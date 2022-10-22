ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

munaluchi

Glamorous Tiffany Blue Wedding in St. Augustine, Florida

Christina and Dacia celebrated their love with a glamorous tiffany blue wedding in St. Augustine, Florida! Their wedding is featured in MunaLuchi Bride Magazine, Issue No. 26!. When Christina and Dacia met at work, their first exchange was anything but warm. Still, Christina wanted to get to know Dacia better and turned to her coworker for help, asking him to invite Dacia to hang out. The pair slowly began to develop a friendship during their shifts and eventually grew closer and closer. Christina shares, “We started out as friends, getting to know each other better each time we worked, and then exchanged numbers, it was like talking with my best friend… We fell in love and it’s been growing each and every day!”
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Colorful Wedding Inspiration at the Chateau LeMoyne Hotel, New Orleans

Featured in MunaLuchi Bride magazine, Issue No. 26, this lively colorful wedding shoot tells the story of a couple who met and fell in love in New Orleans. Designed by Amanda Price Events and captured by the talented Theresa Elizabeth Photography, their dynamic vendor team set a vibrant scene for love at the Chateau LeMoyne Hotel. With an intimate private ceremony followed by a dinner with family against a backdrop of lush floral arrangements, it was the perfect venue for their nuptials! Boozy popsicle treats by Le DOODLE and a decadent charcuterie board spread by Messina’s Catering added some extra Louisiana flair.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
