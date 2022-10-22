Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s Northwest high school band shines despite no football season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln Northwest’s High School Band is not only resilient but they’re determined to show up for one another. After a canceled football season, most high school bands would’ve discontinued practices, but Northwest High School ventured forward. Northwest’s head band director, Paul Kenny says their...
klkntv.com
Students at Lincoln middle school practice English on the soccer field
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Students at a Lincoln middle school faced off on the soccer field on Tuesday, but it wasn’t all fun and games. They were there to learn, too. Culler Middle School held a small four-on-four tournament to teach some students English in a fun way, while also getting them active after school.
klkntv.com
Huskers, Illinois football game set to air on Channel 8 this Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska football game against No. 17 Illinois will air on ABC and Channel 8 on Saturday, according to the Huskers’ website. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. The Huskers (3-4 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) are coming off a bye week and a loss...
klkntv.com
Nebraska volleyball reclaims No. 1 spot in national poll
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska once again sits at the top of the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. This comes after Texas and Louisville, who were both ranked ahead of the Huskers, succumbed to losses last week. Nebraska, which received 48 first-place votes, continued its winning streak last week...
klkntv.com
Nebraska beats Chadron State in exhibition game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska men’s basketball beat the Chadron State Eagles in an exhibition home game on Sunday. It was the first of two exhibition games the Huskers have scheduled before their non-conference schedule begins on November 7th. The Huskers saw some impressive performances from the starting...
klkntv.com
Husker Bekka Allick named Big Ten Freshman of the Week again
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska middle blocker Bekka Allick was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week again on Monday. The standout helped the Huskers to two straight sweeps last week against Purdue and Illinois. The Waverly graduate has played very well recently, averaging 3.17 kills per set with...
Nebraska-Maryland Volleyball Match Time Change
The match will move later due to the football game earlier Saturday
klkntv.com
Nebraska soccer falls to Wisconsin on the road
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska soccer team fell 4 to 1 on the road against the University of Wisconsin Sunday. The Huskers got the scoring going early thanks to Freshman Lauryn Anglim first career goal in the first period. From there it was all Badgers as they scored...
mountonline.org
Huskers Attempt to Flush Away Their Past
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team has been nothing more than a complete and utter disappointment. The Blackshirts have a putrid 1-3 record through the first 4 weeks of the college football season. Scott Frost, the now former head coach, has already been fired, along with defensive coordinator Erik Shanander. Nebraska...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Southwest High School opens to evacuees
LINCOLN, Neb. -- With thousands needing a place to go following wildfires in southeast Nebraska, a capital city school has opened its doors. Lincoln Southwest High School was used as an evacuation center for the many forced from their homes due to wildfires. The American Red Cross and Salvation Army...
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Omaha woman killed in crash northeast of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An Omaha woman has been identified as the person who died last week in a two-vehicle crash five miles northeast of Sioux Falls. Sixty four year-old Denise Barraclough was driving a car that ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle. Barraclough died at...
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KETV.com
25 years ago: Remembering the devastating 1997 snowstorm
OMAHA, Neb. — Snowstorms swept through Nebraska in October 1997, shutting power off in areas throughout the state. In Omaha, heavy rain fell throughout the day on Saturday, the 25th. That rain became snow before midnight. By morning, the heavy, wet snow damaged thousands of trees and took down...
klkntv.com
CenterPointe puts in new time capsule while renovating old Lincoln building
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Months after discovering a time capsule, a Lincoln nonprofit put one of its own into the ground on Tuesday. In January, CenterPointe found a time capsule from 1928 while renovating the old nurses’ dormitory near 13th and South Streets. So the nonprofit, which offers...
Nebraska Football: Rumored coaching search angle could spell disaster
There’s been a lot of talk … a lot of talk about who the next Nebraska football head coach is going to be. Despite the noise getting louder about who the next head coach is going to be and the fact that there isn’t anything that could be considered agreement on who is going to get the job, there has been consistency in the rumors. Those rumors and whispers and analyst predictions have all been predicated on the fact that when Trev Alberts decides on his guy, he’s going to open the wallet and dole out a ton of cash to lure him to Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Eight largest jackpot in Powerball history
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Feeling lucky?. Powerball’s jackpot is now up to 610 Million dollars. It’s the eighth largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history. The Powerball jackpot crossed the 600 Million dollar mark after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night. The 610 million...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln golf course reports burglary
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Property was found damaged at a golf course in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Highlands Golf Course on Oct. 22 around 7:30 p.m. for a reported burglary. Police said an equipment operator at the golf course found the lock that secured...
