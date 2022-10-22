ATLANTA, Ga. – The Tigers will conclude their season this week in front of a national audience at the prestigious East Lake Cup at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga. Every year since 2015, the East Lake Cup has invited the final four teams from the previous season's NCAA Championship to compete in the event at East Lake Golf Club, which is the site of the PGA Tour's annual TOUR Championship as well as the home course of golf legend Bobby Jones.

