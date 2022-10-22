Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Restaurant Closed During COVID Returns to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Taco Seafood Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Letting Your Story Out: NaNoWriMo 2022Suzy Jacobson CherryTempe, AZ
New Proposed HOV Lanes at the I-10 and Loop 101 Intersection Highlight Increased TrafficMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Report: Jazz were willing to send huge package headlined by Bojan Bogdanovic to Lakers for Russell Westbrook and 2 1st-rounders
The Los Angeles Lakers failed to move Russell Westbrook during the 2022 NBA offseason, and it appears abundantly clear that the failure is having major negative effects on their 2022-23 regular season. The Lakers are 0-3 in their first three games, and Westbrook’s lack of production on the court has...
Lakers player grades: L.A. falls apart against Trail Blazers
This was supposed to be the first win of the season for the Los Angeles Lakers and the day on which they started to turn their season around. They led early 6-0, then 10-2, only to see the Portland Trail Blazers build a sizable lead late in the first quarter and into the second quarter.
Anfernee Simons explodes, Portland Trail Blazers rout Denver
A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from fourth game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.Anfernee Simons put on an absolutely terrific show Monday at Moda Center. The guard, coming off signing a contract extension in the offseason, had a Damian Lillard-esque offensive explosion, scoring 22 of his 29 points in the third quarter as the Trail Blazers routed Denver 135-110. It wasn't a rout entering the third quarter. Denver went up early in the game, Portland made it close, but the Nuggets led 61-55 at halftime. Then Simons hit a short shot, then a jumper. And,...
Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons Scouting Report
Preview, injury report, odds, and viewing options for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons.
Are the Boston Celtics equipped to make another Finals run?
Are the Boston Celtics properly equipped to win the 2023 NBA Championship? While the early results have been promising, in truth, we have yet to see the Celtics’ lack of frontcourt depth be challenged by a top tier ball club, and we have not seen interim head coach Joe Mazzulla be outcoached in a tight game by an opposing head coach.
Detroit Pistons lose to Washington Wizards, 120-99: Game thread replay
Detroit Pistons (1-2) vs. Washington Wizards (2-1) When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. ...
'The Pistons Pulse': Cade Cunningham's slow start; encouraged by rookies at season's start
• Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. • Email: brycesimon3309@gmail.com; osankofa@freepress.com. On this episode: This week, Bryce and Omari dig in on Cade Cunningham's start and then explore why Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren have had such solid starts to...
KENS 5
Spurs down Timberwolves in Minnesota, 115-105, for third straight win
MINNEAPOLIS — Devin Vassell scored 23 points and Jakob Poeltl added 14 points and 14 rebounds to help the San Antonio Spurs beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-106 on Monday night. The Spurs jumped out to a 20-point lead in the second quarter and expanded the lead to 35 points...
Seeking 5-0 start, Blazers welcome Heat to town
The Portland Trail Blazers are 4-0 for the first time in 23 years. Now, the Trail Blazers look to continue
CBS Sports
How to watch Pelicans vs. Mavericks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
The New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas Mavericks will face off in a Southwest Division clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 25 at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Dallas likes a good challenge.
