Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Times News
Marchessault hat trick lifts Lehighton
Lehighton boys’ soccer coach Dave Yob pointed out that the belief was there all along. The belief that the program had the potential for an appearance in the postseason. His program put an end to a playoff drought midway through the year, as the Indians qualified for the District 11 Class 2A playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Times News
Jim Thorpe-Lehighton Boys Soccer
Photos from Lehighton's 4-2 win over Jim Thorpe in the District 11 Class 2A playoffs on Monday. The Indians will face top seed Blue Mountain in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. By Rich Smith.
Times News
Pen Argyl uses big plays to pull away from PV
HELLERTOWN - Panther Valley head coach Mark Lavine knew Pen Argyl’s playmakers would be dangerous in the open field. The Green Knights found room to run against the Panthers, hitting on several long scoring plays en route to a 42-7 victory on Saturday at Saucon Valley High School. The...
Times News
Marian softball team does a good deed
The Unit 360 American Legion Auxiliary of Weatherly recently presented a “Good Deed Award” to the Marian Catholic Fillies softball team and coach Joe DeAngelo. The award recognized the team for honoring the memory of a college softball player who died by suicide. The Fillies, along with the Weatherly Lady Wreckers softball team, aimed to raise awareness of mental health issues.
Times News
Marian holds Hall of Fame induction
The Marian Catholic High School Hall of Fame Committee held its induction ceremony on Oct. 23 at Capriotti’s Banquet Hall in Tresckow. Inducted were, front row from left, Mary Dakosty, who accepted the induction plaque for her son Stan Jr. (2001), head coach at Colgate University who was unable to attend, Angela Mazur Ferree (2000), Maria Poluka Serina (1999), Mary Horvat Vermillion (2002), Erin Brady Miles (1999); back row, George Dennis Boyle Jr. (1962), Tom Hydro (1986), Jamie Ryan (2002), Jeff Markosky (1990), and Al Donadi (2001). Also inducted but unable to attend was Jim Magda (1995). CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Halloween events
Send your event information to tneditor@tnonline.com. • The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. It is a tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets. A tour of downtown Pottsville will start at the society, 305 N. Centre St., at 8 p.m. Saturday. For reservations, contact the society at 570-622-7540.
Times News
On track for history
The dramatic comeback of the 148-year-old Tamaqua train station - saved from the brink of demolition 30 years ago - will be saluted in a way that nobody could have imagined. The revitalized 1874 passenger depot will get its own official postage stamp in 2023, according to the United States Postal Service.
Times News
Fall festival gives CCTI chance to showcase school
The Carbon Career & Technical Institute hosted its first fall festival craft and vendor event on Saturday inside the school, along with a car show. “We’re very excited for it,” said Jacqui Cole, student counsel adviser and English teacher at CCTI. “It’s going to be a good day, and it’s nice to get the community in here, for them to see the building and highlight local vendors.”
fox29.com
Philadelphia erupts with excitement, fans take to the streets as Phillies move on to World Series
PHILADELPHIA - When it comes to sports celebrations, no city does it quite like Philadelphia!. From first pitch to final out, Phillies fans cheered on their team - erupting with pure joy as they clinched the NLCS with a 4-3 victory against the Padres in Game 5. The Phillies will...
Times News
Schuylkill wreath class
Make your own Evergreen Wreath or Swag at the Schuylkill County Master Gardener Workshop on Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon at Evergreen Acres, 135 Fort Lebanon Rd., Auburn. Register at http://schuylkillExt@psu.edu by selecting workshops from the menu box and type wreath in the search bar. Class size is...
Times News
Fetterman earns degree from Penn State
Christopher Fetterman, son of Robert and Melissa Fetterman of Lehighton, recently received a Master’s Degree in Public Administration with a certificate in policy analysis and evaluation from Penn State. Fetterman, a 2004 Lehighton graduate and 2008 Bloomsburg University graduate, graduated summa cum laude with a 4.0 GPA from Penn...
Times News
Lehighton plans crisis response
In the wake of an unfounded threat in neighboring Tamaqua Area School District last week, Lehighton Area School District presented an official “crisis management plan” Monday night spelling out responsibilities during any incidents. The plan, Superintendent Dr. Christina Fish said, was something the district wanted to get implemented...
Times News
Another busy weekend in Jim Thorpe
Visitors crowd Hazard Square in Jim Thorpe Saturday morning. The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway posted that it handled a record number of passengers, exceeding the 4,000 plus number from last weekend. Streets were crowded and businesspeople posted that customers should be sure to leave extra time to get to their destination.
Times News
LCCC to hold info session
Lehigh Carbon Community College will hold an evening information session for adults, veterans and returning students from 6 to 7 p.m., Nov. 3. Prospective students and their families are invited to the session to be held in room 201 of the Community Services Center on the Schnecksville campus. Members of...
Times News
Three injured in Ross Twp.collision
State police at Lehighton reported investigating a two-vehicle crash at 5:19 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the intersection of Route 115 and Kunkletown Road, in Ross Township, Monroe County. Troopers said Kathy W. Goida, 67, of Saylorsburg, driving a 2021 Kia Seltos, was stopped for a stop sign on Kunkletown...
Times News
State police at Schuylkill Haven
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following incidents:. • On Oct. 12 at 8:42 p.m. troopers were dispatched to 31 Atlantic St., in Norwegian Township, for an assault report. A 28-year-old woman from Pottsville, was struck in the face with a phone causing injuries, by Shawn Sukeena, 45, of Minersville. Sukeena fled the scene prior to the arrival of troopers.
Times News
Tamaqua train station to be featured on 2023 stamp
The U.S. Postal Service announced Monday that the historic Tamaqua train station will be featured on a 2023 stamp. “The 2023 stamp program features a broad range of subjects and designs. These miniature works of art highlight our unique American culture and offer a broad selection for those looking to collect stamps or send their mail around the nation or the world,” said USPS Stamp Services Director William Gicker.
sframpage.org
Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford
After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Parking problems at Jim Thorpe
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, there are calls about holiday fun getting ruined and a festival all about fall foliage. But first, we begin with a call about campaign spending. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
In Easton, Doug Mastriano vows to turn Pa. into the ‘Florida of the north’
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano toured the Lehigh Valley Friday in the Easton area and Allentown as part of his “Restore Freedom” rallies on the campaign trail. The Easton area event was held at the American Legion on Corriere Road in Palmer. In Allentown on Friday evening, he...
