Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of Andor.War is never an easy thing to portray. There is almost never a proper path to follow, and most decisions one might take often lead to casualties, bloodshed, loss of life. It doesn't matter what you're fighting for or what your ideals motivate your actions, the only way to not get dirty is to not engage in one. We learn this lesson in real life and in many movies and series, one of the most emblematic ones being Star Wars - "wars" are even in the title, you see. Now, Andor is further consolidating the franchise's status as one that best navigate this theme.

10 HOURS AGO