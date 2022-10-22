Read full article on original website
Times News
Bomber girls win CL soccer title
CATASAUQUA - Two teams with strong defenses met in Saturday’s Colonial League girls soccer championship game at Alumni Field in Catasauqua. In a combined total of 38 games, Palmerton and Northwestern Lehigh had allowed just 26 goals between them all season. Ironically, if a game where goals were expected...
Times News
So. Lehigh blanks NW Spartans capture CL field hockey crown
CATASAUQUA - Nobody ever takes the Northwestern Lehigh field hockey program lightly and after their upset win over Wilson in the Colonial League semifinals, Southern Lehigh was not going to take any chances against the Tigers in the league finals on Saturday at Catasauqua’s Alumni Field. The challenge coming...
Times News
Pen Argyl uses big plays to pull away from PV
HELLERTOWN - Panther Valley head coach Mark Lavine knew Pen Argyl’s playmakers would be dangerous in the open field. The Green Knights found room to run against the Panthers, hitting on several long scoring plays en route to a 42-7 victory on Saturday at Saucon Valley High School. The...
Times News
Schuylkill wreath class
Make your own Evergreen Wreath or Swag at the Schuylkill County Master Gardener Workshop on Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon at Evergreen Acres, 135 Fort Lebanon Rd., Auburn. Register at http://schuylkillExt@psu.edu by selecting workshops from the menu box and type wreath in the search bar. Class size is...
Times News
Lehighton plans crisis response
In the wake of an unfounded threat in neighboring Tamaqua Area School District last week, Lehighton Area School District presented an official “crisis management plan” Monday night spelling out responsibilities during any incidents. The plan, Superintendent Dr. Christina Fish said, was something the district wanted to get implemented...
Times News
On track for history
The dramatic comeback of the 148-year-old Tamaqua train station - saved from the brink of demolition 30 years ago - will be saluted in a way that nobody could have imagined. The revitalized 1874 passenger depot will get its own official postage stamp in 2023, according to the United States Postal Service.
Times News
Fall festival gives CCTI chance to showcase school
The Carbon Career & Technical Institute hosted its first fall festival craft and vendor event on Saturday inside the school, along with a car show. “We’re very excited for it,” said Jacqui Cole, student counsel adviser and English teacher at CCTI. “It’s going to be a good day, and it’s nice to get the community in here, for them to see the building and highlight local vendors.”
Times News
Three injured in Ross Twp.collision
State police at Lehighton reported investigating a two-vehicle crash at 5:19 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the intersection of Route 115 and Kunkletown Road, in Ross Township, Monroe County. Troopers said Kathy W. Goida, 67, of Saylorsburg, driving a 2021 Kia Seltos, was stopped for a stop sign on Kunkletown...
Times News
State police at Schuylkill Haven
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following incidents:. • On Oct. 12 at 8:42 p.m. troopers were dispatched to 31 Atlantic St., in Norwegian Township, for an assault report. A 28-year-old woman from Pottsville, was struck in the face with a phone causing injuries, by Shawn Sukeena, 45, of Minersville. Sukeena fled the scene prior to the arrival of troopers.
Times News
Another busy weekend in Jim Thorpe
Visitors crowd Hazard Square in Jim Thorpe Saturday morning. The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway posted that it handled a record number of passengers, exceeding the 4,000 plus number from last weekend. Streets were crowded and businesspeople posted that customers should be sure to leave extra time to get to their destination.
Times News
Fetterman earns degree from Penn State
Christopher Fetterman, son of Robert and Melissa Fetterman of Lehighton, recently received a Master’s Degree in Public Administration with a certificate in policy analysis and evaluation from Penn State. Fetterman, a 2004 Lehighton graduate and 2008 Bloomsburg University graduate, graduated summa cum laude with a 4.0 GPA from Penn...
Times News
Marian holds Hall of Fame induction
The Marian Catholic High School Hall of Fame Committee held its induction ceremony on Oct. 23 at Capriotti’s Banquet Hall in Tresckow. Inducted were, front row from left, Mary Dakosty, who accepted the induction plaque for her son Stan Jr. (2001), head coach at Colgate University who was unable to attend, Angela Mazur Ferree (2000), Maria Poluka Serina (1999), Mary Horvat Vermillion (2002), Erin Brady Miles (1999); back row, George Dennis Boyle Jr. (1962), Tom Hydro (1986), Jamie Ryan (2002), Jeff Markosky (1990), and Al Donadi (2001). Also inducted but unable to attend was Jim Magda (1995). CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Driver ejected through convertible roof in crash
The driver of a vehicle that was involved in a crash at 1:42 p.m. Sunday on Route 209 in Hamilton Township was ejected from the open roof of his convertible and transported to the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem, according to state police at the Stroudsburg barracks. Police said Scott R....
Times News
ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 25, 1963
Luther Getz of Albrightsville, Penn Forest Township supervisor, was elected president of the Carbon County Association of Township Officers during the 50th anniversary convention and dinner held Thursday at the Mahoning Valley Fire Company. Other officers elected were John Martonick, Banks Township supervisor, first vice president; Gladys Bauman, Mahoning Township...
In Easton, Doug Mastriano vows to turn Pa. into the ‘Florida of the north’
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano toured the Lehigh Valley Friday in the Easton area and Allentown as part of his “Restore Freedom” rallies on the campaign trail. The Easton area event was held at the American Legion on Corriere Road in Palmer. In Allentown on Friday evening, he...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Parking problems at Jim Thorpe
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, there are calls about holiday fun getting ruined and a festival all about fall foliage. But first, we begin with a call about campaign spending. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
Times News
State police report on area crashes
• One person sustained suspected minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 5:14 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Intersection of Interchange and Red Hill roads in Towamensing Township. State police at the Lehighton barracks said David H. Stanmets, 48, of Bangor, was operating the 2002 Harley Davidson...
Times News
Area drivers involved in Lehigh Valley crashes
State police at Fogelsville released information on the following crashes:. • Chad T. Roman, 52, of Albrightsville, suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 2:12 p.m. Oct. 17 on Longswamp Road in Lower Macungie Township. Police said he was transported to the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township, for...
Times News
Tamaqua train station to be featured on 2023 stamp
The U.S. Postal Service announced Monday that the historic Tamaqua train station will be featured on a 2023 stamp. “The 2023 stamp program features a broad range of subjects and designs. These miniature works of art highlight our unique American culture and offer a broad selection for those looking to collect stamps or send their mail around the nation or the world,” said USPS Stamp Services Director William Gicker.
Times News
Chili cook off on Sunday to benefit Tamaqua church
A Tamaqua church will hold its first Chili Cook Off on Sunday, and is inviting the public to sample some delicious homemade recipes. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from St. John Lutheran Church, Pine and Mauch Chunk streets, and will feature batches of chili made by the congregation.
