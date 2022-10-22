PHOTOS: Gaylord football travels to Clare

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Morning Sun
Mt. Pleasant man injured in color tour crash
A Mt. Pleasant man was seriously injured in a crash in Emmet County Sunday while participating in an annual color tour with family and friends. Jacob Malley, 32, is among the organizers of the annual trek in Northern Michigan. Malley was northbound on M-119 northeast of Petoskey when he lost...
MLive.com
Eight Bay City area football teams learn playoff fate with first-round pairings
BAY CITY, MI – It’s safe to say Essexville Garber and Saginaw Swan Valley are familiar foes. They’re about to meet for the eighth time in the span of 32 games.
No Students Injured In Houghton Lake School Bus Crash
Benjamin Williams, the superintendent of Houghton Lake Community Schools, says one of their buses was hit on Tuesday morning. He says the driver and 14 kids are all safe, with no injuries. Williams says the bus was getting back on the road after dropping off kids when a pickup truck...
Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities
Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
The Portal to Hell can be found in on the grounds of the old Traverse City State Hospital
In 1885 the Traverse City State Hospital was built in Traverse City, Michigan, previously known as The Northern Michigan Asylum. Gordon W. Lloyd designed the hospital; construction started in 1883 and was completed by 1885.
traverseticker.com
Nest Store Closing After 20 Years, Rad.ish Leaving Stone Hound, Kingsley Dining Changes, More Restaurant/Retail News
Nest is closing its retail store on Front Street, Rad.ish Street Food is leaving Stone Hound Brewing, new tenants are coming to the former J. Wall Diner and Judson Market & Restaurant spaces in Kingsley, and numerous other businesses are on in the move in The Ticker’s latest look at local restaurant and retail news.
Morning Sun
Victim named who died after hitting house, starting fire
UPDATE: Late Monday Isabella Sheriff Michael Main said the man who died was Todd Hamilton of Chippewa Township. A 50-year-old Chippewa Township man was killed Sunday evening in a one-car crash on Isabella County’s River Road. The car ended with the man’s vehicle striking a house, which caused both to catch fire.
Saginaw County woman died of asphyxiation, though the manner of death is ‘indeterminate’
CARROLLTON TWP, MI — Closing in on a year since a woman was found dead in her Carrollton Township home, details of what caused her death have been released. What’s still unknown is the manner in which she died, though police say they are treating the death as a homicide.
Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office Investigating String of Car Break-Ins at Houghton Lake Schools
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a string of car break-ins at Houghton Lake Schools during Saturday’s youth football games. Deputies say seven vehicles’ windows were broken out, and they believe two suspects entered each car. Witnesses describe seeing the two suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts...
Cheboygan County Man Arrested After Threatening Family with Gun
The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says a man from Waverly Township has been arrested for felony assault charges after threatening his family with a gun and driving his car toward police at high speed. Late Monday night Cheboygan County deputies were sent to a house in Waverly Township where...
abc12.com
Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw
A 22-year-old woman from Georgia died after a shooting inside a residence on North Porter Street in Saginaw late Wednesday. Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw. Investigators say a 22-year-old woman from Georgia was shot inside a home. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Driver from Deadly Car Crash
The driver has been identified as Todd Hamilton from Chippewa Township, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says. Isabella County deputies say a man died after crashing into a home on Sunday. They say the driver’s van left the road and hit a tree. It kept going and hit a...
AOL Corp
Michigan farm used human waste on produce sold at stores, officials say. 'Honest mistake' from outhouse, farm says.
The owner of a Michigan farm said Wednesday that the dumping of untreated human waste on his land was an “honest mistake” after state officials issued a warning that his produce may have been contaminated. Andy Stutzman, the owner of Kuntry Gardens in Homer, south of Lansing, told...
Petoskey News Review
