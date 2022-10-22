Read full article on original website
thereminder.com
Northampton Mayor Sciarra declines to sign host agreement
NORTHAMPTON – On Oct. 20, Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra announced that she will not sign a host-community agreement with Euphorium LLC, which would have allowed the proposed cannabis establishment to locate at 143 N. Main St. in Florence. Across two community meetings, the second of which occurred at Florence Civic...
amherstindy.org
Letter: Councilors Hanneke and Griesemer Need To Reflect On Their Role In Upholding White Supremacy
On Monday October 17, certain members of the Amherst Town Council showed us what white supremacy looks like. At-large Councilor Mandi Jo Hanneke used the “Right to Postpone” provision in the town charter that gives any single councilor the ability to cease all debate on a motion and postpone it to the next Town Council meeting. This was invoked in response to Councilor Michelle Miller proposing a way forward in the matter of the July 5 actions of the Amherst Police Department (APD), in which several juveniles of color were detained and told they “have no rights” by an APD officer.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're now into the fall season and of course, some folks are already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. It's inevitable as it will be here before you know it. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season. Even though there are some folks that don't love...
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?
If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
amherstindy.org
Letter: Town Government Not Doing Enough To Address The Challenges Of Student Housing
The following letter was sent to the Amherst Community Resources Committee on October 24, 2022. As you construct a Residential Rental Bylaw for Amherst at tonight’s special meeting, please keep in mind:. The percentage of UMass students housed on campus, compared to other state universities, needs to be in...
Valley Opportunity Council opens home fuel assistance location in Springfield
Valley Opportunity Council (VOC) will open a new storefront with a ribbon cutting on Monday in Springfield.
amherstbulletin.com
North Amherst cohousing community ditches Pioneer Valley name, which they say disrespects Indigenous people
AMHERST — A cohousing community in North Amherst is changing its name, shedding the use of a term that many who live there contend emphasizes European settlers at the expense of the Indigenous people who earlier made their homes in the region. At a meeting Tuesday at the Pulpit...
122 arrested in Holyoke and Springfield during police initiative of summer safety
The Baker-Polito Administration is applauding a statewide public safety initiative this summer that reduced street violence and drug distribution in several cities, including Springfield and Holyoke.
westernmassnews.com
Recent bear sightings have some residents concerned for safety
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Recent bear activity in western Massachusetts has many people concerned for their safety. “The bears used to come at night and tear down all the bird feeders…We used to take the bird feeders out at night and put them up in the morning, but now, they are coming during the day too,” said Angelo Della Ripa of Westfield.
westernmassnews.com
Residents visit new Easthampton school
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Easthampton has a new school. The brand-new Pre-k through grade 8 school has about 1,000 students and around 200 staff members. The superintendent told Western Mass News the project has been going on for years. “This has been in the works for quite a long time we...
Massachusetts and Vermont men identified in deadly Keene plane crash
The names of the two people killed in a small plane crash in Keene have been released.
6 spectacular homes in Massachusetts' Pioneer Valley
Colrain Courtesy image Known as The Roundhouse, this 1993 home features Victorian-inspired elements and a circular main room with a vaulted ceiling. Details include wood floors with inlays, stained-glass windows, and a central cupola lined with windows. Courtesy image The five-bedroom main house has a lofted second floor, and the decks and patios offer mountain views. The 9.2-acre property also holds a barn and two-car garage. $829,000. Herbert Butzke, William Pitt Sotheby's, (201) 787-3156. Northampton Courtesy image This two-bedroom, solar-ready condo in Hawley Manor, a 23-unit townhouse built in 2021, is walking distance from downtown. The contemporary, open-plan main space has sliding glass...
theberkshireedge.com
Pittsfield woman takes next step toward accomplishing her dreams, thanks to the Berkshire Dream Center
Pittsfield — Jasmine Phillips got her first taste of the culinary arts while in eighth grade at the former Searles Middle School in Great Barrington—a life-changing early exposure the South County native credits as inspiring her dreams of becoming a chef. In the ensuing decades, Phillips’ path has taken myriad twists and turns toward achieving her long sought-after goal—not the least of which transpired earlier this month when she became the inaugural graduate of the Berkshire Dream Center’s Bright Morningstar Kitchen Workforce Development Training Program.
Westfield Middle School students caught using ear-piercing gun, illegally audiotaping
The Westfield School District received reports of a student piercing another student's ear, and a student recording a conversation between two staff members after school hours.
Powerball lottery cash prize up to $292.6 million
The Powerball jackpot has still not been claimed now standing at $610 million, a $292.6 million cash value.
Ambulance out-of-pocket costs covered by annual subscription for Ludlow residents
The Ludlow Fire Department is encouraging residents to sign up for a subscription for ambulance services.
College cancels classes, schools placed in lockdown following shooting in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A college canceled all classes and multiple schools were placed in lockdown following a shooting in Worcester on Monday morning. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Burncoat Street around 8:40 a.m. found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Worcester Police Department.
Search Underway For Missing Kayaker From Springfield
Search crews are working to locate a western Massachusetts man following his disappearance at a lake near New York's Capital Region. Hampden County resident Frederick Mayock, age 47, of Springfield, was last seen at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Canadarago Lake, located about 52 miles west of Schenectady.
General Pierce Bridge in Greenfield may open sooner than expected
The General Pierce Bridge that connects Greenfield to Montague was supposed to open back up in Fall of 2023 but the project could be done a lot sooner.
Traffic backup on Mass. Pike in Palmer due to crash
Traffic is backed up on the westbound side of Interstate 90 in Palmer due to an accident Monday morning.
