Is Luthen's Version of a Ruthless Rebellion a Necessary Evil in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of Andor.War is never an easy thing to portray. There is almost never a proper path to follow, and most decisions one might take often lead to casualties, bloodshed, loss of life. It doesn't matter what you're fighting for or what your ideals motivate your actions, the only way to not get dirty is to not engage in one. We learn this lesson in real life and in many movies and series, one of the most emblematic ones being Star Wars - "wars" are even in the title, you see. Now, Andor is further consolidating the franchise's status as one that best navigate this theme.
Why 'Interview With the Vampire' Changing Louis' Race and Backstory Works
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Anne Rice’s Interview with the VampireIn AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, protagonist Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) has a similar backstory to his original character, except for one significant change— he's now a Black man living in early 1900s New Orleans. This change markedly improves his character development, and in some ways softens the characterization of Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), who was initially introduced in the book series as a heartless and cruel vampire. In the books, Louis is the son of a plantation owner whose father dies. Louis has his mother and is fond of his brother, who is devoutly religious, as well as his sister. Some of these elements remain in the show as well, but because Louis is Black, life isn’t quite the same for the character.
'The Midnight Club': The Biggest Differences Between the Book and Show
Editor's Note: The following contains The Midnight Club spoilers.Master storyteller Mike Flanagan has added a new branch to his 'Flanaverse' with his teen horror series, The Midnight Club on Netflix. The streaming service released all 10 episodes on October 7th, 2022, each of which are loosely inspired by the 1994 novel of the same name, written by Christopher Pike. Following two years of production, The Midnight Club has already received some recognition with viewers wondering about a second season. While fans wait to see if the resolutions of Brightcliffe's mysteries will be televised, the show's popularity does beg an investigation of how closely it matched the source material and some key points of where it differed.
Jonathan Frakes Talks 'Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction's 25th Anniversary, 'Star Trek: Picard', and His Meme Status
We got you. Not this time. Pure fiction. We made it up! That's right, I recently sat down with Jonathan Frakes to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction. Originally debuting on Fox, Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction began airing in 1997 and ran for four seasons. Though actor James Brolin hosted the first season, which consisted of six episodes, Frakes took over the series in Season 2 following his run as Commander Will Riker on Star Trek: The Next Generation. Frakes' role in Fact or Fiction has come back into the zeitgeist in recent years, with the creation of various memes — from 'Jonathan Frakes Tells You You're Wrong' to a slowed-down compilation of his most absurd questions, fans have found new joy in the nostalgic series.
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' "Lot 36" Recap: Demons Feed on Hate
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Cabinet of Curiosities episode “Lot 36.”. One day, we will all be dead. And once that happens, our darkest secrets will become someone else’s curse. That’s precisely what happens in “Lot 36,” one of the horror stories in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. With an original story by Guillermo del Toro and a script penned by Regina Corrado (The Strain), “Lot 36” takes place in a storage facility that holds disturbing truths. On top of a bone-chilling original story, “Lot 36” is directed by Guillermo Navarro, the cinematographer of some of del Toro’s most beloved movies, such as Pan's Labyrinth, Cronos, and Pacific Rim. That means the episode is gorgeous and will most certainly give you some new nightmares.
The Peripheral's Chloë Grace Moretz & Jack Reynor on Why the Series is a Sci-Fi Lover’s Dream
[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for The Peripheral.]Based on the novel by William Gibson, created for television by Scott B. Smith, and executive produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the Amazon Studios original series The Peripheral follows Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her brother Burton (Jack Reynor) in their life in small town America in 2032, as they venture deeper and further into a simulation set in post-apocalyptic future London. While Flynne uncovers the mystery of the Sim and the dangerous information it contains, she realizes that she must find a way to protect herself and her family before it’s too late.
'She-Hulk': 10 Best Fourth Wall Breaks By Jennifer Walters
Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Disney+ show She-Hulk. She-Hulk is one of those shows that didn’t have a strong start but now that it's complete, it seems the show delivered and MCU fanatics have a lot to contemplate. There are a lot of new faces that came forth and that will eventually appear on the MCU timeline, as they always do.
What Was on the Paper Alicent Sent Rhaenyra in the 'House of the Dragon' Finale?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.In the season finale of House of the Dragon, the civil war kicked off in earnest when Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) is made aware of the death of her father King Viserys (Paddy Considine), and the coronation of King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney). When Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) arrives at Dragonstone to offer her peace terms he brings with him a torn page from a book as a message to Rhaenyra from his daughter the dowager Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke).
Is 'The Midnight Club's Dr. Stanton Connected to the Paragon Cult?
Editor's Note: The following contains The Midnight Club spoilers.Mike Flanagan's latest Netflix horror venture The Midnight Club tackles death even more head-on than his previous limited series on the streamer. Unlike his previous series, however, The Midnight Club is designed for a multi-season run, leaving plenty of questions unanswered and certain bombs uncropped until the final moments of the season. After the finale, audiences' heads are left spinning to understand what exactly the implications of some of its cliffhangers are. One of those involves the mysterious past of Dr. Georgina Stanton (Heather Langenkamp) and just how tied she is to Brightcliffe Hospice.
‘House of the Dragon’ Expands Aemond Targaryen Beyond His Book Version
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.House of the Dragon takes the theme of inheritance from Game of Thrones and expands upon them. If Game of Thrones questioned what qualities defined a good leader, House of the Dragon considers the factors that have prevented rulers from ever taking the throne. Obviously, societal stigmas based on sexuality, gender, and race are a huge factor, but House of the Dragon also deals with the inherent tragedy of being a “second son.” Daemon (Matt Smith), Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), and Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) all live within the shadow of older brothers who they must show reverence for.
'Tales of the Jedi' Review: Dooku & Ahsoka's Pasts Are Revealed & We're Reminded That the Jedi Council Sucks
For anyone who has been around for a while keeping up with Star Wars stories, especially shows like The Clone Wars, your mileage may vary on how effective the Jedi Council is. The well-meaning Jedi become the Senate's lapdogs over time, often unintentionally aiding in their corruption. Despite their mastery of the force, none of them could tell that Palpatine was Darth Sidious and many of their own were turning to the dark side. Tales of the Jedi shines a light on the ignorance of the Jedi and how their unflexible nature ultimately led to their doom. Created by Dave Filoni, the anthology series fits perfectly into the existing Star Wars universe.
'House of the Dragon': Director Greg Yaitanes Explains Aemond's Mindset After Luke's Death
House of the Dragon season one has come to an end, and thus begins our watch to theorize and contemplate what comes next. The first season of the Game of Thrones prequel series gave us a taste of what’s to come in future during its final episode: its heartbreak and betrayal wrapped up in some very shocking moments and dragon fire. Fans got the first look at the many dragon fights to come in the upcoming season, and it was thrilling and bone-chilling. When Vhagar’s shadow is seen in the clouds flying over Arrax, fans took a collective gasp, the sheer size of the older dragon in comparison to the younger one, alarmed bad news and so it was.
10 Most Cunning 'Game of Thrones' Characters
Game of Thrones is one of the most popular and beloved television series of all time. The HBO series, based on the book series by George R. R. Martin, is an 8-season epic chronicling the many Houses fighting amongst each other for the Iron Throne that lays out the law of the land.
‘Hereditary’ Ending Explained: What the Hell Happened?
Ari Aster’s Hereditary is deeply disturbing and also a bit complicated. It weaves its mythology in such a way that you’re never completely sure how much is happening and how much is just the characters’ deteriorating mental state. But there is a supernatural element to the story and that element is key to understanding the film’s twisted ending.
A Look Back At The 'Man-Thing' TV Movie (Yes, It Exists)
Of the many praises that have been sung about Werewolf By Night, a great deal of them center around the relationship between Gael Garcia Bernal's titular lycanthrope and the massive pile of plants that is Man-Thing (Carey Jones/Jeffery Ford). Formerly a biochemist known as Ted Sallis, Man-Thing was transformed into his mossy alter ego due to an injection of an experimental compound and encountering magical forces within a swamp. Although Man-Thing has appeared in other Marvel television projects including episodes of The Super Hero Squad Show and Ultimate Spider-Man, his biggest claim to fame before Werewolf by Night was the TV film titled...Man-Thing.
'House of the Dragon': Olivia Cooke Doesn't See Alicent as a Villain
Olivia Cooke, as it turned out, made her final appearance of the first season of House of the Dragon in last week's penultimate episode, 'The Green Council'. Her character, Alicent, is now the Dowager Queen of Westeros following the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine), and has schemed and plotted to place her deplorable son, Aegon, atop the Iron Throne.
‘Jeepers Creepers’ Controversial History Unearthed in New Dread Central Podcast
Now deep into October, horror fans have been feasting on new releases, from franchise beasts like Halloween Ends to indie box office hits like Terrifier 2. As the spooky season's hours dwindle away, we genre fans begin to find ourselves in a horror-barren land of rom-coms, in search of scary content. This year, Dread Central's Josh Korngut has the perfect remedy with his podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, a true crime deep-dive into the murky history of the Jeepers Creepers franchise. This limited series explores the concept of whether or not art can, or should, be viewed separately from its creator, and offers up facts and information for fans to make an educated decision. The podcast premieres October 25, on DREAD Podcast Network.
'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Trailer Sees the Team Head to Earth for Christmas
The most wonderful time of the year is quickly approaching, and Marvel is here to give some early festive cheer starring our favorite group of space-faring misfits of the MCU. A brand-new trailer for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: The Holiday Special has been released, showing the titular team exploring Christmas on Earth.
First ‘Fallout’ Series Image Takes You Inside the Vault
In celebration of the 25th birthday of the Fallout videogame franchise, Prime Video has released a new image from their highly-anticipated series adaptation. All the games in the franchise take place in a future where humanity was almost wiped out by a nuclear holocaust, as players take control of a warrior trying to survive in the apocalypse.
'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Gets Black Friday Release Date
With only one week left until Halloween, it's time to set our sights on new festivities! For this holiday season, fans won't need to travel lightyears into space to hang with the Guardians of the Galaxy crew because director James Gunn is bringing them to Earth. Mark your calendars Marvel fans, because The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is crash-landing for its Disney+ premiere on November 25.
