Suns Run Out of Fuel in Overtime Loss to Trail Blazers

The Phoenix Suns drop to 1-1 on the season after a thrilling game in Portland.

It took longer than the typical 48 minutes of regulation, but the Phoenix Suns have dropped their first game of the season in 113-11 fashion on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Suns built an early lead and continued to dictate the pace of the game through halftime, although there was an overwhelming feeling that Portland wasn't about to let Phoenix roll over them.

Perhaps that was Damian Lillard's shooting, as he had 28 points at halftime when the Trail Blazers were down 53-47.

Devin Booker again paced the Suns in scoring with 33. Deandre Ayton matched him with 26, but no other member of Phoenix had over 13 points.

Tied at 95 at 3:16 timeout, the two teams would exchange blows before overtime was needed. There, the Suns were up by five at one point in the overtime period before Portland went on a 7-0 run the final 1:29 left of OT.

In the final seconds needing two points, Ayton hit the free throw line to tie the game but would miss the first shot, forcing an intentional miss that landed in the hands of Jock Landale, who nearly tied the game at the buzzer but put too much on the shot and missed from the block with defenders draped around him.

Phoenix has now been involved in two close games, slightly emerging from the jaws of defeat in their season opener against Dallas on Wednesday before failing their first road test of the year.

The Suns look to rebound on Sunday when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers.

