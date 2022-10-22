ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln’s Northwest high school band shines despite no football season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln Northwest’s High School Band is not only resilient but they’re determined to show up for one another. After a canceled football season, most high school bands would’ve discontinued practices, but Northwest High School ventured forward. Northwest’s head band director, Paul Kenny says their...
Students at Lincoln middle school practice English on the soccer field

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Students at a Lincoln middle school faced off on the soccer field on Tuesday, but it wasn’t all fun and games. They were there to learn, too. Culler Middle School held a small four-on-four tournament to teach some students English in a fun way, while also getting them active after school.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Nebraska volleyball reclaims No. 1 spot in national poll

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska once again sits at the top of the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. This comes after Texas and Louisville, who were both ranked ahead of the Huskers, succumbed to losses last week. Nebraska, which received 48 first-place votes, continued its winning streak last week...
Nebraska beats Chadron State in exhibition game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska men’s basketball beat the Chadron State Eagles in an exhibition home game on Sunday. It was the first of two exhibition games the Huskers have scheduled before their non-conference schedule begins on November 7th. The Huskers saw some impressive performances from the starting...
Husker Bekka Allick named Big Ten Freshman of the Week again

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska middle blocker Bekka Allick was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week again on Monday. The standout helped the Huskers to two straight sweeps last week against Purdue and Illinois. The Waverly graduate has played very well recently, averaging 3.17 kills per set with...
Nebraska soccer falls to Wisconsin on the road

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska soccer team fell 4 to 1 on the road against the University of Wisconsin Sunday. The Huskers got the scoring going early thanks to Freshman Lauryn Anglim first career goal in the first period. From there it was all Badgers as they scored...
Huskers Attempt to Flush Away Their Past

The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team has been nothing more than a complete and utter disappointment. The Blackshirts have a putrid 1-3 record through the first 4 weeks of the college football season. Scott Frost, the now former head coach, has already been fired, along with defensive coordinator Erik Shanander. Nebraska...
Lincoln Southwest High School opens to evacuees

LINCOLN, Neb. -- With thousands needing a place to go following wildfires in southeast Nebraska, a capital city school has opened its doors. Lincoln Southwest High School was used as an evacuation center for the many forced from their homes due to wildfires. The American Red Cross and Salvation Army...
UPDATE: Omaha woman killed in crash northeast of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An Omaha woman has been identified as the person who died last week in a two-vehicle crash five miles northeast of Sioux Falls. Sixty four year-old Denise Barraclough was driving a car that ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle. Barraclough died at...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
25 years ago: Remembering the devastating 1997 snowstorm

OMAHA, Neb. — Snowstorms swept through Nebraska in October 1997, shutting power off in areas throughout the state. In Omaha, heavy rain fell throughout the day on Saturday, the 25th. That rain became snow before midnight. By morning, the heavy, wet snow damaged thousands of trees and took down...
Nebraska Football: Rumored coaching search angle could spell disaster

There’s been a lot of talk … a lot of talk about who the next Nebraska football head coach is going to be. Despite the noise getting louder about who the next head coach is going to be and the fact that there isn’t anything that could be considered agreement on who is going to get the job, there has been consistency in the rumors. Those rumors and whispers and analyst predictions have all been predicated on the fact that when Trev Alberts decides on his guy, he’s going to open the wallet and dole out a ton of cash to lure him to Lincoln.
Eight largest jackpot in Powerball history

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Feeling lucky?. Powerball’s jackpot is now up to 610 Million dollars. It’s the eighth largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history. The Powerball jackpot crossed the 600 Million dollar mark after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night. The 610 million...
Lincoln golf course reports burglary

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Property was found damaged at a golf course in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Highlands Golf Course on Oct. 22 around 7:30 p.m. for a reported burglary. Police said an equipment operator at the golf course found the lock that secured...
