Facebook has announced that it is going to share details about Facebook users whose accounts may have been compromised due to security issues with various apps downloaded from iOS and Android. According to a report, Facebook said that it has identified 400 malicious Android and iOS...
LinkedIn Goes On Fake-Profile Hunt After Reports Of Phony Apple, Amazon Employee Accounts
Microsoft Corporation's MSFT social networking platform LinkedIn has rolled out new profile features to detect and remove fake accounts. What Happened: On Tuesday, LinkedIn introduced a series of features while also strengthening its automated system to keep "inauthentic profiles and activity off" the platform. Foremost, the 'About This Profile' feature...
Engadget
Hinge is adding video identity verification to combat scam accounts and catfishing
Starting next month, dating app Hinge will begin rolling out a new profile verification feature to combat a surge in fake accounts. Dubbed “Selfie Verification,” the feature will prompt users to upload a video of themselves, which the app, with a combination of machine learning and human oversight, will use to confirm they look like the person pictured in their profile. People who complete the process will get a “Verified” badge on their dating profile.
If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords
Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
Millions warned of horror Android bug that lets strangers spy on you with phone camera
ANDROID users have been warned about a new hack threat that allows cyber crooks to spy on you through your phone's camera. Experts have uncovered a worrying new form of spyware that attackers could use to take pictures, as well as record video and audio. And that's not the only...
Local residents warned about a new voicemail scam
Modern technology can be both a blessing and a curse because conartists are always looking for new methods to enrich themselves by preying on others. Scammers become more sophisticated as time goes by so it's important to pay attention and not become a victim. WDBJ 7 is warning local residents to be on the lookout for a new voicemail scam that is causing problems for business owners as well as consumers. Thieves can steal your money by posing as representatives from a legitimate company and cost that establishment potential business and income.
Three amazing WhatsApp tricks you need to know – including ‘secret message mode’
WHATSAPP is filled to the brim with useful tools and features. They include the ability to erase messages after you've sent them and a "secret" mode that deletes texts after you've sent them. How to erase messages you've sent. By far, the ability to erase a message after you've sent...
WhatsApp alternatives 2021: Best messaging apps, from Telegram to Signal
WhatsApp is forcing all users to agree to its controversial new privacy policy by 8 February, or else lose access to the app.The move has led many users to seek alternatives, with high-profile figures like Elon Musk and Edward Snowden urging users to switch to more privacy-focussed services.Even WhatsApp’s creators, who sold the app to Facebook in 2014 for $18 billion, have turned their back on the app, with co-founder Brian Acton saying in a 2018 interview: “I sold my users’ privacy for a larger benefit.”Read more: How to leave WhatsApp without losing all your dataThe Facebook-owned app has...
Mark Zuckerberg should dial down the metaverse crap and make Facebook 'Facebook' again
Mark Zuckerberg is going all in on the metaverse, but he should re-focus on other things. The Meta CEO should prioritize growing engagement and revenue on the company's core apps. Meta reports Q3 earnings next week and analysts have called it a "make-or-break quarter." Meta, the company formerly known as...
Millions of Facebook users warned to change setting to stay private on the app
CHECK your Facebook settings today – you might be giving your activity away. Plenty of users may find that they've been accidentally broadcasting their Facebook habits. Your Facebook app has a special alert called the Active Status. This lets you see when your friends and connections are online, or...
CoinTelegraph
WhatsApp down again? Google searches spike after the outage
Some 2 billion WhatsApp users were left without service on Oct. 25 as the biggest messaging application worldwide went offline. Meta, the owner of Facebook and WhatsApp, has yet to clarify what led to the outage. Users took to social media platforms like Twitter to share hilarious memes about the...
Thousands Without Communication as Massive Outage Hits WhatsApp
The popular messaging app was down early Tuesday morning.
CoinTelegraph
Friday after-work drinks with Twitter's new owner Elon Musk, who's in?
Crypto-friendly billionaire Elon Musk is set to finalize the acquisition of social media platform Twitter by Friday, Oct. 28 which brings to a close the protracted Musk-Twitter saga. On Oct. 24 Musk vowed to the banks assisting with the roughly $13 billion of financing for the deal that it would...
These misspelled websites are spreading nasty malware — how to stay safe
Cybercriminals are using fake websites with addresses that are similar to those of popular brands to infect users with malware and steal their credentials.
CoinTelegraph
Nifty News: Reddit NFTs surge into OpenSea top 10, judge likens NFTs to ‘luxury’ property and more
Reddit’s Polygon-based nonfungible token (NFT) venture continues to impress, with three of its tokenized avatar collections cracking the top 10 projects on OpenSea in terms of sales volume this week. Looking at the 24-hour sales volume chart, Spooky Season by Reddit user poieeeyee is ranked second with 274 Ether...
CoinTelegraph
Chinese agents used Bitcoin transactions through Wasabi to allegedly bribe US government employee
The United States Department of Justice has announced charges against two Chinese intelligence officers who allegedly bribed a double agent with Bitcoin. In an Oct. 24 announcement, the Justice Department said Guochun He and Zheng Wang attempted to obstruct the prosecution of an unnamed global telecommunications company based in China, which allegedly involved paying a U.S. government employee roughly $61,000 in bribes using Bitcoin (BTC). However, the individual was a double agent working on behalf of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and did not move against authorities in the Eastern District of New York in the case against the China-based company.
The Verge
Amazon will let you buy things with Venmo
Amazon’s adding a new payment option: Venmo. Starting on Tuesday, some customers in the US will be able to pay for orders using the popular money sending and receiving service, with availability in the country rolling out by Black Friday, or November 25th. Using Venmo to pay for an...
daystech.org
Modified WhatsApp App Caught Infecting Android Devices with Malware
An unofficial model of the favored WhatsApp messaging app referred to as YoWhatsApp has been noticed deploying an Android trojan referred to as Triada. The objective of the malware is to steal the keys that “permit the usage of a WhatsApp account without the app,” Kaspersky said in a brand new report. “If the keys are stolen, a person of a malicious WhatsApp mod can lose management over their account.”
Comments / 0