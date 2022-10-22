Read full article on original website
Harwich Fire Department receives $1642.90 grant from Cape Cod Foundation to purchase medical training simulators
HARWICH – On October 25th the Harwich Fire Department was notified that it was the recipient of a grant offered by the MCV-BCEHO EMS Fund of the Cape Cod Foundation. This fund supports Emergency Medical Services in the towns of Brewster, Chatham, Eastham, Harwich, and Orleans. “The Fund was...
Brink’s donates former armored car to Sheriff’s office which will be used by SWAT team
BOURNE – Sheriff Cummings would like to thank Brink’s for donating an armored vehicle to the BCSO which has been upfitted for use by the BCSO and the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council for their regional SWAT teams. The CCRLEC, a collaboration between the 15 police departments on the Cape, the BCSO and the Town of Nantucket, shares resources when needed to respond to unusual occurrences such as active shooter incidents, violent criminal apprehensions, barricaded subjects, hostage rescue, ferry protection, school or workplace violence, major police deployments during special events and other situations requiring exceptional police actions. Similar to S-300, the Sheriff’s Patrol Boat, the armored vehicle is another delivery platform utilized by the CCRLEC SWAT team to enhance law enforcement operations and keep our community safe.
MassDOT advises of work on Route 6-Route 132 ramps
BARNSTABLE – MassDOT reports that minor tree clearing is tentatively scheduled to be done Wednesday, October 26th and Thursday, October 27th on the ramps at the interchange of Route 6 and Route 132 in Barnstable. This is part of a MassDOT state-wide safety project involving the installation of wrong-way driver notification systems on select highway off-ramps at various locations in the state. Minor tree clearing is required along the ramp in advance of the sign to provide a clear sight line for the detection, and to remove the tree overhang around the sign to receive sufficient sunlight for power. These systems will be installed along the sides of the ramp and flashing signs will be triggered if a vehicle goes the wrong-way up the ramp. The signs use radar detection and are solar powered. Traffic will be maintained on the main off-ramps from Route 6 to Route 132 at all times. The secondary ramp from the Route 6 eastbound off-ramp to Shootflying Hill Road may need to be closed for a time, with traffic temporarily detoured to access Shootflying Hill Road directly from Route 132.
Provincetown listed as one possible location for Raynham teen missing for a week
Since Weaver was reported missing by her family, the Raynham Police Department has been in close contact with local, state and federal partners — including the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Commonwealth Fusion Center and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.
Several evaluated after two-vehicle crash in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Just after 6:30 AM Monday morning, there was a report of a head on crash at Route 28 and Cedar Street in Hyannis. Five peoples were evaluated by Hyannis rescue at the scene. Route 28 was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Sandwich Announces Upcoming Road Work
SANDWICH – Sandwich has announced upcoming paving work and closures on a number of roads. Work is scheduled to start on Monday, October 31 at 6am at the intersection of Cotuit Road and Quaker Meetinghouse Road. The road will be closed during the work and detours will be in...
Police investigating incident on Cape Cod that left man with serious injuries
FALMOUTH, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured in an incident near a highway on Cape Cod late Monday night. State and local law enforcement officials responding to Route 28 near Davisville Road around 11:30 p.m. found a man in need of emergency medical treatment, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.
Brewster Holding Community Housing Event
BREWSTER – Brewster is holding a community housing forum to provide residents with resources and information. People will be able to learn about the town’s rental assistance program and funds to help income-eligible households with housing rehabilitation and childcare. Those who want to learn more about creating accessory...
Four people injured in crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne
BOURNE – Four people were injured in a crash in Bourne around 7:15 PM. The crash happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) at Nightingale Road. A Wareham ambulance assisted in transporting victims to hospitals. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Police in Massachusetts warn after a vehicle was stolen while the owner was unloading groceries
Police warn after a vehicle was stolen while the owner was unloading groceries this weekend. A car was stolen Saturday from in front of a home on New Bridge Street and was found with front end damage in Rockland that night, according to Hingham Police. Just before 9:00 a.m., a...
Phinney’s Lane, Strawberry Hill Road Closures Announced Through Spring
BARNSTABLE – Further closures of portions of both Phinney’s Lane and Strawberry Hill Road has been announced by Barnstable officials. From Tuesday, October 25 through the spring of 2023, Phinney’s Lane will be closed to through traffic between Route 28 and Old Strawberry Hill Road on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Barnstable Considering Bylaw Revisions for Downtown Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable is considering downtown Hyannis zoning revisions that aim to provide more commercial opportunities while maintaining the local character. Director of Planning and Development Elizabeth Jenkins told town council that the proposed changes building on past studies would also increase housing availability. “Our current zoning has a...
Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say
HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
Maintenance on Bourne Bridge to Cause Lane Closure
BOURNE – Maintenance work will be performed on the Bourne Bridge on Tuesday. From 9 am to 2 pm, northbound traffic heading off of Cape Cod will be reduced to one lane. The work will not impact southbound traffic. While the lane restriction is in place, no wide loads...
New Bedford police recover nearly $1.3M in cash, largest seizure in department history
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) New Bedford police announced a “historic seizure” after detectives recovered nearly $1.3 million in cash this past Friday. According to police, following a several-months long investigation detectives executed search warrants at homes on Cottage Street and New Plainville Road, along with several storage units that resulted in the recovery of cash and drugs.
Crowd Anxiety Surfaces During Trip to Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular
Welcome to 2022. We're living in a mostly post-pandemic world, but new anxieties have burrowed their way into our lives. Anyone who knows me can easily classify me under the category of "social butterfly." I'm a night owl and attention seeker with crippling FOMO (fear of missing out) who has never had an issue with conversation. When it comes to large crowds, New Bedford's Madeira Feast is a walk in the park.
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Oct. 16-22
A house in Mashpee that sold for $6.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22. In total, 99 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $940,701, $570 per square foot.
Sandwich Makes Thousands of COVID Test Kits Available
SANDWICH – Thousands of coronavirus testing kits are being made available to Sandwich residents. Multiple locations across the town will be offering the 6,000 total kits. Those with expired tests are especially urged to pick up new kits. Tests can be picked up during normal office hours at the...
One person airlifted after two-vehicle crash leaves one car overturned in Sandwich
SANDWICH – A two-vehicle crash left one car overturned in Sandwich. The crash happened about 11:15 PM Saturday evening on Route 6 eastbound at Chase Road (Exit 63). At least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage. One victim was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth to meet a MedFlight helicopter. A second victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. A West Barnstable ambulance transported a third victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Traffic was reduced to one lane in the area. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
