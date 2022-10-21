ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 takeaways from Saguaro's Open Division statement football win at Highland

By Richard Obert, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

Scottsdale Saguaro has something to prove to the naysayers who only looked at its .500 record.

The defending Open Division state football champions with the 4A school enrollment aren't going down lightly.

They made a big statement Friday night in a 27-10 victory over Gilbert Highland that it is Open Division or bust the rest of the way for the now-above-.500 Sabercats (4-3), who are treating each game the rest of the way as if it their playoffs.

Saguaro came into the game not even in the top eight of this week's AIA Open ranking. The top eight teams from 6A, 5A and 4A make the Open, which is in its fourth year.

"We want to be an Open team," coach Jason Mohns said. "There are a lot of teams that are in there right now that don't want to be Open teams. But we want to be there. So we treated this like a playoff game. Next week is a playoff game. That's just the mentality that we have right now.

"We feel like if we get in, we've got a chance to beat anyone."

Here are five takeaways from Saguaro's win:

1. The bye week was beneficial

The bye week couldn't have come at a better time for Saguaro, which only got to .500 after a 42-18 win over Goodyear Desert Edge two weeks ago. Saguaro's losses were to three Top 25 teams in the nation: New Jersey powerhouse Bergen Catholic (28-7), No. 1 Chandler (31-21) and No. 2 Peoria Liberty (26-17).

They could come back knowing they've played the No.5-ranked toughest high school football schedule in the nation, according to Calpreps.com.

"I laugh at when people say, 'Welcome to 6A,' " said Mohns, whose team was elevated from 5A to 6A this year by the Arizona Interscholastic Association. "Nobody has ever played this 6A schedule."

2. Offensive line coming a long way since Bergen loss

Senior quarterback Devon Dampier didn't have to carry the offense, although when the Cats need a big play, he delivered, as usual. Dampier led a 16-play, 97-yard drive, capped by his 10-yard pass in the end zone to Deric English for the first points of the game.

He then led an 11-play, 64-yard drive, capping that with a 1-yard run on second effort to make it 14-0.

In the second half, tailback Jaedon Matthews scored on runs of 4 and 25 yards.

"We take what they give us, we worked it downfield," Dampier said.

And when Dampier got loose, it wasn't all because of his incredible moves. He got help up front from the big guys, offensive linemen who have played with a chip on their shoulders since being dominated by one of the nation's best defensive fronts, Bergen Catholic, in the season opener. How they've jelled, matured and been able to allow the Sabercats to ground and pound and give Dampier clean pockets has been maybe Saguaro's biggest transformation since early September.

3. Highland may still be an Open team

The loss was Highland's third of the season, including a setback in Utah to Lone Peak. Its only other in-state loss was 10-8 to a good Chandler Hamilton team, another Open team. Highland's defense is one of the best that Saguaro will see. It is a cut below the defenses at Chandler and Liberty, but it still is stout with free safety Joseph Allen playing like a linebacker, making big stops close to the line of scrimmage. Nothing came easy for Saguaro, which didn't expect it to be easy against a Highland team that had given up just 47 points in its first six games.

"We were wearing the linebackers out a lot," said Matthews, who had one of his best games.

4. Saguaro's road to the Open won't be taken for granted

On paper, it would look like Saguaro's last three games are the easiest on its schedule with arch-rival Chaparral next, followed by Pinnacle and Brophy Prep. Pinnacle was at No. 4 in the AIA Open this week, and had to rally from a 14-0 deficit to beat Brophy Prep on Friday in a close game. Chaparral always plays its best game against Saguaro and gave the Sabercats their only loss last season.

5. Making a statement

Saguaro gave up a late touchdown — a 73-yard run by Eli Kerby that made the score look closer. But this was a dominating defensive effort, one in which Saguaro stopped Highland on three fourth-and-1 plays, including Highland's opening drive, stuffing the Hawks on the Saguaro 3. Linebacker JoJo Clark intercepted a pass with about five minutes to go after Highland drove into Saguaro territory with the Cats leading 21-3. That led to another Saguaro TD.

If Saguaro can keep playing with this kind of swagger on defense and get more help for Dampier on offense with the line coming around, this can be a very dangerous team in November and December.

"We haven't complained about (the schedule)," Mohns said. "You win the Open Division championship as a smaller team, this is what you get. If you want to be those guys, then you've got to respond."

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 5 takeaways from Saguaro's Open Division statement football win at Highland

