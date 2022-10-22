Freshman Maya Nuwayhid had two assists to help Pingry oust Mount St. Dominic 3-1 in Caldwell. Juniors Maggie Ellsworth and Greta Pew each had a goal in the first half while senior Sydney Puntus scored in the second for Pingry (10-5). Senior Allie Colella chipped in with an assist. Pingry is seeded third in the North Jersey Non-Public A NJSIAA Tournament where it has a bye in the first round.

CALDWELL, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO