Oxford, MS

mutigers.com

Easley's Goal Pulls Soccer Even at Texas A&M, 1-1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The University of Missouri soccer team ended its contest against Texas A&M University in a 1-1 draw Sunday, Oct. 23. The contest started with back-and-forth action with Mizzou (5-7-4) earning the first shot on goal, but it was Texas A&M (8-5-5) who found the back of the net first. Coming off a corner kick in the 8th minute that pinned balled throughout the box, redshirt freshman Bella Hollenbach made the initial save, but the Tigers could not corral the rebound to clear as the Aggie went up by one.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
mutigers.com

Women’s Golf Begins Play at Jim West Challenge

San Marcos, Texas – The Missouri women's golf team opened play at the Jim West Challenge on Sunday with Sophia Yoemans leading the way for the Tigers. In a field that features eight top-50 schools in the nation, Yoemans posted a one-under par 71 during the second round of action on Sunday. The senior carded a very clean round with three birdies to just two bogeys during the afternoon sessions. Overall, Yoemans leads Mizzou with a 151 through two rounds of play.
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

AP Top 25: Ole Miss tumbles in rankings after loss to LSU

After suffering its first loss of the season, Ole Miss took a big fall in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Rebels fell 45-20 to LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday and subsequently fell from No. 7 down to No. 15. They weren’t the only formerly undefeated top 10 team to fall in the rankings. UCLA went from No. 9 down to No. 12 following a 45-30 loss to Oregon in Eugene. While Ole Miss is now 7-1 on the year, UCLA dropped to 6-1 on the year.
OXFORD, MS
wbrz.com

LSU comes in at #18 in latest AP Polls following big win against Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are back in the AP Top 25 rankings, coming in at #18 following their upset win over Ole Miss. The Tigers were briefly ranked #25 earlier this season before dropping out the ranks after a blowout loss to #3 Tennessee. Since then, LSU has found a rhythm, winning their last two games in dominating fashion.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Desmond Howard has SEC team’s stock falling after Week 8

Ole Miss was being talked about as a team with the potential to make an SEC Championship run and perhaps even edge its way into the College Football Playoff, but there are questions surrounding that after the Rebels’ humbling 45-20 loss to the LSU Tigers. After that performance in...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU fans get trashed for rushing field after beating Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers upset the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels Saturday 45-20. Brian Kelly continues an impressive coaching job during his first season at the helm of the Tigers program, and Jayden Daniels scored a combined 5 touchdowns. LSU outscored Ole Miss 28-0 in the second half Saturday, too, to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Esports to Face Off Against Mississippi State

More than 100 players from the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University will compete in the fifth-annual Esports Egg Bowl on Saturday (Oct. 29) at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. The Pavilion opens at 10 a.m. with a line of computer screens and CPUs across...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin notes what went wrong in first loss of the season to LSU

Lane Kiffin addressed the media after Ole Miss’ 45-20 loss to LSU. He pinpointed what went wrong for the Rebels in their quest to win the West division. And with Alabama out to a fast start against Mississippi State and LSU looking stout after early losses, things are looking even bleaker.
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Grishams Commit Estate Gift to Transforming Lives at Ole Miss

Bequest to support mission of Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement. Vaughn Grisham, professor emeritus of sociology at the University of Mississippi, believes his life’s purpose is to raise the quality of life for others, so much so that he founded an institute focused on that. Recently, the...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Friday sports: South Panola blitzes past Jaguars

Photo: Players gather for the postgame handshake after South Panola’s 35-0 victory at DeSoto Central Friday night. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The South Panola football Tigers dominated the DeSoto Central Jaguars 35-0 Friday night at DeSoto Central, a game the Tigers had control of from the very start. DeSoto Central dropped...
BATESVILLE, MS
WREG

James, Hardaway put on show at Mid-South Basketball Classic

MEMPHIS- Bronny James teamed up with Ashton Hardaway to play in the Mid-South Basketball Classic at Collierville High School. James, son of four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, posted 24 points in the outing for The California Basketball Club. Hardaway, is also son of Memphis Tiger great and current Tigers’ head basketball coach Penny Hardaway, dropped […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
wcbi.com

Ceremony scheduled, memorial service finalizing for Sam Westmoreland

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Family and friends are remembering Sam Westmoreland today on what would have been his 19th birthday. Plans are being finalized for a public memorial service. The ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, October 26th at 5:00 p.m. at The Orchard in Tupelo. That’s on Coley Road....
TUPELO, MS
WLBT

14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336. She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis. Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using...
UNION COUNTY, MS
WREG

Seven-car crash leaves parts of HWY 385 blocked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers currently have parts of Highway 385 blocked due to a crash in Collierville. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of 385 near Highway 72. Seven cars were involved. No injuries have been reported at this time. We will update this page when more information is available.
COLLIERVILLE, TN

