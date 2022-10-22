ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska City, NE

kmaland.com

Streaking Clarinda takes long second-round trip to top-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

(Clarinda) -- Clarinda football has hit their stride, and it has them in round two of the Class 2A state playoffs. The Cardinals (6-3) have used another difficult non-district schedule to win four straight behind a high-powered rushing attack that has helped them score at least 52 points in the three games they played during that stretch (the streak started with a forfeit win over Shenandoah).
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Nebraska's Allick repeats as Big Ten Freshman of the Week

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska middle blocker Bekka Allick has been named the Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Week for a second straight week. Allick led the Huskers to sweeps over No. 12 Purdue and Illinois last week, averaging 3.17 kills per set with a .548 hitting percentage. View the complete...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska volleyball reclaims No. 1 spot in national poll

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska once again sits at the top of the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. This comes after Texas and Louisville, who were both ranked ahead of the Huskers, succumbed to losses last week. Nebraska, which received 48 first-place votes, continued its winning streak last week...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Creighton No. 9, Kansas No. 5 in men's college basketball Coaches Poll

(KMAland) -- Creighton is ranked No. 9 and Kansas is No. 5 in the first men’s college basketball Coaches Poll. Iowa, Iowa State and Drake are also receiving votes in the preseason top 25. View the complete rankings linked here and regional conference teams that are ranked below. 5....
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Weeping Water peaking heading into second round

(Weeping Water) -- Weeping Water football kept its season alive, ended an undefeated campaign and avenged last year's postseason loss with one stone last week. The Indians (5-4) were a 42-22 winner over previously unbeaten Cross County in the first round of the Class D1 postseason. "We did a good...
kmaland.com

Nebraska takes over No. 1 in AVCA Volleyball Rankings

(KMAland) -- Nebraska is the new No. 1 ranked team in the AVCA Division I Volleyball Rankings. The Huskers received 48 first-place votes to jump past Texas and Louisville into the top spot. Texas is No. 2 while San Diego, Louisville and Wisconsin are also in the top five. Check...
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

KMAland Swimming (10/25): Lewis Central cruises to city championship

(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central cruised to a 265-159 win over Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday at the Council Bluffs City Championship. The Titans got another strong night from Kylee Brown and Sydnie Collins, as each won two individual events each. Brown took the 50 free (25.71) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.32) while Collins won the 100 free (56.26) and the 100 breaststroke (1:10.91). Emma Gordon took the 200 IM (2:37.46), Katie Ramos won the 100 fly (1:11.40) and Claire Crilly was champion in the 500 freestyle (5:56.96).
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Priscilla Joseph comments on Huskers job causes stir

As the Nebraska football team’s season has marched on, there have been quite a few twists and turns in the search for the man who will formally and permanently replace Scott Frost. One of the bigger twists of the last week to 10 days has been what can be perceived as a rather strong push to get the interim tag removed from Mickey Joseph’s job title. However, while that push does indeed seem strong, one of the questions that have popped up has been, “does he really want the job?”
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Sidney sweeps East Mills, advances to another regional final

(Sidney) -- Sidney volleyball is back in a regional final and one win from another state tournament appearance. The Cowgirls (32-8) won a 25-21, 25-23, 25-19 decision over East Mills (28-10) in a 1A regional final, getting a career performance from Aunika Hayes, another big evening from Kaden Payne and a milestone night from Avery Dowling.
SIDNEY, IA
1011now.com

Nearly 100,000 fish released to Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you head to any of Nebraska’s lakes, you might go fishing and when you do you’ll probably catch a fish or two. The question is, how do they get there? 10/11 NOW’s Nathan Brennan got a look at how the process plays out to stock Nebraska’s lakes.
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Nebraska is No. 4 seed in Big Ten women's soccer bracket

(KMAland) -- The Big Ten Conference women's soccer tournament bracket was released on Sunday evening. Nebraska will play as the No. 4 seed at home against fifth-seeded Ohio State on Sunday. Check out the complete release from the Big Ten Conference linked here.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

11 individuals, 7 teams honored in 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class

(KMAland) -- The 2022 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class was officially inducted at the annual ceremony on Saturday evening at Shenandoah’s Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. Eleven individuals and seven teams were honored with the 7th class in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. 1992 BEDFORD FOOTBALL. Coached by the...
SHENANDOAH, IA
Corn Nation

Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach: Prepare To Be Disappointed

Every day I look at message boards, social media - every place possible - for news of Nebraska’s next head football coach. There is very little in the way of tangible evidence of who it will be. Regardless of whom is hired, Nebraska fans should prepare themselves for disappointment.
NEBRASKA STATE

