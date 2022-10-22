ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Anfernee Simons explodes, Portland Trail Blazers rout Denver

A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from fourth game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.Anfernee Simons put on an absolutely terrific show Monday at Moda Center. The guard, coming off signing a contract extension in the offseason, had a Damian Lillard-esque offensive explosion, scoring 22 of his 29 points in the third quarter as the Trail Blazers routed Denver 135-110. It wasn't a rout entering the third quarter. Denver went up early in the game, Portland made it close, but the Nuggets led 61-55 at halftime. Then Simons hit a short shot, then a jumper. And,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Detroit Free Press

'The Pistons Pulse': Cade Cunningham's slow start; encouraged by rookies at season's start

• Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. • Email: brycesimon3309@gmail.com; osankofa@freepress.com. On this episode: This week, Bryce and Omari dig in on Cade Cunningham's start and then explore why Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren have had such solid starts to...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy