Christina and Dacia celebrated their love with a glamorous tiffany blue wedding in St. Augustine, Florida! Their wedding is featured in MunaLuchi Bride Magazine, Issue No. 26!. When Christina and Dacia met at work, their first exchange was anything but warm. Still, Christina wanted to get to know Dacia better and turned to her coworker for help, asking him to invite Dacia to hang out. The pair slowly began to develop a friendship during their shifts and eventually grew closer and closer. Christina shares, “We started out as friends, getting to know each other better each time we worked, and then exchanged numbers, it was like talking with my best friend… We fell in love and it’s been growing each and every day!”

