Crowley beats Trinity on last second field goal, Weatherford edges Boswell and more from Fort Worth area in Week 9

Week 9

Crowley 26, Trinity 24

Crowley stays near the top of the District 3-6A standings while Euless Trinity’s playoff chances take a massive hit as Angel Loerna drilled a game-wining field goal from 36 yards out as time expired to give the Eagles a 26-24 win.

It looked like it was the Trojans’ game to win as Trinity (2-6, 2-2) rallied back from a 23-14 deficit entering the fourth quarter and took a 24-23 lead with 50 seconds left on a 29-yard field goal from Calvin Momanyi.

Crowley (4-4, 4-1) marched right down the field on the ensuing possession thanks to four completions from Caleb Williams as well as a 12-yard run to set up the game-winning field goal attempt.

Williams finished with 314 total yards and two scores to lead Crowley, and Gary Maddox rushed for 217 yards to lead Trinity.

Weatherford 31, Boswell 28

In a back-and-forth game, Weatherford was able to rally in the second half to win 31-28.

The win moves the Kangaroos (6-2, 3-2) into third place in the 3-6A standings thanks to now having the tiebreaker over Boswell (6-2, 3-2).

Keller 47, Fossil Ridge 21

Jayden Hart went off for 240 yards and four scores to help Keller coast to a dominating 47-21 win over Fossil Ridge. After forcing Fossil Ridge (4-4 2-3 in District 4-6A) to punt on its opening possession, Keller (6-2, 3-2) immediately went to the ground game as Hart ripped off a 36-yard gain on third down and then scored three plays later to give Keller the 7-0 lead.

From there, the Indians added 19 more points to lead 26-0 before Fossil Ridge found the end zone. Keller added a 58-yard Tre Guerra touchdown pass to Tre’ Griffiths before the half and then added a 68-yard run by Hart late in the third to go up 40-8.

Landen Chambers led the Panthers’ offense with 219 yards on the ground and a score.

Arlington 31, Lamar 7

Drelon Burton scored twice in the first quarter and Arlington breezed to a 31-7 win over Arlington Lamar to close in on securing a playoff spot out of 8-6A.

Arlington (5-3, 3-1) and Lamar (3-5, 2-2) traded punts to open the game and then Burton scored his first of three touchdowns on the night to give the Colts a lead it would never give up.

On Arlington’s next possession, Burton took the drive’s opening play 69 yards for a score to push the lead to 14-0. Arlington tacked on 10 points in the second quarter to go up 24-0 at the half. Burton finished with 186 yards on 27 carries along with his three rushing touchdowns.

Arlington has a chance for a three-way tie for first in 8-6A when it faces Martin next week.

SGP 33, Bowie 13

After an opening-drive interception that led to a Bowie score, South Grand Prairie outscored Bowie 33-7 from the second quarter to win 33-13. SGP (4-5, 4-1 in District 8-6A) had two giveaways in the first quarter and a turnover on downs in the second, which kept the Warriors off the board until there was 2:17 remaining in the first half.

Capping off an 80-yard drive, Jaden Stanley connected with Matthew Ramirez for a 33-yard touchdown to draw even with the Volunteers (4-4, 2-2). SGP forced a punt and then scored with 26 seconds left in the half on a 12-yard AJ Newberry touchdown run.

The Warriors extended the lead in the third quarter on their first possession thanks to another Newberry touchdown run to go up 20-6. Newberry finished with 125 yards on 25 carries and three touchdowns on the ground and added five catches for 51 yards to lead South Grand Prairie.

Birdville 34, Richland 30

Birdville scored the games final 13 points in the fourth quarter to steal a win on the road against previously unbeaten Richland, 34-30. The Hawks (6-2, 5-1) move into second in 5-5A Division 1 – owning the tiebreaker now over Richland – with two games left on the schedule.

Richland (7-1, 5-1) led 27-20 going into the fourth quarter and boosted that lead to 10 on a 39-yard field goal by Russell Skipper with 11:11 left in regulation.

Birdville responded with a 5 1/2 minute drive capped off by an 8-yard pass from Noah Normand to Sekou Konate and added a two-point conversion to make it 30-28 with 5:47 left. On Richland’s ensuing possession, Birdville forced a fumble and recovered with 3:13 to play.

Birdville regained the lead with 43 seconds left after Normand ran into the end zone from 13 yards out.

Normand finished with four total touchdowns on the night and three for 273 yards. Bryce Morton had 359 yards passing and three scores to lead Richland.

Argyle 35, Independence 10

For the third straight week, Argyle was able to knock off another undefeated team within district thanks to the running back duo of Landon Farris and RJ Bunnell in a 35-10 win over Frisco Independence (7-1, 3- 1 in 3-5A D2).

It was a close game in the first half, as each team managed just one score with Argyle holding a 7-3 lead at the half. The third quarter is when Argyle’s (8-0, 4-0) ground game took over with Farris and Bunnell each scoring on the ground and John Gailey adding a 74-yard touchdown to Will Krzysiak to go up 28-10 entering the fourth.

Farris ran for 153 yards and two scores and Bunnell added 127 yards and the one score. With the win, Argyle, in its first year at the 5A level, is assured at least a tie of the district title and can outright clinch it with a win next week over Denton.

Everman 33, Summit 14

Everman forced three takeaways and used a big second quarter to down Summit 33-14 at home Friday night, led by Barrington Stricklin’s two interceptions.

Summit (4-4, 3-2 in District 5-5A Division 2) grabbed the lead early in the first quarter and had a chance to go up 10-7 early in the second quarter, only to see Kriston Scruggs return the blocked attempt back 56 yards to give Everman the 14-7 lead.

Summit tied the score at 14 but would not be able to keep up as the Bulldogs (7-1, 5-0) scored 12 points to close out the second quarter. Jarion Basped had two touchdown passes on the night, both to Jonathen Wilson, who finished with three catches for 110 yards.

Errick Mills added 16 carries for 106 yards and two scores to help lead Everman in the win.

Martin 58, Grand Prairie 2

Arlington Martin was completely dominant in a 58-2 win over Grand Prairie to stay perfect in 8-6A play.

Grand Prairie (0-9, 0-5) missed a field goal on the game’s opening possession as Martin (7-1, 4-0) blocked the attempt and returned the ball to its own 39. Seven plays later, Zaire Barrows rushed in from 14 yards out plus the two-point conversion to go up 8-0.

In the second quarter, it was more of the same for Martin, as the Warriors outscored the Gophers 21-0 to lead 29-0 at the half.

Barrow finished with 11 carries for 156 yards and three touchdowns while Sergio Snider had nine carries for 147 yards and a score. Martin racked up 457 yards on the ground.