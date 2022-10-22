ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Roy, NY

Law and Order: Teen accused of stealing truck in Le Roy, tracked via OnStar

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
The Batavian
 2 days ago

A 17-year-old resident of Wolcott was charged with grand larceny 3rd and unauthorized use of a vehicle. At 12:38 a.m. Oct. 15, Le Roy police officers received a report of a stolen vehicle on Selden Road, Le Roy. Officers were able to track the location of the vehicle using its OnStar system. A short time later, the 2020 Chevy Silverado was located in the Town of Cheektowaga and was reportedly occupied by the 17-year-old.  He was arrested by Cheektowaga PD and turned over to Le Roy PD. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Joseph T. Martino , 30, no permanent address, is charged with four counts of petit larceny. At 1:37 p.m. Oct. 8, Martino allegedly stole merchandise from a local business on East Main Street, Batavia. He is also accused of shoplifting three separate times from two businesses on Jackson Street, Batavia on Oct. 2. He was issued an appearance ticket on all arrests.

Aaron T. Hendershot , 26, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Hendershot is accused of violating an order of protection by being at the home of the protected party at 1:39 p.m. Oct. 10 on Ellsworth Avenue, Batavia.  He was issued an appearance ticket.

Marcella F. Greene , 38, of Bliss, is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. Greene was arrested on a warrant issued in connection with an incident reported at 3 p.m. April 23 on East Main Street, Batavia. He was arraigned in City Court and ordered held on bail and ordered to appear again on Oct. 27 appearance.

Tammy L. Cicatello , 52, of Batavia, is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and following too close. Cicatello was allegedly involved in a property damage accident at 9:55 a.m. Sept. 1, on Oak Street. She was arrested on Oct. 6 by Batavia PD. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Christine M. Caplis , 42, of Batavia, was arrested on a bench warrant. She was arraigned in City Court and ordered held on $5,000 bail, $7,500 bond, or $10,000 partially secured bond.  No information released on the nature of the warrant.

Daniel Maxwell Barron , 32, of Benedict Road, Monroe, Conn. Barron is charged with DWI, obstruction of governmental administration, failure to dim lights, drinking alcohol or using cannabis in a motor vehicle on a highway, and unregistered vehicle. Barron was stopped at 10 p.m. Oct. 6, on Route 20 in Darien by Deputy Alexandar Hadsall. He was ordered to return to Darien Town Court at 1 p.m. Oct. 20.

Seth Alan Wilt , 18, of Richley Road, Corfu, is charged with grand larceny 4th and petit larceny. Wilt is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from his employer at 8363 Lewiston Road, Batavia (the former Kmart location) and of stealing $724.45 in merchandise from the same location. The thefts were reported at noon on Sept. 1. He was arrested on Oct. 12 by deputies Mason Schultz and Nicholas Charmoun. He was released on an appearance ticket.

James Preedom , 38, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 1st, harassment 2nd, and endangering the welfare of a child. On Oct. 14, State Police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the Town of Batavia and arrested Preedom as a result. He was released under supervision.

Justin Cowell , 40, of Batavia, is charged with four counts of criminal contempt 2nd, acting in a manner injurious to a child, unlawful dealing with a child, and selling tobacco to a minor. Cowell was arrested by State Police on Oct. 20 in connection with an incident reported at 2:08 p.m. Oct. 3 in the Town of Batavia. He was ordered held in jail. No further information was released.

Charles L. Dockstader , 76, of Basom, is charged with two counts of course of sexual conduct with a child less than 11 years old. Dockstader was arrested by State Police on Oct. 19 in connection with an incident reported at 12:02 p.m. Oct. 12 in the Town of Alabama.  He was ordered held on bail. No further information released.

Earl B. Benson , 34, of Byron, is charged with DWI. Benson was stopped at 10:17 p.m. Oct. 18 in the Town of Byron by State Police. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Keona R. Thomas , 33, of Stafford, is charged with DWI.  Thomas was stopped at 2:22 a.m. Oct. 16 in the Town of Stafford by State Police. Thomas was released on an appearance ticket.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Multi-vehicle crash on W. Ridge Road, 1 arrested for DWI

Editor’s Note: This story was updated with clarification that the first two drivers and the bicyclist were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four motor vehicles and a bicyclist were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in the area of West Ridge Road with injuries Sunday evening, the Rochester Police Department announced. Investigators […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wesb.com

Buffalo Man Arrested After Lighter Side Fight

A Buffalo man is in McKean County Jail after a fight at the Lighter Side Bar. According to police, 25-year-old Kevin Shelter attempted to enter the bar after being ejected earlier. Shelter reportedly forced his way in, struck the bar owner, and attacked a number of patrons inside the bar.
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

Photos: Mercy Flight open house

Mercy Flight/Mercy EMS hosted an open house at its facility on Call Parkway on Saturday, with Cub Scouts selling hot dogs, a craft room where kids could paint coupons, a basket raffle, a mum sale, games, and displays and apparatus from State Police, and fire departments from Town of Batavia, Stafford, Elba, Alabama, and Pavilion.
BATAVIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Deputies arrest man for Wayne County road rage incident

CLYDE, N.Y. — Deputies say a Wayne County motorist almost hit a child on the sidewalk. Police are calling this a case of road rage. The sheriff’s office arrested 39-year-old Joshua Peterson of Clyde. Deputies tell us the child was not involved in Sunday’s road rage incident.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

House fire reported on Batavia Stafford Townline Road

A house fire is reported at 8920 Batavia Stafford Townline Road, Batavia. Town of Batavia Fire dispatched. UPDATE 8:34 a.m.: There was initially a report that two people had re-entered the house and were entrapped.  They are now reported out of the house.  There was also an explosion reported not attached to the structure.  A second alarm is requested.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Constance Ann D'Aurizio (Connie)

Constance Ann D’Aurizio (Connie), 85, of Batavia, NY, passed away on October 23, 2022, after a long illness. Connie was born on June 8, 1937, to Anthony and Josephine Pagano in Batavia, NY. After graduating from Notre Dame High School in 1955, she worked as administrative assistant to Dr. E. William Rideout, then employed at GTE Sylvania in the Purchasing Department until Sylvania closed. Connie retired from the Batavia City School district after 27 years as a lunch aid.
BATAVIA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

2 People From Rochester Arrested By New York State Police For Stolen Gun

Two people from Rochester were arrested for possession of a stolen gun. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Troopers with the New York State Police conducted a traffic stop on Epworth Street in Rochester just before noon. Police found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the vehicle. The weapon had been reported stolen from Halifax County, North Carolina. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Destiny Desir and 28-year-old Devyn Sizer. Both were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man arrested for burglary of Livingston County business

CALEDONIA, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested for a burglary committed in Livingston County. 45-year-old Juan Merced is accused of breaking into a business on North Street in Caledonia at around 4 a.m. on September 15. Responding officers observed the glass door of the business was smashed. Authorities...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Multiple fire companies responded to a fire in Bethany on Sunday

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — Multiple fire companies responded to a fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The fire spread from the building to a nearby trailer. Close to 10 fire companies responded to the fire to help battle the flames. Among the crews were Bethany, Alexander, Town of Batavia, City Fast Team, Stafford, Pavilion, LeRoy, Wyoming and Attica.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
792
Followers
1K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy