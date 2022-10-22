ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

thereminder.com

Northampton Mayor Sciarra declines to sign host agreement

NORTHAMPTON – On Oct. 20, Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra announced that she will not sign a host-community agreement with Euphorium LLC, which would have allowed the proposed cannabis establishment to locate at 143 N. Main St. in Florence. Across two community meetings, the second of which occurred at Florence Civic...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
amherstindy.org

Letter: Councilors Hanneke and Griesemer Need To Reflect On Their Role In Upholding White Supremacy

On Monday October 17, certain members of the Amherst Town Council showed us what white supremacy looks like. At-large Councilor Mandi Jo Hanneke used the “Right to Postpone” provision in the town charter that gives any single councilor the ability to cease all debate on a motion and postpone it to the next Town Council meeting. This was invoked in response to Councilor Michelle Miller proposing a way forward in the matter of the July 5 actions of the Amherst Police Department (APD), in which several juveniles of color were detained and told they “have no rights” by an APD officer.
AMHERST, MA
WSBS

Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?

If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Recent bear sightings have some residents concerned for safety

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Recent bear activity in western Massachusetts has many people concerned for their safety. “The bears used to come at night and tear down all the bird feeders…We used to take the bird feeders out at night and put them up in the morning, but now, they are coming during the day too,” said Angelo Della Ripa of Westfield.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Residents visit new Easthampton school

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Easthampton has a new school. The brand-new Pre-k through grade 8 school has about 1,000 students and around 200 staff members. The superintendent told Western Mass News the project has been going on for years. “This has been in the works for quite a long time we...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
The Week

6 spectacular homes in Massachusetts' Pioneer Valley

Colrain Courtesy image Known as The Roundhouse, this 1993 home features Victorian-inspired elements and a circular main room with a vaulted ceiling. Details include wood floors with inlays, stained-glass windows, and a central cupola lined with windows. Courtesy image The five-bedroom main house has a lofted second floor, and the decks and patios offer mountain views. The 9.2-acre property also holds a barn and two-car garage. $829,000. Herbert Butzke, William Pitt Sotheby's, (201) 787-3156. Northampton Courtesy image This two-bedroom, solar-ready condo in Hawley Manor, a 23-unit townhouse built in 2021, is walking distance from downtown. The contemporary, open-plan main space has sliding glass...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theberkshireedge.com

Pittsfield woman takes next step toward accomplishing her dreams, thanks to the Berkshire Dream Center

Pittsfield — Jasmine Phillips got her first taste of the culinary arts while in eighth grade at the former Searles Middle School in Great Barrington—a life-changing early exposure the South County native credits as inspiring her dreams of becoming a chef. In the ensuing decades, Phillips’ path has taken myriad twists and turns toward achieving her long sought-after goal—not the least of which transpired earlier this month when she became the inaugural graduate of the Berkshire Dream Center’s Bright Morningstar Kitchen Workforce Development Training Program.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Search Underway For Missing Kayaker From Springfield

Search crews are working to locate a western Massachusetts man following his disappearance at a lake near New York's Capital Region. Hampden County resident Frederick Mayock, age 47, of Springfield, was last seen at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Canadarago Lake, located about 52 miles west of Schenectady.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

