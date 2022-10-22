Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

FOOTBALL

Division 1

Waunakee 39, Sheboygan North 14

WAUNAKEE - The Warriors continued their undefeated season by defeating the Golden Raiders to advance to the second round where they will host Middleton. Middleton shut out Milwaukee Marshall Co-op, 55-0, in their first-round matchup.

Waunakee (10-0) led 25-0 at the half and 39-0 after three quarters before Sheboygan North (4-6) scored twice in the fourth to avoid a shutout.

Garett Lenzendorf went 11-for-16 for 151 yards and threw two touchdown passes, one to Kaden MacKenzie and another to Cam Marionneaux. Sebastian Rasmussen took over from there rushing for the next three Waunakee touchdowns to put the Warriors up big.

Maxwell Tutas threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes for North, one to Samuel Nienhuis and the other to Landon Schwaller.

Sheboygan North 0 0 0 14 - 14

Waunakee 7 18 14 0 - 39

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

W - Kaden MacKenzie 17 pass from Garett Lenzendorf (Owen Elliott kick)

Second Quarter

W - Cam Marionneaux 17 pass from Lenzendorf (Elliott kick)

W - Sebastian Rasmussen 1 run (Shea DuCharme run)

W - Elliott 38 FG

Third Quarter

W - Rasmussen 8 run (Elliott kick)

W - Rasmussen 24 run (Elliott kick)

Fourth Quarter

SN - Samuel Nienhuis 6 pass from Maxwell Tutas (two point no good)

SN - Landon Schwaller 37 pass from Tutas (Tutas run)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Waunakee - Rasmussen 17-152, Ben Lindley 9-108.

Passing: Waunakee - Lenzendorf 11-16-0-151.

Receiving: Waunakee - Marionneaux 4-47, Robert Booker 3-38.

Division 3

Pewaukee 37, Plymouth 0

PEWAUKEE - Fourth-seeded Pewaukee broke open a close game with 23 fourth-quarter points.

The potent Panthers attack was limited to just 167 total yards of offense.

Andrew Jones led the Pewaukee attack, carrying 13 times for 121 yards and three scores.

Plymouth 0 0 0 0 - 0

Pewaukee 7 0 7 23 - 37

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

PEW - Andrew Jones 12 run (Jack Kiser kick)

Third Quarter

PEW - Nick Borckmann 11 pass from Owen Dobberstein (Kiser kick)

Fourth Quarter

PEW - Jones 3 run (Kiser kick)

PEW - Safety

PEW - Jones 13 run (Kiser kick)

PEW - Logan Schill 35 pass from Dobberstein (Kiser kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Plymouth - Marco Troka 10-32, Alex Ames 9-31. Pewaukee - Jones 13-121, Matthew Ciesielczyk 5-62.

Passing: Plymouth - Jordan Schmitt 12-19-1-102. Pewaukee - Dobberstein 8-14-0-90.

Receiving: Plymouth - Ames 3-34, Andru Miller 3-30. Pewaukee - Schill 3-43.

Division 4

Two Rivers 48, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 14

TWO RIVERS - The Purple Raiders beat the Chargers to improve to a perfect 10-0 and advance to the second round of the WIAA playoffs, where they will travel to No. 2-seed Kewaskum.

In the first half it was all Justin Klinkner for Two Rivers as the junior quarterback threw three touchdown passes, two to Austin Phillips for 98 and 25 yards, and another to Elijah Mott for 51 yards.

Kettle Moraine Lutheran ran in a touchdown from 29 yards in the second quarter to get some points before the half, trailing 20-7.

The second half was dominated by Raiders running back Chase Matthias, who took over with three rushing touchdowns - two of which were over 60 yards - to put Two Rivers up comfortably. Damien Gretz added another rushing touchdown late for the Raiders.

Max Matthias had 19 total tackles to lead Two Rivers on defense.

KML 0 7 0 7 - 14

Two Rivers 7 13 14 14 - 48

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

TR - Austin Phillips 98 pass from Justin Klinkner (Daniel Karlin kick)

Second Quarter

TR - Elijah Mott 51 pass from Klinkner (Karlin kick)

KML - 29 run (kick)

TR - Phillips 25 from Klinkner (Karlin kick no good)

Third Quarter

TR - Chase Matthias 65 run (Karlin kick)

TR - Matthias 2 run (Karlin kick)

Fourth Quarter

TR - Matthias 61 run (Karlin kick)

KML - 1 run (kick)

TR - Damien Gretz 36 run (Karlin kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: TR - Matthias 9-151, Gretz 6-50.

Passing: TR - Klinkner 12-20-1-241.

Receiving: TR - Phillips 4-130, Mott 3-61, Matthias 5-38.

Campbellsport 61, Sheboygan Falls 28

CAMPBELLSPORT - The Cougars (7-3) defeated the Falcons (5-5) to advance to the second round, where they will travel to top-seeded Racine Saint Catherine’s (9-1). Racine took care of Saint Francis, 58-6, in its first-round matchup.

Benjamin Timm ran for four touchdowns, one in each quarter, to lead Campbellsport. Mitchell McCarty accounted for four touchdowns of his own, all in the second quarter. Three were passing to Cole Kaehne and then McCarty ran one in to close out the half.

Caleb Plier ran for two first-half touchdowns to lead Sheboygan Falls, while Dane Nickolai added a pair of passing touchdowns in the second half for the Falcons.

Sheboygan Falls 7 7 14 0 - 28

Campbellsport 7 34 13 7 - 61

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

C - Benjamin Timm 2 run (Luke Pendowski kick)

SF - Caleb Plier 3 run (Mason Jaap kick)

Second Quarter

C - Cole Kaehne 9 pass from Mitchell McCarty (Pendowski kick)

SF - Plier 2 run (Jaap kick)

C - Kaehne 59 pass from McCarty (Pendowski kick)

C - Timm 45 run (Pendowski kick)

C - Kaehne 44 pass from McCarty (Pendowski kick no good)

C - McCarty 8 run (Pendowski kick)

Third Quarter

SF - Seth Rohde pass from Dane Nickolai at the Cougars 15 for 11 yards. Lateral to Reid Federer (Jaap kick)

C - Timm 96 run (Pendowski kick)

SF - Emmitt Krauter 50 pass from Nickolai (Jaap kick)

C - Samuel Koth 2 run (Pendowski kick no good)

Fourth Quarter

C - Timm 5 run (Pendowski kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Campbellsport - Timm 27-319, Kaehne 9-103, McCarty 3-31, Koth 3-12. Sheboygan Falls - Plier 23-116.

Passing: Campbellsport - McCarty 7-9-0-150. Sheboygan Falls - NIckolai 17-41-1-273.

Receiving: Campbellsport - Kaehne 3-112, Jordan Ebert 2-24, Caleb Smith 1-14. Sheboygan Falls - Austin Gerbert 5-98, Krauter 5-85, Rohde 3-53, Federer 3-36.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan area