A New Home Has Been Made for Popular Fall River Pool Hall With an Exciting Future Outlook
There's no doubt about it, Straight Shooters Family Billiards has been a staple in Fall River for over 30 years. With the recent sale of the mill with places to be turned into a storage facility, Straight Shooters (among other businesses such as Laser Gate, Trader Jans, etc.) was forced to close and search for a new location.
ABC6.com
‘Overwhelming and scary’: North Providence mom describes sons experience with RSV
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Grayson Swain, who’s only 14 months old, is one of hundreds of young children across the country infected with RSV. A respiratory virus that’s common for his age, but his mother Jacquelyn said her son’s case was more severe. “He was...
RI-based startup looking to revolutionize sea travel
A Rhode Island-based startup company is developing new electric "flying boats" that could make traveling between coastal communities a whole lot faster.
After Sandy: Is RI prepared for another superstorm?
Ten years ago, Superstorm Sandy devastated parts of Southern New England.
ABC6.com
‘Sparkle City,’ Central Falls cocaine history uncovered after human remains found
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — After human remains were found in Central Falls Monday, residents said that site may have also been part of one of the largest cocaine operations in the late 1900’s. The construction site on Sheridan Street is the former location of what used to...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: PACE-RI Appoints Dr. Nikolopoulos New CMO, Cranston Names Finance Director
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Dr. Nikolopoulos Joins PACE-RI as Chief Medical Officer. PACE-RI CEO Joan Kwiatkowski announced today that Dr. Nicholas Nikolopoulos, DO, has...
Report: Providence 14th most expensive city in US
The cost of rent has continued to rise over the last few years in parts of the country.
Turnto10.com
Site of human remains once center of major drug operation in Rhode Island
CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10 News is uncovering new discoveries about the location where human remains were found in Central Falls on Monday. Central Falls and state police were called to a construction site at 55 Sheridan St. where Carlos Silva, an excavator for Carlos and Sons, was digging into the ground for a deeper foundation when he started seeing bones.
ABC6.com
3 Rhode Island men plead not guilty to defrauding Land Rover dealerships
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three Rhode Island men have pleaded not guilty Friday to defrauding Land Rover dealerships. In April, Dennis Odoom, 24, of Pawtucket is accused of using a stolen identity to finance a Land Rover for more than $120,559. In May, Roy Sweets, 25, of Providence also...
fallriverreporter.com
Portsmouth, Tiverton, Bristol, Middletown, and Newport respond to possible explosion that significantly damaged part of home
Part of a home was destroyed Monday and a firefighter was injured as several crews responded to extinguish flames at an area home. According to the Plymouth Fire Department, just after 5:00 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting a structure fire and possible explosion at 44 Valhalla Drive.
ABC6.com
‘Finally, we’re here’: Providence family given keys to home through Habitat for Humanity
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) –A Providence family received the keys to a new home in South Providence on Saturday, after 500 volunteers and sponsors worked to build them a home through Habitat for Humanity of Greater Providence. Selmanesh Area and her sons Yosef and Yonai became official homeowners after being...
mybackyardnews.com
TEN MILE RIVER WATERSHED
This morning – Dutch Oven with low 300-degree heat in stove oven. One Dave’s Market chunked butternut squash and one large Jaswell Farm carrot, one package bone chicken broth, half medium onion and small package sliced mushrooms, one crushed bouillon cube and black pepper. I’ll slow roast the...
Crowd Anxiety Surfaces During Trip to Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular
Welcome to 2022. We're living in a mostly post-pandemic world, but new anxieties have burrowed their way into our lives. Anyone who knows me can easily classify me under the category of "social butterfly." I'm a night owl and attention seeker with crippling FOMO (fear of missing out) who has never had an issue with conversation. When it comes to large crowds, New Bedford's Madeira Feast is a walk in the park.
rinewstoday.com
Governor: Commit to no tiny shelter village for homeless in Cranston now – and after – election
At last night’s Cranston City Council meeting, Councilman Matt Reilly showed a letter he has sent to Governor McKee “demanding a straight answer” about his intent to locate a tiny home homeless village on the grounds of the state’s Pastore Center, located in Cranston and served by Cranston municipal services such as police, fire and rescue.
Forecasters watching 3 areas of interest in Atlantic
The Atlantic hurricane season doesn't officially end until Nov. 30, and the NHC is currently tracking two potential areas of development.
eastgreenwichnews.com
This Week in EG Real Estate: 17 New Listings
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 10/21/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 17 new listings, 4 sold properties, and 14 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
frmedia.org
(VIDEO) New Trail at Bioreserve Open to Hikers
There is a new 20-mile hiking trail open within the Southeastern Massachusetts Bioreserve that fall within parts of Fall River and Freetown. Development of the new trail was made possible by a MassTrails Grant from the state. City Forester Michael Labossiere says the new trail fits within the natural layout of the Bioreserve.
racedayct.com
Picture This: Jim DuPont Photo Gallery From Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series Haunted Hundred At Seekonk
SEEKONK, Mass. – The Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series closed out its 2022 season Saturday with the running of the Haunted Hundred at Seekonk Speedway. By the end of the spectacular Fall day at the Cement Palace it was Anthony Nocella celebrating victory and Matt Hirschman celebrating a seventh series title.
johnstonsunrise.net
A classic case of generous giving in Johnston
There was a classic case of generous giving last week inside SCD Sales & Liquidation, located next to Northeast Auto Body at 807 Hartford Ave. in Johnston. It also came from a man — Steven Day — who takes pride in helping the community help others. “Johnston has...
eastgreenwichnews.com
EG Calendar: Parks & Rec Master Plan Session; Town Halloween Festivities
Above: Bleachery Falls, taken by Ray Johnson Oct. 23, 2022. Find more of Ray’s great photos HERE. Or on Facebook HERE. If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected]. This Week. Tuesday, Oct. 25. School Committee meeting – The panel meets in...
