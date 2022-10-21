ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The US Sun

Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’

ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
ALPENA, MI
Popculture

Colgate Products Recalled in 11 States

Colgate has recalled select products in 11 states where they were stored outside of their permissible temperature range. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall applies to certain lots of products that may have been compromised in transit to Family Dollar stores. However, so far there have been no reports of illness due to these products.
OREGON STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing

A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
TheStreet

Cannabis Straight to Your Door, For A Price

Uber (UBER) is betting that pot smokers will be willing to pay more for their weed in order to have it delivered to their door and they are partnering with Leafly to do so. Starting Monday, cannabis connoisseurs in Toronto aged 19 and over will be able to use Uber Eats to deliver the goods right to their door.
Thrillist

These Are the Nation's Highest-Rated Costco Stores

Costcos are incredible spaces. You can find sofas, massive containers of thousands upon thousands of cheese puffs, a 48-count box of muffins, and an inflatable paddleboard all in the same warehouse. Before doomsday preppers, there were just diligent moms making sure the pantry always had enough snacks to nourish an entire soccer team. But even though every Costco is amazing in its own right, some states have better stores than others according to a new report from Finance Buzz.
GEORGIA STATE
moneytalksnews.com

The Best Home Internet Provider in Every Region of the U.S.

Ever wonder whether everyone hates their internet provider, or if it’s just you?. J.D. Power has released its 2022 U.S. Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study, which identifies the companies consumers are most satisfied with in each region of the U.S. through a survey of nearly 23,000 customers. It...
ALABAMA STATE

