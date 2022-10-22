Read full article on original website
williamsonhomepage.com
Game of the Week presented by Hoffmann Brothers: Brentwood, Centennial meet with playoff implications at stake
Brentwood and Centennial clash on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Brentwood High School in one of the most important local contests of the season. Major playoff implications rest on this game between the Bruins (6-3) and Cougars (8-1). The game will feature some of the top offensive talent in...
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood Academy, Ensworth among schools moving up a classification for football starting next season
Monday was the deadline for schools to announce to the TSSAA if they intended to move up a classification for the 2023-2025 classification cycle, and several local football programs announced moves up the divisional ladder. Joining Lipscomb Academy on the move from Division II-AA to Division II-AAA will be Brentwood...
williamsonhomepage.com
Connor James Phillips
On Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m., Taylor University freshman Connor Phillips died in Muncie, Indiana from complications linked to pre-existing health conditions. Born June 19, 2003, in Great Falls, MT as the second child of Mike and Julie Phillips, Connor claimed Franklin, TN as his hometown after living there nearly 9 years.
Gallatin, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
clarksvillenow.com
Big Birdie Ball Tournament turns downtown Clarksville into 9-hole course
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Golfers turned downtown into a nine-hole course during the Big Birdie Ball Tournament this weekend. For a putting fee, teams got downtown-safe equipment and a course to navigate through the city, as a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters. It was the fifth annual...
Clarksville, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
williamsonhomepage.com
NCAAF Roundup: Vols predictably dominate UT-Martin, TSU wins third in a row
Every week, the Nashville Post will have a roundup of the weekend's Nashville-area college football games, including top performers and takeaways, as well as updates from around the state and on local players. Let's take a look back at the slate from week 9 of the college football season. Tennessee...
mainstreetmaury.com
Columbia Central's Morgan to join Lady Vols as 2024 signee
Playing close to home was an important factor as Saviya Morgan considered her collegiate options.
carthagecourier.com
Second person wreck victim in Trousdale County in October
A second Smith County resident has died during the month of October as the result of a roadway accident in neighboring Trousdale County. Riddleton resident Judy Law passed away Tuesday afternoon (October 18) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where she was being treated for injuries sustained in a single vehicle wreck in Trousdale County.
mainstreetmaury.com
Summertown's Burleson commits to Vanderbilt baseball
Grayson Burleson received a college baseball scholarship offer from his “dream school”. That’s how, as a high school sophomore, the Summertown standout became a Vanderbilt commit.
Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium
The Tennessee Titans today shared renderings of its potential new stadium, which would encompass 1.7 million square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000. The renderings follow last week’s announcement that the team and the City of Nashville had reached a proposed agreement for a new, enclosed stadium, which will be discussed by Metro Council […] The post Take a First Look at the Proposed Titans Stadium appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WSMV
Percy Warner Golf Course to close for renovation project
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Percy Warner Golf Course will be closing in November to undergo an 11-month golf course renovation and enhancement project led by architect Bruce Hepner. Metro Parks and Recreation, the Tennessee Golf Foundation and Friends of Warner Parks are partnering to restore the golf course and surrounding...
Vanderbilt students upset over affordability of new graduate apartments
The cheapest apartment is just under $1,400 and and is also under 300 square feet.
Tennessee Has All the Top Recruits Talking
The Vols have as much momentum as any program in the country and it's paying dividends on the recruiting trail
whvoradio.com
Names Released In Bradshaw Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was southbound when she attempted to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama at the 5000 block of Bradshaw Road and hit his SUV.
Crash involving overturned ambulance on Highway 43 in Columbia
A crash involving an overturned ambulance has shut down a section of Highway 43 in Columbia.
radio7media.com
Maury County Responders Busy on Monday
MAURY COUNTY RESPONDERS WERE BUSY MONDAY RESPONDING TO MULTIPLE BRUSH FIRES AND A GARBAGE TRUCK FIRE ON I-65 SOUTHBOUND. THE GRASS FIRES SPANNED MILES OF BRUSH ALONG 65 BETWEEN THE BEAR CREEK AND NEW LEWISBURG HIGHWAY EXITS AND WERE THE RESULT OF THE FLAMING CONTENTS OF THE GARBAGE TRUCK DROPPING AS THE DRIVER ATTEMPTED TO STOP THE VEHICLE. MAURY COUNTY FIRE UTILIZED MULTIPLE ENGINES, TANKERS, AND BRUSH TRUCKS TO EXTINGUISH THE FLAMES. AS A RESULT OF THE OPERATIONS, TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL AND THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT ASSISTED IN SHUTTING DOWN THE HIGHWAY UNTIL IT WAS SAFE FOR VEHICLES TO CONTINUE. ALL OCCUPANTS OF THE VEHICLE WERE ABLE TO EXIT SAFETY AND NO OTHERS WERE INJURED. AT 7:15PM, THE FIRE WAS DECLARED EXTINGUISHED.
WSMV
Nashville Powerball player wins $50,000 in Saturday’s draw
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Nashville won $50,000 from the drawing held on Saturday night. The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Shell, 3701 Nolensville Pike.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
It's spooky season, and there’s no shortage of Halloween festivities to take part in with the goblins and ghouls. Get out and take in all that is PumpkinFest in Franklin along with thousands of other festival goers. Or check out a couple free creepy movie screenings at a plant sale or brewery. If you’re not feeling up for a fright, you can go fly a kite at the annual Kite Fest in Antioch.
visitfranklin.com
7 Scrumptious Spots for Southern Soul Food in Franklin, Tennessee
No visit to Franklin is complete without a classic Southern meal. Whether you’re hankering for BBQ, hot chicken, buttery biscuits, or decadent cakes, pies, and pastries, you’ll find some of the best country cooking in the state right here in town. Barbara’s Home Cooking. Hidden away in...
