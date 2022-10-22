Carlton, Laine score twice each as Wylie Bulldogs blank Lubbock High

Landry Carlton and Julius Laine each scored two first-half touchdowns and Wylie won its third-straight game with a 43-0 blanking of Lubbock High on Friday at Sandifer Stadium.

The victory pushed the Bulldogs to 3-0 and atop the District 2-5A Division II standings. It was a much easier night on the field for Wylie, which needed a late two-point conversion last week to upset pre-season favorite Rider in Wichita Falls.

Lubbock High fell to 2-6 overall and 0-3 in district play, The Westerners have been outscored 175-19 in those three games and shut out twice.

Carlton scored on a 2-yard run with 4:30 left in the first quarter, then added a 40-yard run to go with short TDs of 4 and 2 yards by Laine as Wylie built a 27-0 halftime lead.

Laine got his third TD late in third quarter.

Liam Cisneros hit four of six PATs and added a 22-yard field goal in the third quarter.

No Wylie scoring drive took more than nine plays, and that led to Cisneros's field goal. The longest drive was 80 yards in seven plays, ending in Laine's 3-yard run late in the third quarter.

Carlton rushed for 121 yards while Laine, a freshman, had 70 yards, 43 coming on his first carry of the game.

Wylie had 205 yards rushing.

Quarterback K.J. Long didn't throw for a touchdown but totaled 170 yards on 11-of-15 passing. He hooked up with Hunter Hood for a 44-yard completion - his longest of the night. Braden Regala caught four passes for 45 yards and Kendrick Vanderbilt three for 48 yards.

Overall, Wylie had 375 yards in offense.

Lubbock High totaled just 109 - 40 rushing and 69 passing. Zeke Rodriquez had 22 yards on the ground to lead the Westerners. Ivan McGwier completed 10 of 15 throws but only two were longer than 10 yards. J. Avery caught three passes for 37 yards.

DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION II

Wylie 43, Lubbock High 0

Lubbock 0 0 0 0 − 0 Wylie 7 20 10 6 − 43

FIRST QUARTER

WHS − Landry Carlton 2 run (Liam Cisneros kick), 4:30

SECOND QUARTER

WHS − Julius Laine 4 run (Cisneros kick), 10:04

WHS − Carlton 40 run (Cisneros kick), 5:11

WHS − Laine 2 run (kick failed), 0:58

THIRD QUARTER

WHS − Cisneros 22 FG, 8:42

WHS − Laine 3 run (Cisneros kick), 2:58

FOURTH QUARTER

WHS − Henry Currington 3 run (kick failed), 10:55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Lubbock, Zeke Rodriquez 6-22, Zarius Martinez 9-13, J Avery 1-11, Sean Briceno 2-3, Harley Rojas 1-minus 1, Ivan McGwier 3-minus 2, Kylor Petrowski 3-minus 6. Wylie, Landry Carlton 14-121, Julius Laine 9-70, Henry Currington 5-18, Jaiden Sanchez 2-4, K.J. Long 2-minus 8.

PASSING: Lubbock, McGwier 10-15-69. Wylie, Long 11-15-170.

RECEIVING: Lubbock, Avery 3-37, Petrowski 3-16, Rojas 3-12, Nick Vasquez 1-6. Wylie, Kendrick Vanderbilt 3-48, Braden Regala 4-45, Hunter Long 1-44, Derrick Evans 2-26, Harrison Heighten 1-7.

RECORDS: Lubbock High 2-6, 0-3; Wylie 5-3, 3-0.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Carlton, Laine score twice each as Wylie Bulldogs blank Lubbock High