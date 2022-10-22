ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello captures 4A District 5 crown with 31-7 win over Century

By By Greg Woods
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tRnHS_0iiaTBnf00

Dave Spillett ducked just in time, avoiding the deluge of water headed his way. The Pocatello teenagers in charge of the operation, carrying a giant Gatorade container, were not fazed. They loaded back up and charged back toward their head coach, determined to celebrate this 31-7 win over Century by dousing him with whatever water remained in the container. When they unloaded that, Spillett side-stepped it.

“Sneaky-fast, that’s what I am,” Spillett said with a laugh. “Might have pulled a muscle.”

As he talked about this victory Friday night, Spillett wore a wide grin. Since the Thunder’s last 4A District 5 championship, only a year had passed. Since they celebrated one on their own field, well, good luck tracking that one down. For the Thunder, that’s part of what made this so meaningful: They beat a cross-town rival. They earned a home playoff game next week. They won a district title doing it. And they did it all at their place, Lookout Credit Union Field, the first facility Pocatello has ever called its own.

“It means the world, man,” said quarterback Hunter May, who accounted for two touchdowns, helping the Thunder put this one away in the third frame. “I mean, our starting quarterback went down. I knew we had to fight, you know? This stuff wasn't easy.”

If the Thunder were running underwater in the first half, they were walking on it in the second. To cap the first half, junior Garrett Keller converted a short field goal, good for a 10-0 lead. By the time the third quarter ended, the Thunder were standing atop a 31-0 advantage. Their defense forced two fumbles, and their offense turned both into touchdowns. When May wasn’t making plays, he ceded to junior Ryken Echo Hawk, who tallied 19 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns, helping his team total 203 rushing yards for the game.

Plus, Poky’s defense authored one of its finest performances of the year. The only score the Thunder yielded came in the final three minutes, a four-yard pass from David Satter to Richie Bull in the end zone. Still, check out the numbers the Thunder held the Diamondbacks to: 144 total yards, two turnovers, 48 yards through the air.

“Awesome,” Spillett said. “Our defensive guys have been challenged the last couple of weeks, and they're tired of it. So it was great to see them get a bunch of stops over the course of the night. Really, in my mind, pitch a shutout. Really proud of the defensive guys.”

Really, Pocatello did almost everything well. May completed 12 of 19 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown, a 32-yard jump ball that senior Krue Hales pulled down in the corner of the end zone. Echo Hawk scored on rushes of four and 15 yards, reversing fields when he needed to, shaking off tackles when he ran out of alleys. The Thunder’s offensive line made it all possible.

“I saw a giant hole,” May said of his touchdown rush.

“I was seeing some great holes by our line,” Echo Hawk said.

So much of this Pocatello season was not in anybody’s plans back in August. Players have been in and out of games. Last month, Hales was ejected for what officials deemed was a punch, and his coaches lost the suspension appeal, forcing Hales to miss nearly two full games. Other players have been in and out of games with injuries, sicknesses. Heck, the Thunder have played most of the season without Dre Contreras, their starting quarterback who is still walking around in a boot with an injury.

For Poky, adjusting took time. They tried freshman Tavin Williams at quarterback. They tried May. Only problem with that: Coaches were expecting May to play slot receiver, so if they moved him to quarterback, they would lose a receiver.

But before May could make his coaches look like geniuses, he had to look the part. He started the season wearing No. 23, a receiver number. By the time Pocatello’s home matchup with Shelley rolled around last month, it became clear May would be playing quarterback the rest of the season — so he needed a new number. “I wasn’t messing with 23 as a quarterback,” May said.

So he slid a No. 10 jersey over his pads. He swapped a bulky helmet for a slimmer one. “I always go by look good, play good,” May said. As the Thunder head into next week’s 4A state playoffs, hosting an opponent to be decided, they’ve made a habit out of both.

They’ve even managed to stay dry.

“To be able to do it on our own field for the first time, really in the history of Pocatello, really special,” Spillett said. “To be able to open the fences and have all of our student body come down here and celebrate with us in the first ever championship on our own field — pretty special night.”

POCATELLO 31, CENTURY 7

Scoring summary

First quarter

P — Hales 32 pass from May (PAT good), 5:18

Second quarter

P – Keller 24 field goal, 0:00

Third quarter

P — Echo Hawk 4 rush (PAT good), 9:48

P — May 43 rush (PAT good), 4:41 – 24-0

P — Echo Hawk 15 rush (PAT good), 3:29

Fourth quarter

C — Bull 4 pass from Satter (PAT good), 3:47

Individual statistics

RUSHING — Century: Horton 14-61, Satter 8-16, Gunter 2-11, Rawlings 1-8. Pocatello: Echo Hawk 19-106, Beckles 4-25, May 4-49, Stucki 1-12, Williams 1-5, Van Orden 1-6.

PASSING — Century: Satter 8-17-0 48. Pocatello: May 12-19-1 115, Williams 2-2-0 17.

RECEIVING — Century: Bull 2-22, Rawlings 4-17, Lopez 2-9. Pocatello: Winn 2-12, Hales 3-44, Echo Hawk 1-12 Applington 2-21, Crittenden 1-5, Smith 1-7, Christensen 1-4, Crittenden 1-5, Cordell 1-10, Myers 2-17.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

BRANDON THOMAS WHYTE

WHYTE Brandon Whyte, 15, passed away on October 22, 2022. A public viewing will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 6-8 pm at the LDS Caldwell Park church building, 135 S. 7th Ave. Pocatello, Idaho. Services will be on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11 am also at the church. The family will have a private viewing prior to the services. Brandon will be interred, by his sister, in the Springfield/Sterling Cemetery, Springfield, Idaho.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

In-N-Out just opened in Logan and has plans for Meridian and Boise. Is eastern Idaho next?

IDAHO FALLS — With plans in the works for In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Boise and Meridian, could eastern Idaho be next?. The popular burger chain has been moving forward with its first Idaho locations this year. Last month, the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for an In-N-Out near the Boise Towne Square mall. In-N-Out also applied for a permit in March to build a restaurant and drive-through at The Village at Meridian.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

E.J. Nogues, proprietor of Frenchy’s Cafe in Blackfoot, and a female companion were reported near death in the hospital at Idaho Falls following an Oct. 23 auto accident. Nogues and his unnamed companion had left Blackfoot for Idaho Falls around 4:30 p.m. and were about 5 miles south of the city when the new car he was driving turned completely over and rolled down a 10-foot embankment. The car was demolished. Police said they were still investigating the cause of the accident. Both Nogues and his companion were reported dangerously injured and not expected to live.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Supporting James Ruchti

I'm supporting James Ruchti for D29 Idaho Senate because of his strong record supporting the working people of Idaho. Endorsed by the AFL-CIO and the Professional Fire Fighters of Idaho, James understands prioritizing living wages, safe work conditions, supporting the funding of public education, and backing laws that will improve our lives. What we need is someone who cares about the real living and working conditions here in Pocatello and I'm confident in Ruchti's voting record and dedication to people who work hard and care about their community.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

ISU events this week

The Idaho State University College of Pharmacy is hosting a blood drive event with the American Red Cross on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Leonard Hall Pharmacy building. Walk-ins are welcome, but advance appointments are encouraged. The American Red Cross will provide a $5 e-gift card for donors who made an appointment in advance. Please reach out to ipsf@isu.edu for any questions or register at www.redcrossblood.org/give.html.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Search underway for missing East Idaho hunter

Emergency responders and volunteers have been searching since last week for a local man who disappeared while hunting. The Missing Jutveniles & Adults in Idaho group has identified the missing hunter as Michael Faller, 73, of Idaho Falls. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office posted via Facebook that Faller was reported missing last week in the North Creek Road area off the Little Lost River Highway north of Howe, a small community northeast of Arco. Emergency responders with help from volunteers launched an intense search for Faller and found his ATV and other items including his jacket and rifle. The search for Faller resumed this week in the very rough terrain where he was hunting but he has still not been located. If you have any information on Faller’s whereabouts, please contact the Butte County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 527-8553.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. Wednesday Pinehurst Floral & Greenhouse, 4101 Pole Line Road in Pocatello, will host the annual Scarecrow Auction and Chili War from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. This is a fundraising event for ISU student-athletes. Admission is free. Thursday ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Skull found in Southeast Idaho identified more than 30 years after it was found

In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim 400-500 yards away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. Tina Anderson, 12, and Patricia Campbell, 15, were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration. This unknown skull was initially identified as a third victim, possibly of mixed-race descent according to experts in...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Gas leak being repaired in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Crews are repairing a gas line following a gas leak at an Idaho Falls apartment complex. Kerry Hammon with the Idaho Falls Fire Department tells EastIdahoNews.com the leak started around 3:30 p.m. A backhoe hit a gas line near the 100 block of Maurine Drive. Once...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two injured when minivan driving without lights on collides head-on with SUV near Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK — A minivan driving into oncoming traffic without its lights on crashed head-on into an SUV on Monday evening north of Chubbuck. The 7:38 p.m. wreck on Highway 91 near Tyhee Road sent the 25-year-old Chubbuck woman who was driving the minivan and one of the SUV’s occupants to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho State Police said. The crash shut down Highway 91 for over two hours. ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fish and Game investigating after sage-grouse illegally killed near Blackfoot

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding two female sage-grouse that were illegally taken in southeast Bingham County. A Fish and Game conservation officer discovered the grouse carcasses on Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. in the area of Brush Creek Road and Paradise Road on public land, east of Blackfoot. The incident likely occurred sometime earlier that morning based upon the condition of the remaining carcasses. There is no open hunting season for sage-grouse in or anywhere near the vicinity of...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Leavitt Center to hold Halloween event

POCATELLO — The Leavitt Center in Pocatello will host a Halloween event on Friday and Saturday. Shayln Brown, one of the board members at the Leavitt Center, said this is the second year they will hold the Nightmare at the Leavitt Center event. According to a Facebook post from the Leavitt Center, “this frighteningly fun haunt will entertain all who dare to enter.” The post says the event features live...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Multiple people injured in head-on crash near Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK — Multiple people are reportedly injured as a result of a head-on crash at a busy intersection north of Chubbuck. The crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. Monday at Yellowstone Avenue and Tyhee Road. The intersection is currently blocked by the wrecked vehicles and motorists should avoid the area until further notice. Multiple people suffered injuries in the crash and reports indicate one person was ejected. Chubbuck police, Idaho State Police, Bannock County sheriff's deputies, Bannock County Search and Rescue and the Chubbuck and Pocatello fire departments have responded to the crash. This is a developing story so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Comedy 'Spin Me Round' plays Sunday at Bengal Theater, kicking off entertaining week at ISU

The comedy movie "Spin Me Round" plays Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. When the manager of an American chain restaurant is selected to attend a special training program in Italy, her head swims with dreams of European glamour and romance. But the trip turns out to be much different — and possibly more dangerous — than the exotic getaways she imagines. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more info, go to www.isucinema.com/spin. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

ISU sees slight increase in enrollment numbers

POCATELLO — For the second consecutive year, Idaho State University saw a total enrollment increase in the fall semester, the school announced in a Wednesday news release. One noticeable negative in the enrollment statistics is that ISU’s number of first-time undergraduate students declined this fall while Boise State University and University of Idaho saw big increases in that category. However, ISU’s overall student retention rate is on the rise. ISU...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm

East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

TOP COP: Chief Schei presented with POST Academy's highest award

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department added four new officers to its ranks Tuesday and the agency’s chief received the highest award from the Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training academy. Chief Roger Schei was awarded with the Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, Executive Certificate — the highest certificate awarded to peace officers in the state. “This certificate is presented to those senior officers at the pinnacle...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy