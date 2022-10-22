Read full article on original website
Related
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: E.D. White vs. Vandebilt - Middle School Football
E.D. White locked up with Vandebilt Catholic tonight in middle school football action. See photos of the game online. E.D. White got a hard-fought victory over their rivals. Photos by BRAD WEIMER | CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: LCO vs. Golden Meadow - Middle School Football
LCO clinched a share of the parish championship on Tuesday, scoring a 32-0 win over Golden Meadow. See photos of the game online. Photos by RILEY BRANTLEY | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Raceland vs. Lockport - Middle School Football
Raceland wrapped up the 2022 middle school football season with a bang, scoring a win over Lockport. See photos of the game online. Photos by CATHERINE BOURGEOIS | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: West Thibodaux vs. East Thibodaux - Middle School Football
West Thibodaux beat East Thibodaux on Tuesday night in the final ever meeting between the schools. West and East will merge to one middle school next school year. See photos of the game online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Central Lafourche celebrates Homecoming
Central Lafourche celebrated Homecoming on Friday. See some photos of the pregame Homecoming ceremonies online. Photos by CATHERINE BOURGEOIS | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
fox8live.com
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly seven years of leading the FOX 8 weather team, David Bernard has decided to step away from local television. Since the fall, David has been back in school. He’s enrolled at Tulane University and is earning his master’s degree in social work. David admits, it was a hard decision to make.
tennisrecruiting.net
Meet The New Coach: LSU's Danny Bryan
Danny Bryan may have left LSU to start his head coaching career, but his heart never left LSU. The former LSU All-American and Tigers assistant was named the head coach of his alma mater last May. Bryan returns to Baton Rouge after six seasons as the head coach at Wichita...
One killed in head-on collision in St. Mary Parish
Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that one person was killed in a head-on collision, Sunday, in Morgan City.
NOLA.com
New Nike Air Force 1 sneaker celebrating New Orleans’ rap scene goes on sale Saturday
Attention, New Orleans sneaker heads! At 11 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 29), a new men’s Nike Air Force 1 shoe, designed to commemorate the rise of rap music in the Crescent City in the 1990s, will go on sale at the Sneaker Politics 226 store at 226 Decatur St. in the French Quarter. A pair will set customers back $150, while they last.
Louisiana's Governor Edwards declares October 24th, Red Beans and Rice Day. Get your recipe and get cooking.
In Louisiana, Mondays mean Red Beans and Rice Day and now that has been made official. Earlier today, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation on the steps of the Capitol in Baton Rouge to officially recognize October 24th as Red Beans and Rice Day.
brproud.com
MYSTERY SOLVED: What was the bright light seen streaking across the night sky in Livingston Parish?
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – If you were looking up on Thursday, you may have seen something streaking through the night sky between 7:20 p.m. and 7:25 p.m. The debate began as to what it was soon after it was posted on social media by Carlee Hurley. A long...
NOLA.com
Deal reached in $100 million settlement with Freeport over decades of coastal damage
The state and several parishes have signed off on a long-delayed $100 million settlement with one of several oil and gas companies accused in court of damaging Louisiana’s coast. Mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and its subsidiaries agreed to the settlement in 2019, but payment of the funds was stalled...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - October 24, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on October 24, 2022.
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
theadvocate.com
Total number held in Assumption truck stop casino robbery rises to eight after latest arrests
Two New Orleans-area men and another from Mississippi have been arrested in the nighttime heist of an isolated truck stop casino in northern Assumption Parish that has already landed five others in jail, sheriff's deputies said Monday. The Cane Row truck stop casino on La. 70 was robbed by armed...
Louisiana Braces for Severe Weather Threat Tonight and Tuesday
A cold front approaching Louisiana from the west during the day today will be the catalyst for strong to possibly severe storms across the state beginning later tonight and during the day on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center is suggesting that some portions of Louisiana will be under at least a slight risk of severe storms over the next 24 to 48 hours.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Flounder Violations by LDWF
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Flounder Violations by LDWF. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on October 21, 2022, that on October 19, enforcement officials cited three males for alleged fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish. Arielle Vicknair, 24, of St. Bernard, Louisiana, Richard Vasquez, 59,...
Flu on Rise in Louisiana – One School Closes for 2 Days
Bad news on the battle with the flu this year. One major drug store is reporting flu activity is 10 times higher than just a year ago and the numbers of cases has doubled in just a week. At least one Louisiana school is closed because of high flu cases...
Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182
Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle incident on Louisiana Highway 182 Long-Allen Bridge (old bridge) between Morgan City and Berwick in St. Mary Parish shortly after 2:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022. An unidentified man was killed in the crash.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Home During a Domestic Dispute
Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Home During a Domestic Dispute. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) said on October 21, 2022, that it had arrested a Denham Springs man for allegedly setting fire to a mobile home after a domestic conflict.
Comments / 0