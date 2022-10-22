ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Jeep crashes into school bus with no students in it; both drivers injured

By InMaricopa
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUhxt_0iiaT2wN00

A sport-utility vehicle crossed the center of the road and struck a school bus Friday shortly after 3 p.m., according to Maricopa police.

There were no children on the Maricopa Union School District bus.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The Jeep was northbound on White and Parker Road when police say it crossed the center line and struck the bus, which was traveling south near Hopper Drive.

Officers said they suspect impairment may be a factor in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

This post Jeep crashes into school bus with no students in it; both drivers injured appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InMaricopa

Arizona man accused of slamming woman to ground four times

A Maricopa man faces charges after he was accused of slamming a woman into the ground several times Monday morning, Maricopa Police said. Damareon N. Hawkins was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of assault (domestic violence), disorderly conduct (domestic violence) and criminal damage (domestic violence), police said.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona homeowner catches suspected kidnapping, assault on camera, police say

A man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend on Oct. 10, after a Maricopa man told officers he caught the acts at his front door on camera. Philander Preston, 18, was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping (domestic violence), aggravated assault (domestic violence), disorderly conduct (domestic violence), criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and minor – in – consumption of alcohol, according to Maricopa Police and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office website.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Good news, bad news for East Valley travelers this weekend

Interstate 10 will be closed in both directions from State Route 143 to U.S. 60 at various times this weekend. Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to expect delays and […] This post Good news, bad news for East Valley travelers this weekend appeared first on InMaricopa.
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

Brunch Snob deal for Sunrise Diner space falls through

Negotiations that would have brought a popular Ahwatukee brunch restaurant to Maricopa in the space of the now-closed Sunrise Diner have fallen through. Celine Hillsbery, co-owner of the Brunch Snob, […] This post Brunch Snob deal for Sunrise Diner space falls through appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Haunted Hustle 5k at Central Arizona College

Maricopans of all ages took part in Halloween-theme activities at Central Arizona College Maricopa campus on Saturday. In costumes, friends and families gathered to take part of two runs, a […] This post Haunted Hustle 5k at Central Arizona College appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Plumbing tips: What is a slab leak?

By Terry Leamon – My Maricopa Plumber A slab leak is an industry term used to describe a leak that has developed in the copper water lines running below the concrete […] This post Plumbing tips: What is a slab leak? appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

City to create Mike Riggs Community Service Award

Mayor Nancy Smith announced during her State of the City address Wednesday the city will create the Mike Riggs Community Service Award in honor of the city’s Director of Public […] This post City to create Mike Riggs Community Service Award appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Traffic-signal boxes to bring color to Maricopa streets

Maricopa is livening up several otherwise dreary areas with public art.  The city announced an “unofficial next phase” of its arts initiative during a Facebook livestream on Saturday, as an […] This post Traffic-signal boxes to bring color to Maricopa streets appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Tractor Supply coming to Maricopa

Tractor Supply, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has taken initial steps to come to Maricopa, a city official confirmed Tuesday morning. There has been recent widespread […] This post Tractor Supply coming to Maricopa appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

City launches search for new police chief

Maricopa’s search for a replacement for Police Chief James Hughes is underway. The city has contracted with Ralph Anderson and Associates, an executive job-search and human-resources consulting firm, to conduct […] This post City launches search for new police chief appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Westbound I-10 closed from US 60 to SR 143 this weekend

Delays and detours will once again be in place this weekend on westbound Interstate 10 through the Southeast Valley, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Travelers will deal with […] This post Westbound I-10 closed from US 60 to SR 143 this weekend  appeared first on InMaricopa.
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

Two wild horses find their home in Heritage Park

 An art-filled weekend across the city ended Monday morning with two more wild horses moving into Heritage Park. One of the works is visible alongside Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway. “Gila River […] This post Two wild horses find their home in Heritage Park appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
1K+
Followers
683
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy