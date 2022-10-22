Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KWTX
‘Very scary’: Cowboys capture Bison that escaped from veterinarian’s property in Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas cowboys on horseback on Tuesday afternoon helped authorities in the city of Belton, corral, tranquilize, and capture a loose bison. “It was pretty tough because he kept beating us into brush,” said cowboy Joe Draper. “We couldn’t get him to come out to where we could actually get a shot and get him roped and get him captured.”
fox44news.com
Waco Community Members Express Excitement & Concern Over Cotton Palace Park
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Waco Parks and Recreation Department held a community vision meeting Tuesday evening for the future of Cotton Palace Park. Its one of the oldest parks in Waco opening in 1894, and the goal is to revitalize the area to represent its historical significance. Potential...
fox44news.com
Brett Yormark stays committed to aggressive approach in terms of conference expansion
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — At the Waco Chamber of Commerce’s Tipoff Luncheon on Tuesday, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark continued to preach an aggressive mentality when it comes to conference expansion. “I’ve telegraphed my intentions,” Yormark said. “You know I decided I want to take a different...
fox44news.com
ASC names Jerry Day Offensive Player of the Week
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Jerry Day is the ASC Offensive Player of the Week after his 7 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns against Sul Ross State. This is the sophomore wide receivers first weekly award at UMHB.
brownwoodnews.com
Local Football Standings – Through Week 9
— Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Tolar 57, Bangs 0. San Saba 41, Goldthwaite 12. Hamilton 35, De Leon 20S.
fox44news.com
Overnight storm leaves numerous local power outages
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX44) – Overnight storms with high straight line winds have resulted in numerous power outages throughout Central Texas. ONCOR’s outage reporting system indicates most of these outages are in individual neighborhoods or areas of town – rather than wide spread outages. Around 1,100 customers in...
Stay Alert: Copperas Cove, Texas ISD Warning Of New Threat Trend
Bullying is something that we all at one point have experienced at our lives. It's not a fun experience to go through. All of us can remember a point in our lives that we remember not because it was a fun memory, but because we were bullied for reasons unknown.
baylorlariat.com
Yes, I do know Baylor is Christian; I’m not
I haven’t complained about taking religious classes at Baylor, but I know it’s incredibly difficult for some people. On Oct. 18, The Baylor Lariat Editorial Board published the following editorial: “Don’t be shocked by your Christian university making you take Christian courses.”. If you didn’t get...
Texas Tech vs Baylor is Officially a Blackout
Texas Tech football is 14-12 while wearing all black since 2009. On Saturday, they'll have the chance to move to 15-12 this weekend against Baylor because the Red Raiders are having themselves a good old-fashioned blackout. The Red Raiders will also be looking to stay undefeated at home after beating...
fox44news.com
Multiple departments responding to Robinson fire
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in the Robinson area. The Waco Fire Department said Tuesday morning that it is assisting in extinguishing the fire, which broke out at 1004 Woodcock Drive. Neighbors are telling FOX 44 News that the house...
fox44news.com
Baylor alumnus turns childhood journals into children’s boook
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Many people go throughout their lives keeping a journal or diary documenting important moments. But, one local man has kept those childhood journals his whole life and is now turning them in to something more. Baylor alumnus Andy Pittman, also known as Grandy, kept...
Severe Storms In Texas Flip Car, Cause Damage To Several Buildings
The storms possibly included a tornado.
WacoTrib.com
Bus driver shortage persists for Waco-area schools
As a Waco ISD board trustee and Waco High School football parent, Jonathan Grant knew of the ongoing shortage of bus drivers in the area. But an episode from a football game a week ago against Shoemaker High School in Killeen drove the point home. Buses full of Waco High...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tornado Confirmed in Central Texas Monday Night
The National Weather Service confirms a tornado left a path of damage in Central Texas during severe storms Monday night. The NWS confirmed the tornado touched down just south of the Williamson County city of Jarrell, located about 40 miles north along Interstate 35 from Austin. The NWS told KXAN-TV...
KWTX
Early voting starts Monday: What you need to know before you cast your ballot
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early voting for the November 8th, General Election begins Monday. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of resources so you’re prepared to hit the polls. Bell County:. Beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, Bell County voters will have the chance to cast their...
KWTX
Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
WacoTrib.com
Hotels, more restaurants planned near Waco's Cinemark movie theater
NewQuest Properties continues to find missing parts for Cottonwood Creek Market, with new commitments from two hotels and three dining spots at the multiphase development at New Road and Interstate 35. A Dallas-based hotel developer has signed a deal on 6 acres directly behind the 14-screen Cinemark movie theater. It...
Killeen, Texas Schools Wants to Raid Your Closet For A Good Cause
If you are in the closet on this one, let me fill you in on a wonderful thing KISD is doing for students and their families in need in Killeen, Texas. They operate something they like to call the “Clothes Closet”. Dust Off Your Denim. The Clothes Closet...
fox44news.com
City of Killeen provides severe weather damage update
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Several calls were made in the Killeen area about vehicle accidents and downed trees during the severe weather on Monday night and Tuesday morning. This is according to the City of Killeen, who says the calls were made to the Police Department and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. There were no serious accidents reported, although there were reports of some trapped in water.
fox44news.com
Waco fire forces people out of homes
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of a Waco townhome have been displaced after a Sunday evening fire. Crews were dispatched around 5:25 p.m. Sunday to a second-alarm structure fire in the 900 block of Briar Drive. Additional units were requested. The fire occurred inside of a two-unit townhome....
