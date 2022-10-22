BARNSTABLE – MassDOT reports that minor tree clearing is tentatively scheduled to be done Wednesday, October 26th and Thursday, October 27th on the ramps at the interchange of Route 6 and Route 132 in Barnstable. This is part of a MassDOT state-wide safety project involving the installation of wrong-way driver notification systems on select highway off-ramps at various locations in the state. Minor tree clearing is required along the ramp in advance of the sign to provide a clear sight line for the detection, and to remove the tree overhang around the sign to receive sufficient sunlight for power. These systems will be installed along the sides of the ramp and flashing signs will be triggered if a vehicle goes the wrong-way up the ramp. The signs use radar detection and are solar powered. Traffic will be maintained on the main off-ramps from Route 6 to Route 132 at all times. The secondary ramp from the Route 6 eastbound off-ramp to Shootflying Hill Road may need to be closed for a time, with traffic temporarily detoured to access Shootflying Hill Road directly from Route 132.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO