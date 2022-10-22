Read full article on original website
EMS: 60-year-old man seriously injured in apparent moped accident
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 60-year-old was seriously injured after an apparent moped accident in Punchbowl Tuesday night, Emergency Medical Service officials said. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. near 1857 Puowaina Drive. EMS said paramedics responded to a moped accident and transported the man to the hospital in serious...
In a day just for them, elephants at Honolulu Zoo get plenty of love — and pumpkins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Zoo showcased its elephants Sunday in a free ‘Ele-Fun’ day. Attendees got a chance to meet and learn more about the conservation of elephants — and feed them large pumpkins!. Sheila Watumull organized the event in honor of her late husband’s 95th birthday....
Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
City moves forward with project to install ‘bus only’ lanes on busy Waikiki thoroughfare
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city says the new street plan for Kuhio Avenue is designed to make the road safer, but residents believe it will do the exact opposite. That means only one lane in each direction will be open to commuters. “I think it’s kind of ridiculous. The traffic...
City to begin new crackdown efforts on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is set to begin its new crackdown efforts on Monday on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said illegal rentals offering stays of under 30 days could now face fines of $10,000 per day. The mayor initially...
Judge to parents: ‘Hang in there’ as dispute between state, preschool is hammered out
Judge to parents: 'Hang in there' as dispute between state, preschool is hammered out
All eyes on Navy as first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort kicks off
All eyes on Navy as first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort kicks off
OCCC is obsolete and overcrowded. What’s next for this jail is up for debate
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Between calls for tougher treatment of criminals and movements for bail and prison reform, Oahu Community Correctional Center remains in limbo. Ambitious plans for replacement with a new facility in Halawa are on hold ― and OCCC officials are struggling with safety, staffing and maintenance issues.
DOJ: Founders of Hawaii company scammed investors out of millions to pay for lavish lifestyle
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A married couple has been charged in a decade-long scheme to defraud investors of tens of millions of dollars in connection with their Hawaii shipbuilding company called Semisub Inc. The U.S. Department of Justice said 69-year-old Curtiss E. Jackson, of Honolulu, and 59-year-old Jamey Denise Jackson, currently...
World's smartest minds gather in Honolulu for this week's Applied Superconductivity Conference
Leslie Jordan, the beloved comedian and actor known for "Will and Grace," has died at 67. Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 24, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Pedestrian safety improvements at two busy Waikiki intersections.
What the Tech: Here's how you can liven up your landline
What the Tech: Here's how you can liven up your landline
Health officials urge vaccination as potential for ‘tri-demic’ looms
Health officials urge vaccination as potential for 'tri-demic' looms
