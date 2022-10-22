ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

China's Communist Party amends charter as its congress ends

By KEN MORITSUGU
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QyFcP_0iiaP6KR00

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party approved an amendment of the party constitution Saturday that could further enhance Xi Jinping’s stature as China's leader.

The expected move came at the closing session of a weeklong party congress that set the national agenda for the coming five years.

The text of the amendment was not immediately released, but before its approval an announcer read out the reasoning behind it, repeatedly mentioning Xi and his accomplishments in strengthening the military and the economy and reinforcing the party’s authority.

Xi, in brief closing remarks, said the revision “sets out clear requirements for upholding and strengthening the party's overall leadership.”

At the previous congress in 2017, the party elevated Xi's status by enshrining his ideas — known as “Xi Jinping Thought” — in its charter.

The roughly 2,000 delegates — wearing blue surgical masks under China's strict zero-COVID policy — also formally elected a new Central Committee of 205 members to govern the party for the next five years, state media said. Xi is expected to retain the top spot when the new leadership of the party is unveiled Sunday.

Foreign media were not allowed into the first part of the meeting, presumably when the voting was taking place, at the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing.

Police were stationed along major roads, with bright red-clad neighborhood watch workers at regular intervals in between, to keep an eye out for any potential disruptions.

An individual caught authorities by surprise last week by unfurling banners from an overpass in Beijing that called for Xi's removal and attacked his government's tough pandemic restrictions.

A report read by Xi at the opening session of the congress a week ago showed a determination to stay on the current path in the face of domestic and international challenges.

Xi has emerged during his first decade in power as one of China's most powerful leaders in modern times, rivaling Mao Zedong, who founded the communist state in 1949 and led the country for a quarter-century.

An expected third five-year term as party leader would break an unofficial two-term limit that was instituted to try to prevent the excesses of Mao's one-person rule, notably the tumultuous 1966-76 Cultural Revolution, under which Xi suffered as a youth.

Xi has put loyalists in key positions and taken personal charge of policy working groups. In contrast, factions within the party discussed ideas internally under his two immediate predecessors, Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin, said Ho-fung Hung, a professor of political economy at Johns Hopkins University.

“Right now, you don’t really see a lot of internal party debates about these different policies and there is only one voice there,” he said.

____

Associated Press writer Kanis Leung in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Afraid of needles? China rolling out oral COVID-19 vaccine

BEIJING — (AP) — The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in what appears to be a world first. The vaccine, a mist that is sucked in through the mouth, is being offered for free as a booster dose for previously vaccinated people, according to an announcement on an official city social media account.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

China launches a COVID-19 vaccine inhaled through the mouth

BEIJING — (AP) — The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in what appears to be a world first. The vaccine, a mist that is sucked in through the mouth, is being offered for free as a booster dose for previously vaccinated individuals, according to an announcement posted on an official city social media account.
rolling out

White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home

The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
Business Insider

Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
The Independent

Steve Bannon threatens Dr Fauci and his family will be ‘hunted’ after midterms: ‘Paybacks across the board’

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has issued a threat to Anthony Fauci, saying the president’s chief medical adviser and his entire family are going to “suffer” after the midterm elections next month.“On 8 November, when we destroy the Democratic party as a national political institution and really end the regime, the hunted become the hunters. The whole Fauci family is going to be welcome to the investigations. The entire family,” Mr Bannon said on his War Room podcast on Sunday.A clip of his podcast was shared on Twitter by attorney and analyst Ron Filipkowski.“Remember, War Room was taken off...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Russia's chaotic draft leaves some out in cold, without gear

The mobilized reservists that Russian President Vladimir Putin visited last week at a firing range southeast of Moscow looked picture-perfect. Kremlin video of the young men headed for the war in Ukraine showed them in mint-condition uniforms, equipped with all the gear needed for combat: helmets, bulletproof vests and sleeping bags. When Putin asked if they had any problems, they shook their heads.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Serbia toughens visa rules as migration prompts EU pressure

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — Serbia is seeing a sudden tourism boom from countries whose citizens never had its sightseeing and shopping opportunities on their radar. That's largely due to the Balkan country's generous entry rules, which made it a key stop for migrants seeking to reach Europe without risking a perilous sea crossing.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Boris Johnson out of race to be next UK prime minister

LONDON — (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will not run to lead the Conservative Party, ending intense speculation about a comeback. Johnson, who was ousted in July amid ethics scandals, was widely expected to run to replace Liz Truss, who quit last week.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

At federal trial, financier navigates friendship with Trump

NEW YORK — (AP) — As wealthy financier Tom Barrack built a private equity empire that relied on his close contact with Middle East leaders, he encountered a stumbling block: his friendship with Donald Trump. Barrack had known Trump for years and admired him. But the Republican former...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

EU, US set up task force to resolve electric vehicle feud

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The U.S. and the European Union have set up a task force tasked with resolving a dispute over electric vehicle batteries that the EU says would discriminate against manufacturers in the 27-nation bloc and break World Trade Organization rules. Under the Inflation Reduction Act...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
119K+
Followers
132K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy