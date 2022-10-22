ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Engadget

Hinge is adding video identity verification to combat scam accounts and catfishing

Starting next month, dating app Hinge will begin rolling out a new profile verification feature to combat a surge in fake accounts. Dubbed “Selfie Verification,” the feature will prompt users to upload a video of themselves, which the app, with a combination of machine learning and human oversight, will use to confirm they look like the person pictured in their profile. People who complete the process will get a “Verified” badge on their dating profile.
ESPN 960 San Angelo

If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords

Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
Cheryl E Preston

Local residents warned about a new voicemail scam

Modern technology can be both a blessing and a curse because conartists are always looking for new methods to enrich themselves by preying on others. Scammers become more sophisticated as time goes by so it's important to pay attention and not become a victim. WDBJ 7 is warning local residents to be on the lookout for a new voicemail scam that is causing problems for business owners as well as consumers. Thieves can steal your money by posing as representatives from a legitimate company and cost that establishment potential business and income.
The Independent

WhatsApp alternatives 2021: Best messaging apps, from Telegram to Signal

WhatsApp is forcing all users to agree to its controversial new privacy policy by 8 February, or else lose access to the app.The move has led many users to seek alternatives, with high-profile figures like Elon Musk and Edward Snowden urging users to switch to more privacy-focussed services.Even WhatsApp’s creators, who sold the app to Facebook in 2014 for $18 billion, have turned their back on the app, with co-founder Brian Acton saying in a 2018 interview: “I sold my users’ privacy for a larger benefit.”Read more: How to leave WhatsApp without losing all your dataThe Facebook-owned app has...
CoinTelegraph

WhatsApp down again? Google searches spike after the outage

Some 2 billion WhatsApp users were left without service on Oct. 25 as the biggest messaging application worldwide went offline. Meta, the owner of Facebook and WhatsApp, has yet to clarify what led to the outage. Users took to social media platforms like Twitter to share hilarious memes about the...
CoinTelegraph

Friday after-work drinks with Twitter's new owner Elon Musk, who's in?

Crypto-friendly billionaire Elon Musk is set to finalize the acquisition of social media platform Twitter by Friday, Oct. 28 which brings to a close the protracted Musk-Twitter saga. On Oct. 24 Musk vowed to the banks assisting with the roughly $13 billion of financing for the deal that it would...
CoinTelegraph

Chinese agents used Bitcoin transactions through Wasabi to allegedly bribe US government employee

The United States Department of Justice has announced charges against two Chinese intelligence officers who allegedly bribed a double agent with Bitcoin. In an Oct. 24 announcement, the Justice Department said Guochun He and Zheng Wang attempted to obstruct the prosecution of an unnamed global telecommunications company based in China, which allegedly involved paying a U.S. government employee roughly $61,000 in bribes using Bitcoin (BTC). However, the individual was a double agent working on behalf of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and did not move against authorities in the Eastern District of New York in the case against the China-based company.
The Verge

Amazon will let you buy things with Venmo

Amazon’s adding a new payment option: Venmo. Starting on Tuesday, some customers in the US will be able to pay for orders using the popular money sending and receiving service, with availability in the country rolling out by Black Friday, or November 25th. Using Venmo to pay for an...
daystech.org

Modified WhatsApp App Caught Infecting Android Devices with Malware

An unofficial model of the favored WhatsApp messaging app referred to as YoWhatsApp has been noticed deploying an Android trojan referred to as Triada. The objective of the malware is to steal the keys that “permit the usage of a WhatsApp account without the app,” Kaspersky said in a brand new report. “If the keys are stolen, a person of a malicious WhatsApp mod can lose management over their account.”

