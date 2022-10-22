Read full article on original website
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok BaffledLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Many Californians to get more money back with new IRS tax ratesJ.R. HeimbignerLos Angeles, CA
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
Lakers News: How Rival Teams Perceive The Lakers Right Now
Your Los Angeles Lakers need to make a trade. They know it, and so does everybody else. The team boasts two incredibly appetizing future first-round draft picks available to flip this year in its 2027 and 2029 firsts. Given how bad the team looks now with All-NBA forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis in relatively fine form (though no longer in their primes, it would appear), one could reasonably expect the team to be pretty darn bad five and seven years from now.
Kevin Garnett: This is Steph Curry’s Era, Not LeBron’s
View the original article to see embedded media. Fresh off his fourth championship in the last eight seasons, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is having another great start to the new season. He and his team are determined to repeat last year's title, and continue expanding upon what has been one of the most dominant dynasties in NBA history.
Steve Kerr: Andrew Wiggins Playing Best Basketball of Career
View the original article to see embedded media. Andrew Wiggins has been one of the brightest spots for the Golden State Warriors in this early season. So much so, that he's earned some tremendous praise from Warriors coach Steve Kerr. "This is the best I've ever seen Wiggs," Kerr said....
Pacers’ Rick Carlisle Believes Tobias Harris Deserves More Credit
The Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Indiana Pacers on Monday night for their fourth outing of the year. Going into the matchup, the Sixers were 0-3 with losses against the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and the San Antonio Spurs. Despite the Sixers being winless, the Indiana Pacers knew they were going...
Gilgeous-Alexander’s 33 help OKC top short-handed Clippers
There was no celebration for the Oklahoma City Thunder after earning their first win of the season in four tries. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points and the Thunder defeated the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 108-94 on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said the players are more concerned with...
Beal limited by back, but Wizards roll past Pistons 120-99
Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points, and the Washington Wizards overcame Bradley Beal's back issues to beat the Detroit Pistons 120-99 on Tuesday night. Beal was limited to 21:49 because of back tightness, although he was able to return late in the third quarter after missing the entire second. The Wizards actually broke the game open without him and cruised to a lopsided victory.
Sacramento faces Memphis, seeks to break 3-game skid
Memphis Grizzlies (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game skid when the Kings play Memphis. Sacramento finished 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings shot 46.0% from...
Paul Reed Remains Ready to do ‘Dirty Work’ for 76ers
The backup center position was all the talk in the offseason for the Philadelphia 76ers. With Paul Reed, Charles Bassey, and Montrezl Harrell battling it out in the offseason for minutes behind Joel Embiid, many were curious as to who would win over the spot as the five-time All-Star’s backup.
Rams DT Aaron Donald Cuts Ties with Kanye West & Donda Sports, Releases Statement
Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald once called his decision to join rap superstar Kanye West and Donda Sports "a no-brainer." Now, that choice has been flipped on its head in what Donald clearly feels is another no-brainer move. He announced Tuesday that he will be parting ways with the agency after West said he wouldn't apologize for recent antisemitic remarks.
Dalvin Cook fined for celebration after game-deciding touchdown
Dalvin Cook got off to a slow start this season but he's begun to find his stride over the last few weeks. Cook has averaged 5+ yards per carry and scored at least one touchdown in three of his last four games. The Minnesota Vikings were on a BYE last...
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Posts On Social Media for First Time Since NLDS Loss
It's easy for baseball fans to sometimes think they care more than the players do. We've seen that with Dodgers fans over the past 10 days, with accusations of "no heart" peppered among the complaints about L.A.'s shocking loss to the Padres in the NLDS. What we sometimes forget is...
