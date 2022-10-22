ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayou Blue, LA

lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: E.D. White vs. Vandebilt - Middle School Football

E.D. White locked up with Vandebilt Catholic tonight in middle school football action. See photos of the game online. E.D. White got a hard-fought victory over their rivals. Photos by BRAD WEIMER | CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER.
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: West Thibodaux vs. East Thibodaux - Middle School Football

West Thibodaux beat East Thibodaux on Tuesday night in the final ever meeting between the schools. West and East will merge to one middle school next school year. See photos of the game online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF.
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Central Lafourche celebrates Homecoming

Central Lafourche celebrated Homecoming on Friday. See some photos of the pregame Homecoming ceremonies online. Photos by CATHERINE BOURGEOIS | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
fox8live.com

David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly seven years of leading the FOX 8 weather team, David Bernard has decided to step away from local television. Since the fall, David has been back in school. He’s enrolled at Tulane University and is earning his master’s degree in social work. David admits, it was a hard decision to make.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tennisrecruiting.net

Meet The New Coach: LSU's Danny Bryan

Danny Bryan may have left LSU to start his head coaching career, but his heart never left LSU. The former LSU All-American and Tigers assistant was named the head coach of his alma mater last May. Bryan returns to Baton Rouge after six seasons as the head coach at Wichita...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182

Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle incident on Louisiana Highway 182 Long-Allen Bridge (old bridge) between Morgan City and Berwick in St. Mary Parish shortly after 2:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022. An unidentified man was killed in the crash.
MORGAN CITY, LA

