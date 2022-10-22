Jeep crashes into school bus with no students in it; both drivers injured

A sport-utility vehicle crossed the center of the road and struck a school bus Friday shortly after 3 p.m., according to Maricopa police.

There were no children on the Maricopa Union School District bus.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The Jeep was northbound on White and Parker Road when police say it crossed the center line and struck the bus, which was traveling south near Hopper Drive.

Officers said they suspect impairment may be a factor in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

