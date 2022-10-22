Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersClanton, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
Sylvester Croom Honored by Alabama at Homecoming Game
Tuscaloosa legend Sylvester Croom was honored by the University of Alabama during its homecoming game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs ahead of his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, played three seasons at the Capstone from 1972-1974 before going un-drafted in the 1975 NFL...
Will Rogers is a Class Act
Mississippi State got absolutely walloped in Tuscaloosa on Saturday by a Crimson Tide team seeking to bounce back after its loss to Tennessee. Mike Leach's air raid offense was all but entirely shut down as the Bulldogs failed to score any points until the final 20 seconds of the game, their first touchdown in Tuscaloosa since 2014.
Alabama Soccer Makes History on Senior Night
No. 3 Alabama soccer knocked off the Florida Gators Sunday evening in a 2-0 victory to become the program's first SEC Regular Season Champion. Alabama midfielder Kat Rogers scored the first goal of the night in the 26th minute. Senior forward Riley Tanner drove in a long-range goal to put...
Alabama vs. LSU Kickoff Time Set
Alabama's contest with LSU in Baton Rouge on November 5 will kickoff at 6 p.m. central time on ESPN. The Tide's tilt with the bayou bengals was chosen for the prime time slot over the highly anticipated matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers, a game that will likely decide which team represents the East in the SEC Championship Game.
Another Week, Another Marvelous Saban Sideline Explosion
Up by 30 points with 20 seconds remaining in regulation, Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban could be seen completely losing his mind at the officials over what he felt was a poor defensive pass interference call against Malachi Moore in the end zone. The team had done a...
Alabama Celebrates 1992 National Championship Team
The University of Alabama welcomed home members of its legendary 1992 national championship team for the 30 year anniversary of their dominant victory over the Miami Hurricanes as part of the homecoming festivities. The team won in dominant fashion 34-13. The 1992 team holds a special place in the hearts...
Eli Ricks’ Performance A Bad Look for Saban
Alabama fans finally got a chance to see a proper sample of preseason All-American Eli Ricks' skills on Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. After having the secondary struggle immensely against the Tennessee Volunteers last week, the team needed to try out different personnel to have a shot against Mike Leach's air raid offense.
Alabama Stays Put in Latest AP Poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide remains at No. 6 in Week 9's AP Poll after the team's 30-6 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide received 1,266 points this week. The top five remains the same as last week. Georgia is the top-ranked team with 1,530 points and...
Which SEC Town Didn’t Make The Nation’s Best College Towns List
For as long as many college football fans can remember, Alabama has been on top of the college football mountain. With the recent play by the Alabama Crimson Tide, rival teams are starting to feel like they can compete with the Tide. After a heartbreaking loss to Tennessee, Alabama found...
Hour-by-Hour Temperature Guide for Homecoming in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
The cold snap had Alabamians turning on their heat much earlier than expected this week. Here is the good news, our area is trending for a warm-up today with lots of sunshine. Looking ahead to the weekend, sunny skies and colder nights with highs in the 70s and lows in the mid-40s and lower 50s.
Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach
Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian
I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
Junior League of Tuscaloosa Hosts Holiday Movie Fundraiser
The holiday season is upon us and The Junior League of Tuscaloosa (JLT) is hosting its newest fundraiser and community event, "Merry & Bright," at the Bama Theatre on Saturday, December 17. This is an event where families can enjoy Christmas classics at the newly renovated Bama Theatre located at...
Tuscaloosa City Schools Students Can Now Earn 18 Free Credit Hours at Shelton State
Students at Tuscaloosa City schools who are dually enrolled at Shelton State Community College will now be able to earn up to 18 hours of college credit free of charge, area leaders announced Tuesday. Money from mayor Walt Maddox's Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan already allows dually-enrolled TCS students to receive...
Alabama Cold Snap Update Plus Find Out What Cities Broke Records
Alabamians are experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season even with some cities in the Yellowhammer State breaking records. The high temperature on Tuesday, October 18th in Tuscaloosa was 56 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, “this breaks the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966.”
Tuscaloosa Magnet Elementary’s Rising Star Student of the Month: Beren Melouk
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa and Legal Services of Alabama, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three outstanding TCS students will be highlighted in this series. Beren...
Does This Alabama Homeless Man Have a Cash App?
I pass him almost everyday of the week, except Sunday of course that’s his day of “REST.”. I always LOVE when I am the first car at the RED LIGHT and he is RIGHT THERE SMILIN’ AT ME. I used to have a heart. But “FOOL ME...
BREAKING: Serious Accident At 69 And Skyland In Tuscaloosa
A serious delay currently due to an overturned dump truck at the intersection of 69 & Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Cap'n Ray, Traffic director for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa reported the accident just a few minutes ago. It is causing long delays at the moment. ALGO has the exact location HERE.
PHOTOS: Travis Tritt and Chris Janson LIVE in Tuscaloosa
Two-time Grammy Award-winning country artist Travis Tritt and Grand Ole Opry member Chris Janson took their "Can't Miss" tour to Tuscaloosa on Wednesday. Travis Tritt and Chris Janson at the Tuscaloosa Amp. Two-time Grammy Award-winning country artist Travis Tritt and Grand Ole Opry Member Chris Janson took their "Can't Miss"...
Northport Man Spit on Event Staff During Scuffle at Bryant-Denny Stadium
A Northport man is facing a series of misdemeanor charges after he allegedly spit on two event staff members at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the Alabama Crimson Tide's Homecoming football game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday. According to court records obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police were called to a...
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0