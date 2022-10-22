A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from fourth game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.Anfernee Simons put on an absolutely terrific show Monday at Moda Center. The guard, coming off signing a contract extension in the offseason, had a Damian Lillard-esque offensive explosion, scoring 22 of his 29 points in the third quarter as the Trail Blazers routed Denver 135-110. It wasn't a rout entering the third quarter. Denver went up early in the game, Portland made it close, but the Nuggets led 61-55 at halftime. Then Simons hit a short shot, then a jumper. And,...

