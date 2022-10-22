Read full article on original website
mutigers.com
Women's Basketball Begins Preseason Play Against Northwest Missouri State
COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Women's Basketball will open the 2022-23 season with an exhibition matchup against Northwest Missouri State at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Mizzou Arena. The game will not be televised. The meeting is the first of two preseason contests as the team will also...
mutigers.com
Easley's Goal Pulls Soccer Even at Texas A&M, 1-1
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The University of Missouri soccer team ended its contest against Texas A&M University in a 1-1 draw Sunday, Oct. 23. The contest started with back-and-forth action with Mizzou (5-7-4) earning the first shot on goal, but it was Texas A&M (8-5-5) who found the back of the net first. Coming off a corner kick in the 8th minute that pinned balled throughout the box, redshirt freshman Bella Hollenbach made the initial save, but the Tigers could not corral the rebound to clear as the Aggie went up by one.
mutigers.com
Women’s Golf Begins Play at Jim West Challenge
San Marcos, Texas – The Missouri women's golf team opened play at the Jim West Challenge on Sunday with Sophia Yoemans leading the way for the Tigers. In a field that features eight top-50 schools in the nation, Yoemans posted a one-under par 71 during the second round of action on Sunday. The senior carded a very clean round with three birdies to just two bogeys during the afternoon sessions. Overall, Yoemans leads Mizzou with a 151 through two rounds of play.
AP Top 25: Ole Miss tumbles in rankings after loss to LSU
After suffering its first loss of the season, Ole Miss took a big fall in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Rebels fell 45-20 to LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday and subsequently fell from No. 7 down to No. 15. They weren’t the only formerly undefeated top 10 team to fall in the rankings. UCLA went from No. 9 down to No. 12 following a 45-30 loss to Oregon in Eugene. While Ole Miss is now 7-1 on the year, UCLA dropped to 6-1 on the year.
wbrz.com
LSU comes in at #18 in latest AP Polls following big win against Ole Miss
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are back in the AP Top 25 rankings, coming in at #18 following their upset win over Ole Miss. The Tigers were briefly ranked #25 earlier this season before dropping out the ranks after a blowout loss to #3 Tennessee. Since then, LSU has found a rhythm, winning their last two games in dominating fashion.
NOLA.com
LSU fans rushed the field after the Ole Miss win. Some watching were surprised, embarrassed.
The LSU football team beat a previously undefeated No. 7 Ole Miss squad 45-20 in Baton Rouge on Saturday, providing the biggest win of Brian Kelly's short tenure. Once the game came to a close, many of the young LSU fans at Tiger Stadium decided it was a good opportunity to rush the field.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Desmond Howard has SEC team’s stock falling after Week 8
Ole Miss was being talked about as a team with the potential to make an SEC Championship run and perhaps even edge its way into the College Football Playoff, but there are questions surrounding that after the Rebels’ humbling 45-20 loss to the LSU Tigers. After that performance in...
tigerdroppings.com
Watch: LSU Players Celebrate The Ole Miss Win In The Locker Room To Boosie's "Set It Off"
Watch: Ole Miss Reveals Uniform Combo For LSU Game Using Boosie's "Set It Off" You must be logged in to comment. Sign In | Register. All the good dancers left with 2019. But, This is football. Great Job Tigers!!. Tigahs gettin with it. love to see it. 2 weeks bitches..
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU fans get trashed for rushing field after beating Ole Miss
The LSU Tigers upset the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels Saturday 45-20. Brian Kelly continues an impressive coaching job during his first season at the helm of the Tigers program, and Jayden Daniels scored a combined 5 touchdowns. LSU outscored Ole Miss 28-0 in the second half Saturday, too, to...
247Sports
LSU vs. Ole Miss: Kirk Herbstreit picks Tigers, likes Brian Kelly, team's buy-in
College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit expects LSU to hand Ole Miss its first loss of the season and says the Tigers' recent confidence level coming off their road win last week should pay off in a big way. LSU lost to Tennessee two weeks ago at home and has not lost consecutive games at Tiger Stadium in two decades.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Esports to Face Off Against Mississippi State
More than 100 players from the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University will compete in the fifth-annual Esports Egg Bowl on Saturday (Oct. 29) at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. The Pavilion opens at 10 a.m. with a line of computer screens and CPUs across...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin notes what went wrong in first loss of the season to LSU
Lane Kiffin addressed the media after Ole Miss’ 45-20 loss to LSU. He pinpointed what went wrong for the Rebels in their quest to win the West division. And with Alabama out to a fast start against Mississippi State and LSU looking stout after early losses, things are looking even bleaker.
thelocalvoice.net
Grishams Commit Estate Gift to Transforming Lives at Ole Miss
Bequest to support mission of Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement. Vaughn Grisham, professor emeritus of sociology at the University of Mississippi, believes his life’s purpose is to raise the quality of life for others, so much so that he founded an institute focused on that. Recently, the...
desotocountynews.com
Friday sports: South Panola blitzes past Jaguars
Photo: Players gather for the postgame handshake after South Panola’s 35-0 victory at DeSoto Central Friday night. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The South Panola football Tigers dominated the DeSoto Central Jaguars 35-0 Friday night at DeSoto Central, a game the Tigers had control of from the very start. DeSoto Central dropped...
James, Hardaway put on show at Mid-South Basketball Classic
MEMPHIS- Bronny James teamed up with Ashton Hardaway to play in the Mid-South Basketball Classic at Collierville High School. James, son of four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, posted 24 points in the outing for The California Basketball Club. Hardaway, is also son of Memphis Tiger great and current Tigers’ head basketball coach Penny Hardaway, dropped […]
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Could See Severe Storms Tuesday Morning Ahead of Incoming Cold Front
Don’t forget the umbrella Tuesday as you head out to work or school as an incoming cold front could bring some severe weather to Lafayette County in the morning. According to the National Weather Service, the highest risk for severe storms in Oxford is from 8 a.m. to noon.
wcbi.com
Ceremony scheduled, memorial service finalizing for Sam Westmoreland
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Family and friends are remembering Sam Westmoreland today on what would have been his 19th birthday. Plans are being finalized for a public memorial service. The ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, October 26th at 5:00 p.m. at The Orchard in Tupelo. That’s on Coley Road....
WLBT
14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi
BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336. She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis. Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using...
Mississippi officials looking for man missing for three days
Mississippi officials are looking for information regarding the disappearance of a man last seen three days ago. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert for Carter Blane Bliven, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Bliven is 6-foot, 1-inch tall, and weighs approximately 250 lbs. He...
Seven-car crash leaves parts of HWY 385 blocked
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers currently have parts of Highway 385 blocked due to a crash in Collierville. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of 385 near Highway 72. Seven cars were involved. No injuries have been reported at this time. We will update this page when more information is available.
