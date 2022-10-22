Read full article on original website
auburntigers.com
Anderson and Barrett snag SEC Weekly Honors for Auburn Volleyball
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Following another groundbreaking performance against Tennessee on Friday, Akasha Anderson has been named SEC Freshman of the Week and Jackie Barrett has picked up SEC Setter of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Anderson, the Reston, Virginia native has been imposing her will on opponents all...
auburntigers.com
Tigers mount dramatic comeback in win against Oregon during East Lake Cup semifinals
ATLANTA, Ga. – It took an extra hole to decide who would move on to the finals on Tuesday at the prestigious East Lake Cup, but Auburn redshirt freshman Casey Weidenfeld's win on the 19th hole of play moved the Tigers into the finals match. Weidenfeld was three holes...
auburntigers.com
Auburn holds lead through day two of Isleworth Collegiate
ORLANDO, Fla. – With another below-par round in the books, No. 3 Auburn men's golf holds an eight-shot lead heading into Tuesday's finale at the Isleworth Collegiate. For the middle round, the Tigers shot 283 (-5) to bring their 36-hole total to 556 (-20). No. 11 Florida sits eight strokes back of first at 564 (-12).
auburntigers.com
Auburn, LSU play to scoreless draw in Baton Rouge
AUBURN, Ala. — Even with 27 total combined shots, the full 90 minutes was not enough for either Tiger team to find the back of the net as Auburn and LSU battled to a 0-0 tie Sunday at the LSU Soccer Stadium. With the draw, Auburn (6-5-6, 2-5-2) upholds...
auburntigers.com
Vogelsong catches fire, leads Auburn to 12-stroke lead after 18 at Isleworth
ORLANDO, Fla. – After 18 holes of play at the Isleworth Collegiate, No. 3 Auburn sits in first with a 12-stroke lead at 273 (-15) thanks to a trio of rounds in the 60s Sunday at Isleworth Country Club. "I am really proud of how our group played today...
auburntigers.com
Softball completes comeback to knock off AUM in fall finale
MONTGOMERY, Ala.– Falling behind by an early run, Auburn softball used a six-run fifth inning to come from behind, knocking off Auburn University at Montgomery 11-9 in a scheduled nine-inning game at AUM Softball complex. Sydney Cox was one of the heroes at the plate as she went 2-for-3...
auburntigers.com
Tigers to conclude fall season on national television at prestigious East Lake Cup
ATLANTA, Ga. – The Tigers will conclude their season this week in front of a national audience at the prestigious East Lake Cup at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga. Every year since 2015, the East Lake Cup has invited the final four teams from the previous season's NCAA Championship to compete in the event at East Lake Golf Club, which is the site of the PGA Tour's annual TOUR Championship as well as the home course of golf legend Bobby Jones.
auburntigers.com
Green Jr. On Bob Cousy Award Watch List
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – For the second-straight year, Auburn junior guard Wendell Green Jr. (Detroit, Mich.) has been selected to the Bob Cousy Award Watch List, which recognizes the top point guard in Division I men's college basketball, as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Monday.
