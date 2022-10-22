Read full article on original website
Hightstown over Manchester Township - Field hockey recap
Madison Whittington scored the only goal of the game off an assist from Mallory Bertrand as Hightstown snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over Manchester Township in Hightstown. Mackenzie Peterson stopped three shots for the shutout to help Hightstown improve to 5-12. Madison Phillips-Frazee had 12 saves...
New Providence over Plainfield - Boys soccer recap
Ethan Barrington had two goals and an assist as New Providence defeated Plainfield 6-3 in Plainfield. Andrew Nook also scored twice and Michael Henry added a pair of assists to help New Providence improve to 6-9-2. Anthony Jimenez netted two goals for Plainfield (3-12).
St. Elizabeth over Koinonia - Field hockey recap
Ella Delatush totaled two goals and two assists as St. Elizabeth cruised to a 5-1 victory over Koinonia in Plainfield. Brynn Kearns chipped in one goal and two assists as St. Elizabeth (7-9) jumped out to a 4-0 lead at halftime. Scarlett Claps and Emerson Lezynski also scored goals.
Allentown over Manalapan - Field hockey recap
Addison Gingras scored two goals in Allentown’s 3-0 victory over Manalapan in Allentown. Allentown (11-7) jumped out to an early lead with all three goals in the first half. Avery Gower also found the back of the goal while Kylie Elefante finished with five saves. Daria Easton made a...
West Morris over Morris Knolls - Field hockey recap
Elizabeth Cummings scored a hat trick as West Morris defeated Morris Knolls 7-0 in Rockaway. Chiara Marchese added two goals to help West Morris extend its winning streak to three. West Morris improved to 12-3-2 and Morris Knolls fell to 9-7.
Pequannock over Boonton - Field hockey recap
Grace Visscher and Maddy DeFillipo each scored a goal to lead Pequannock ina 2-0 victory over Boonton, in Boonton. Kaeli Robinson earned the shutout for Pequannock (6-11-1). Tayla Szmak recorded 13 saves for Boonton (7-10).
Field hockey: No. 14 Moorestown shuts out Cherry Hill West
Adelae Chierici and Sydney Kowalczyk each posted a goal and an assist to lead Moorestown, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 3-0 win over Cherry Hill West in Cherry Hill. Izzy Leese also scored for Moorestown (12-6). Soph Mazza made seven saves to earn the shutout. Cherry...
Boys soccer: Roxbury blanks Mendham ahead of sectional playoffs
Seniors Gabe Ruitenberg and Aiden Metz and sophomore Asher Metz each had a goal and an assist as Roxbury shut out Mendham 5-0 in Mendham. Senior Justin Gil and sophomore Erik Larrahando had a goal apiece for Roxbury (11-6), which has won three of its last four games. Junior Noah Matthews and senior Tim Wilk chipped in with an assist each while junior keeper Connor Stark finished with seven saves.
Girls soccer: West Milford takes down Caldwell
Sophomore Lindsay Wittner produced a hat trick to lead West Milford to a 3-1 win over Caldwell in West Milford. Senior Mei Dennison had two assists and senior Olivia Kinahan chipped in with one for West Milford (10-9), which has won two of its last three games. Junior keeper Madison Trout finished with eight saves.
Pascack Valley over Teaneck - Boys soccer recap
Sean Slevin posted a goal and an assist to lead Pascack Valley in a 4-0 win over Teaneck, in Teaneck. Chris Londono, Robert Wasserman and Steven Gifford also scored in the win. Pascack Valley improved to 11-3-2 with the win, while Teaneck fell to 0-17.
Prep A field hockey quarterfinals roundup for Oct. 25
Ana Dios scored twice to lead Hun in a 6-0 win over Peddie in the quarterfinal round of the Prep A tournament, in Princeton. Hun (8-6) led 2-0 at the half. Logan Frith tallied a goal and an assist in the win, while Addie McNally, Avery Barrett, and Ali Leva all scored in the win.
West Morris over Warren Hills - Boys soccer recap
Josh Thies finished with one goal and one assist as West Morris earned a come-from-behind victory over Warren Hills in Chester. Warren Hills (3-15) scored a first half goal to jump on top but West Morris (6-9-2) was up for the challenge. Joey Ferraro scored a goal for Wet Morris...
Boys soccer: No. 20 Bergen Catholic stops Hackensack
Sebastian Londono had a goal and an assist as Bergen Catholic, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, stopped Hackensack 4-1 in Hackensack. Luca Nazor, Javier Torres and Sebastian Ortega each scored as well for Bergen Catholic (12-4-1), which won its fourth straight match. Ryan Chong, Ken Hoang and Tyler Ferris chipped in with an assist apiece.
Summit over Columbia - Field hockey recap
Darcey Chapman posted two goals and two assists as Summit rolled to a 7-0 win over Columbia in Maplewood. Lily Spinner earned the shutout for Summit (11-5-1). Jen Natunen, Marrin Darcy, Sutton Girr, Ava Garvey, and Juliet Webb also scored in the win. Columbia fell to 7-9 on the season.
Ridgewood over Paramus - Boys soccer recap
Camron Linnington scored both goals for Ridgewood in the second half in its 2-1 win over Paramus in Ridgewood. Aidan Linnington and Trevor Rose chipped in with one assist each in the victory.
No. 5 DePaul over Indian Hills - Girls soccer recap
Tami Adedeji scored two goals as DePaul, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, cruised to a 4-0 victory over Indian Hills in Wayne. DePaul (14-1) scored three goals in the first half to gain control. Tommi Valente and Kendall Cox added goals in the victory. Ella Guarini and Kieran...
Girls soccer: Pingry knocks off Mount St. Dominic
Freshman Maya Nuwayhid had two assists to help Pingry oust Mount St. Dominic 3-1 in Caldwell. Juniors Maggie Ellsworth and Greta Pew each had a goal in the first half while senior Sydney Puntus scored in the second for Pingry (10-5). Senior Allie Colella chipped in with an assist. Pingry is seeded third in the North Jersey Non-Public A NJSIAA Tournament where it has a bye in the first round.
Pennington over Princeton Day - Girls soccer recap
Morgan Kotch scored two goals as Pennington used a big second half to earn a 3-0 victory over Princeton Day in Princeton. Katie Dwyer and Ava Brochon made two saves each to preserve the shutout for Pennington (15-0-1), who scored all three goals in the second half. Hailey Adamsky also...
Holy Cross Prep over Cinnaminson - Girls soccer recap
Chloe Kundra's goal and an assist lifted Holy Cross Prep to a 2-1 overtime victory over Cinnaminson in Delran. Ava DeFulvio added a goal for Holy Cross Prep (15-2). Taryn Hymanson scored the tying goal in the second half for Cinnaminson (8-7).
Wallkill Valley over Lenape Valley - Boys soccer recap
Dante Torres scored a double-overtime goal to lift Wallkill Valley over Lenape Valley in Hamburg. Delight Oti scored the first goal of the game to put Wallkill Valley (4-11) on top early. Lucas Granada scored the equalizer for Lenape Valley (9-7) in the second half. Juan Panesso Osorio was credited...
